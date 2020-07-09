Who Is Carole Radziwill's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Adam Kenworthy, Who's Back On With 'RHONY' Star

He's much younger than her!

Born Carole Ann DiFalco, the Real Housewives of New York member who would eventually go on to be known as Carole Radziwill, got her start as a journalist for ABC News. She first joined the cast of the popular Bravo show in 2011 but ultimately left in 2018 because, she claimed, she wanted to go back to her journalism roots.

Though we haven't seen much of her journalism work since she left the show, we've recently seen that she not only recently reunited with one of her cast members — Dorinda Medley, to be exact — but she actually reunited with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

So who is Carole Radziwill's boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy?

He's both a chef and a photographer.

Kenworthy bills himself as a "chef and content creator," he's actually a photographer as well. Radziwill, in fact, disclosed that he was a photographer on a past Valentine's post about him. "Not only is he a chef, but he's a great photographer and he loves doing [it]. He will sit for hours and hours and hours on a Saturday and edit videos and photos. And that's probably his passion other than cooking," she said on an episode of RHONY.

He plays the guitar.

Though there haven't been any recent Instagram posts that suggest he's been strumming his six-string as of late, there have been a few posts that Kenworthy had made in the past that suggests he can play a note or two. Nice job! Check it out below.

They first met through Countess LuAnn de Lesseps.

Back in 2014, Countess LuAnn was going through divorce drama, so she drowned her sorrows in a new house she bought out in the tiny Long Island neighborhood of Sag Harbor. She then hosted a housewarming party like a good Countess and invited the RHONY cast to check it out. Adam Kenworthy, 34, a professional chef by trade, was on-site cooking for the party and he and Radziwill, 56, immediately hit it off, despite their 24-year age difference.

But the Countess felt a type of way about it.

In 2015, while Radziwill and Kenworthy were in the throes of their on-again, off-again relationship, Countess LuAnn said that she didn't approve of their relationship. Apparently, Radziwill wasn't aware that Kenworthy and the Countess's niece were once an item — and if you believe the Countess, Kenworthy and her niece were still an item when Radziwill rode into the frame. That's when a social media feud erupted between the two women, and it got messy, to say the least. (It ultimately concluded with the Countess sniffing that "you do not hit on 'the help.' You just don't."

Here's the real truth: I was Luann's niece's maid of honor at her first wedding. We met when I was her au pair. #shockingbackstory — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) May 6, 2015

Radziwill and Kenworthy split up in 2017.

Back in 2017, Radziwill and Kenworthy called it quits. According to Radziwill, their relationship went "too far, too fast," so they needed a little space to "chill out." They tried to re-ignite their relationship as a "friends with benefits" situation, but it ultimately didn't work out.

Countess LuAnn apologized to Radziwill for the comments she made.

In a perfect example of "too little, too late," Countess LuAnn subsequently apologized to Radziwill for all the nasty comments she made about their dating situation — but, according to Radziwill, it wasn't enough to save their friendship, even though Radziwill was gracious enough to accept the Countess's apology.

In 2018, Radziwill hinted that she and Kenworthy might get back together.

Back in 2018, shortly before she would ultimately leave RHONY, Radziwill sat down and explained that life sometimes forces changes that you may, or may not, like. Additionally, she confirmed that because their relationship went "too far, too fast," Radziwill and Kenworthy couldn't maintain the intensity of their relationship. However, she concluded that they "may end up back together, who knows?"

And in 2020, it looks like they're reunited and it feels so good.

What's meant for you will never miss you and in 2020, Radziwill and Kenworthy have proved that to be the case. They were recently spotted quarantining together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and they recently vacationed together (with her dog, Baby, in tow) in the Berkshires at Dorinda Medley's house. But even though Radziwill said that she and Kenworthy "don't get together that way anymore," meaning sexually, she said that they were still friends and that "he was great." So, we never know what the future will bring but at this moment, it looks like these two are just good friends or perhaps, friends with benefits?

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.