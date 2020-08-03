Who Is Alex Drummond's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Maurico Scott

Ree Drummond's daughter is getting married!

The Pioneer Woman is about to get a new Pioneer Son-In-Law. Alex Drummond, the oldest of Ree Drummond's four kids, is newly engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Mauricio Scott. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend. Scott proposed with a beautiful diamond ring and the pair celebrated with family right afterward.

The happy couple has been dating for several years, having met as students at Texas A&M University. While these two don't have anywhere near the public profile of Alex's famous mom, their Instagram accounts are a showcase of happy photos of two young adults who seem very much in love.

Before we all get too busy speculating what kind of delicious menu might be served at a Pioneer Woman-planned wedding, let's get to know the groom a little bit better.

Who is Alex Drummond's fiancé, Maurico Scott?

Mauricio Scott grew up in Texas.

Scott graduated from Coppell High School in Coppell, TX, which is a suburb of Dallas. He shares a lot of photos of his mother and brother Carlos and makes reference to all of them being of Mexican descent. His mother is reportedly from Monterrey, Mexico but Scott doesn't say one way or another where he was born.

Religion plays a big part in Mauricio Scott's life.

In 2016, Scott spent a summer as a counselor at Kanakuk Kauai Family Kamp. Despite the name, it's not in Hawaii; it's actually in Branson, MO. The camp is a religious-based program for kids and families. "Equipping Next Generation Leaders is more than our mission, it is our heartbeat," their website says. "Since 1926, Kanakuk has welcomed over 450,000 Kampers from across the country and around the world, equipping them with leadership skills and Biblical truths to impact their schools and communities as examples of Jesus Christ."

Alex Drummond, his fiancé, worked there too.

Scott isn't the only one who was a counselor at the Christian camp. That same year, Drummond shared that she was headed there to be a counselor as well. "STOKED to announce that I get to tell some babies about the radiant love of Christ at Kanakuk K-1 this summer!!!! God is so good, ya'll," she wrote when she found out she got the job.

It seems like their deep Christian faith is something they can share in their lives together.

Mauricio Scott and Alex Drummond went Instagram official in 2016.

Both Scott and Drummond went to Texas A&M University which is probably where they met. They both started attending the school in the fall of 2015. By 2016, they were sharing photos of one another on social media, including a gorgeous picture of the two of them attending a formal in February 2016. That was shortly after Drummond announced her summer plans to work at the same camp as Scott so even then they were serious enough to want to be in the same place during school breaks.

For the next few years, Scott was open about their relationship on social media, regularly posting photos of the two of them going to sporting events, skiing together, and even heading to the Drummond family ranch at times for some pioneer fun.

Scott and Drummond in 2016.

Mauricio Scott has traveled to some pretty cool places.

Scott's Instagram page has an incredible showcase of pictures from a trip he took right after his college graduation in 2019. He spent some time in Peru before going to Asia. The photos are tagged in places like Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam. He even got to cuddle a baby elephant in one photo, which is just as adorable as you would expect.

Scott with a baby elephant.

Scott is a consultant now.

After graduating in 2019, both Drummond and Scott got jobs. Drummond works for her mom's lifestyle empire but Scott struck out on his own path and got a job with a technology consulting firm in Dallas. That fits nicely with this dual degree in engineering and business. He had previously interned with Pepsi and with a logistics company in Houston.

His soon-to-be mother-in-law, Ree Drummond, is excited to welcome him to the family.

Scott has been tagging the various Drummond family members on social media for years so it's safe to say that he already had a good relationship with his in-laws. When Ree Drummond announced the happy news that her 23-year-old daughter is engaged on her Instagram page, she said "Happiness! I’m the mom who always indoctrinated her daughters not to get married until they were twenty-eight. Alex obviously listens to every word I say. I’m sure glad she didn’t, though, because we couldn’t love Mauricio more. The timing is perfect for them. Love is beautiful!"

The newly engaged couple.

The happy couple hasn't shared a wedding date so far.

