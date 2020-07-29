Did she, or didn't she? That is the question.

Kailyn Lowry made reality TV headlines when she announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. Now, fans are speculating that the Teen Mom 2 star secretly gave birth — all because of one Instagram picture.

Did Kailyn Lowry give birth to her fourth child?

While some fans speculated that Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her fourth child, the Teen Mom 2 star shot down those rumors herself in a series of Instagram comments on a photo the account @teenmomshaderoom_ posted on July 28.

“So good to see Javi spend time with Isaac,” the caption read.

One Instagram user was quick to comment, writing, “Kail must’ve had the baby if Javi is babysitting for her.” The comment garnered almost 60 likes at the time this article was published, confirming that a good portion of the page’s followers also thought the same thing.

However, Kailyn was quick to shoot down the rumors that she’d already given birth to her fourth bundle of joy, writing, “I don’t need Javi to babysit for me. But that was a cute assumption.”

A Teen Mom 2 fan supported Kailyn’s response, writing, “Salt [cry-laughing emoji]. If you did have the baby, I hope you’re well!” While she didn’t respond directly to that comment, the MTV reality star told @teenmomshaderoom_ “she can’t help” but “talk her ish.”

So, judging by the nature of Kailyn’s Instagram comment, she hasn’t given birth to her fourth child yet.

Who is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s fourth child?

Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, is the father of her fourth child. The pair also share a 2-year-old son, Lux, together.

When did Kailyn announce her fourth pregnancy?

The Teen Mom 2 star announced her pregnancy in the beginning of February of this year when she was about four months pregnant. While she denied giving birth to her fourth child, it should be noted that she’s right around the nine-month mark now.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," she said on Instagram.

“This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!” she continued.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, the 28-year-old mom of three revealed the sex of her fourth child — another boy!

“We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons," Lowry said in a statement to E! News.

How many kids does Kailyn Lowry have?

Kailyn Lowry has three children from previous relationships. She shares her oldest son, Isaac (10), with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; her next oldest son, Lincoln (6), with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her youngest, Lux (2), with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

