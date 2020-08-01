What Are Stiletto Nails? 15 Best Pointy Press-On Designs To Try At Home

Make a statement with this shape.

Press-on nails are having a moment of popularity right now, as many people are taking a break from the salon. And as people attempt to do their nails at home, fun and edgy styles are becoming more attractive, especially in an attempt to break from their now-stale nail routine.

Enter: stiletto nails.

What are stiletto nails?

“I love a stiletto nail shape!” says celebrity manicurist and brand founder, Deborah Lippmann. “I used to create them for Lady Gaga back in the day. I think she started the latest stiletto trend!”

Stiletto nails are similar to an almond shape. As Lippman explains, these nails are, “Slim on the sides and wide on the base, but with a very drastic point at the tip.”

Adds Syreeta Aaron, LeChat Nails educator, “This shape (stiletto) of nails are to mimic that of a stiletto heel, in that they begin from the nail bed as wide and are given an exaggerated length to a sharpened point."

Stiletto nails are often made with forms as a way to shape the nail. A true stiletto is built with a form to give a rounded C curve underneath the nail, again mimicking a stiletto heel.

“This look cannot be given using tips,” Aaron reveals. “While you can give an illusion of a stiletto nail using tips to shape the nail to a point as much as you can, you would be missing the rounded embellished C curve. And this is where there's a difference between a pointed nail and a true stiletto.”

If you aren't experienced enough to give yourself the correct stiletto nails shape, consider these press-on kits.

1. CoolNail Gradient Rose Pink French Stiletto

Gradient nails look kind of like an ombre pattern that one may see in a hairstyle. But these nails come in a cool gradient pink on a stiletto nail.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Ejiubas Press-On Nails

Mirror nails give you a true mirror chrome effect. They don't easily peel off, and can also be painted for your DIY nail art.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. EchiQ Curved Pink Marble Press-On Nails

If you want something a fun and a little different, marble nails is the way to go. Plus, if you're going for stiletto nails, isn’t that exactly what you want?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. ALLKEM Rosé Pink Glam Extra Long Sculpted Stiletto Nails

Super-glamorous, sparkly, and with rose gold shimmer and glitter, these are a formal take on the stiletto nail trend.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. CoolNail Special Symbol Matte Stiletto Tips

Accessories and special effects are an easy way to take a simple press-on manicure and elevate it. These are fun, frosted, and are sure to get you noticed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

6. Cosydays Black and Red Flame Marble Stiletto Press-On Nails

These marble nails are great for anyone looking for a witchy feel. They may be a little morbid, but why not celebrate Halloween all year?

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Aimimier Light Pink Stiletto False Nails

A classic subtle shade of pink, these press-ons are anything but classic. The cool shape lets you have a bit of the best of both worlds, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Goldfinger Gel Glam Black Stiletto Press-Ons

Fun and a bit edgy, these shiny black stiletto nails will make even the most casual of nights feel more formal. And if you have a knack for DIY, you can even add some cool accessories to these nails.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Ardell Nail Addict Black Stud & Pink Ombre Nail Set

These nails have it all! They are smoky, sexy, and are adorned with fun jewels and artistic effects by real pro nail artists.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. ArtPlus Diamond & Silver Nail Kit

These stiletto nails are ready for a formal occasion, with gold, silver and faux diamonds. While they look perfect for weddings, you can always feel great wearing them at home.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. JUSTOTRY Neon Barbie Pink Stiletto Press-On Nails

These extra long, extra pink nails are bold and fun. Pink neon is great for the girl who loves living in a Barbie world... or just needs to brighten up her own.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. CoolNail 3D Rhinestones in Soft Pink Nails

Soft pink nails are pretty demure, but when they are stiletto-shaped and crusted in rhinestones, this takes the look to a whole new level.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Opal Iridescent Press-On Nails

This holographic pattern is so fun and will get you noticed immediately. Flash your fun new manicure at brunch or on social media.

(Marmalade Nails, $16)

14. LunarTides Jelly Cloud Press-On Nails

Much like the fun jelly sandals of our youth, these press-on nails are sure to add a whimsical touch to your summer manicure.

(Etsy, $12.99)

15. Matte Black Rhinestone Extra Long Stiletto Nails

Talk about pointy! These nails are a little bit gothic and sexy, come in a matte black color, and are adorned with a fun rhinestone at the tip.

(Etsy, $13.50+)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.