10 Best At Home Dip Nail Kits For The Perfect Manicure Every Time

Bring the salon home with these easy-to-use kits.

Nail appointments are canceled, salons are closed, and our 4-week-old manicures are looking a little worse for wear.

I don’t know about you, but I'm not willing to go back to a life of regular nail polish where the color starts chipping off before you’ve even put the bottle away. But after a month of growth, I’m seeing more nail bed than manicure on my fingers — and I’m over it.

How can we save our nails? Dip powder nail kits may just be our savior until we can go back to supporting our favorite nail salons.

Using dip powder kits is an easy way to give yourself salon standard nails from home.

They last just as long as your regular professional nail look but don’t use a UV light or acrylic tips. This means that not only are they easier to DIY, they’re actually less damaging in the long run.

You can buy so many amazing kits and colored powders online. But here are the best at home dip nail kits around.

1. Keen Essentials Professional Dipping Powder Gel Polish & Nail Lacquer Set

These sets come in a few different color options, but my favorite is the summery Water Melon Bombshell shade.

It's a professional standard set, so you’re guaranteed high-quality results if you know what you’re doing. But if you’re a first-timer, maybe opt for one of the starter kits.

(Walmart, $33)

2. Cuccio Powder Polish Dip System Neons Kit

I love loud nails, especially as we come into the summer. Even though summer party nights seem to be canceled, I will still be rocking neon colors from home.

This kit contains all the dip powder equipment as well as 8 funky shades. I’m obsessed with the neon pink shade!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Nicole Diary Dipping Nail Powder Nail Starter Kit

If you’re not a fan of vibrant nails, this set gives a more classic look. The nude shade replicates a simple French look.

The kit comes with 5 powders and a 5-step application process. You’ll be able to use this kit again and again for a timeless look.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Mefa Dipping Powder System Starter Kit

If you’re a newbie to the whole dipping thing, this set is perfect.

A lot of sets don’t give you color options, but this one comes with everything you need for a complete look. You can choose between 3 pink/purple tones, or go for a clear powder and add your own polish.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Cuccio Dipping Powder Nail Polish Dip System Complete Prep Kit

The price point on this set is slightly higher than some options, especially because colored powders are not included. But you do get a lot of other things for your money so it’s worth it.

The set comes with a 7-step application process and a range of brush applicators for a smooth finish. You’ll save money in the long run by giving up the salon.

(Kissena Nail Supply, $45)

6. Finelyty Dipping Powder Nail Kit

This kit is very budget-friendly, costing less than one trip to your nail technician. You get your base, activator, and a bonding gloss, as well as a brush cleaner and three dipping powder.

If you’re not willing to invest in one of the pricier kits, this one will tide you over until things reopen.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Lavender Violets Dip Powder Nail Kit

If you’re worried about harmful toxins in your nail kit, this cruelty-free kit is perfect. The kit doesn’t have the same environmental impact as some of the other options because it doesn’t contain formaldehyde, toluene, or DBP.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Tomicca Dip Powder Nail Kit

These gorgeous glitter shades are made from green materials, so they won’t harm you or the environment.

You get 4 sparkly shades for the perfect party look from home. The shimmery shades come in gold and silver, as well as two multicolored tones.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Dipwell Dip Powder Nail Kit Classic Color Starter

If you’re an acrylics addict and suffer from brittle, damaged nails, I definitely recommend this kit.

Dipwell’s specially formulated dip kit is focused on improving nail health as well as giving you a sleek, classic look. Dipwell is vocal about not testing on animals and the product is fully vegan.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. GHDIP Dip Powder Nail Kit

I love these pastel shades for a playful look! These are the perfect colors for a summer mani.

The product claims to last for over 3 weeks, which is longer than you’ll get out of most at-home kits. Here’s hoping by the time they start to chip, quarantine will be over.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.

