Who Is Rob Schneider's Wife? Everything To Know About Patricia Azarcoya Schneider

Schneider has a new Netflix special out in August.

Rob Schneider is best known for his friendship and working relationship with Adam Sandler, but he's also a pretty talented comedian himself, and it looks like his upcoming comedy special on Netflix, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, may prove it when it drops on the streaming service on August 11.

In the special, Schneider will share stories from his personal life, including his family — and that means we'll likely hear plenty about the woman he is married to, too.

Who is Rob Schneider's wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider?

His wife has actually been pretty instrumental in his career, so here's everything fans need to know.

Schneider has been married to Patricia Azarcoya Schneider since 2011.

In April 2011, Schneider and Patricia tied the knot in Beverly Hills, and at the time, the actor released a statement about how happy he was to be spending the rest of his life with her.

“Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon," his statement said.

Who is Patricia Schneider? She's a Mexican actress and producer.

Much like her husband, Patricia works In the entertainment industry. Hailing from Mexico City, Patricia has produced shows like El pelado de la noche, Guerra de Chistes, and CuentameLove, and starred as Olga in Planeta 5000 last year.

Schneider and his wife work together on his Netflix show, Real Rob.

The show, which is now in its second season, is a sitcom about his life and his family. Not only does Patricia also star in it but she also works on the show as a writer and a producer.

"Go inside the world of comedian and actor Rob Schneider in this comedy series that follows the ups and downs of his career and family life," says Netflix's description of the show.

Rob and Patricia Schneider also host a podcast together.

Schneider and Patricia host a podcast called the "See What Happens" podcast, where they discuss "show business, their contrasting parenting methods, jokes, good food, philosophy, and then some," filling fans in on their personal lives each episode. It seems like these two are both an open book — and they love making their fans laugh.

Rob Schneider's wife shares cooking videos on YouTube.

When Patricia isn't acting, producing, and podcasting, she's cooking and sharing her hobby with her YouTube channel. Patricia has amassed over 2,000 subscribers so far, sharing her recipes for foods ranging from cauliflower fried rice to French toast.

Schneider and Patricia have two children together.

Patricia and Schneider are parents to two children: Miranda Scarlett, who is 7, and Madeleine Robbie, who is 3. Schneider also has a daughter from his previous marriage to London King — pop singer Elle King.

It's a given that Schneider will divulge even more about his wife in his new Netflix special, and considering how close their relationship is (and how funny they both are) it should be a pretty entertaining watch.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.