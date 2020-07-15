Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell's Husband? Explosive Courtroom Revelation That She's Secretly Married

Who could he be?

On July 4, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell — the so-called "madam" at the heart of the Jeffrey Epstein saga — was arrested in New Hampshire. As she sits in a federal jail in New York City, awaiting trial for her role in the Epstein scandal, several revelations about her private, and public, life has come to light.

In addition to a list of celebrities that were tied to both her and Epstein, Maxwell's family ties have also come to light. But, yesterday, prosecutors revealed what is perhaps the most explosive allegation of all: that Maxwell is secretly married.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's husband — and is she secretly married to Scott Borgerson?

.

Prosecutors say that Maxwell refuses to reveal her husband's name.

According to US Attorney Allison Moe, who testified at Maxwell's arraignment hearing yesterday, Maxwell has shown a "lack of transparency" in her actions. Specifically, Moe said that Maxwell "makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse whose identity she declined to provide to Pretrial Services."

Is Ghislaine Maxwell married to Scott Marshall?

In a recent bombshell revelation, it came out that Maxwell purchased a home in New Hampshire under a pseudonym: Jen Marshall. The documents show that "Jen Marshall" was a journalist who had a husband named "Scott Marshall." What's unclear is whether "Scott Marshall" is a real name or a pseudonym, as well. “The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Jen Marshall. Both had British accents. Scott Marshall told her he was retired from the British military and was currently working on a book. Jen Marshall described herself as a journalist. They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and they were setting up an LLC,” said US Attorney Moe.

Is "Scott Marshall" a pseudonym for Scott Borgerson?

One of the most high-profile relationships that Maxwell has had is with Scott Borgerson, a tech CEO who lives in New England. In fact, shortly after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, Maxwell was rumored to be living with Borgerson in Manchester By The Sea. Borgerson is 14 years her senior.

Borgerson denies being romantically involved with Maxwell, claiming that they're "just friends."

While some reports claim Maxwell "stole" Borgerson from his ex-wife back in 2013, Borgerson denies being romantically involved with Maxwell, claiming that they're just "old friends." However, in addition to the New Hampshire property purchase, there's also the suspicious nature of where Maxwell was arrested: just a short trip away from Borgerson's home in New Hampshire.

Prior to Borgerson, Mawell was in a high-profile relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

At the crux of Maxwell's trial lies her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In addition to allegedly supplying him with underage girls to abuse, Maxwell was also in a romantic relationship with him back in the 1990s. However, their romantic relationship was short-lived. But according to one of Epstein's victims, their relationship was also predicated on her ability to "supply" underage girls to him.

"The woman who once had everything money could buy, only to lose it all because of a man, was once again living a life of luxury. All she had to do to keep it was to give the monster what he wanted. And what he increasingly wanted were women — 'on the younger side' as Donald Trump would say — for whom Maxwell is said to have searched everywhere: spas, massage parlors, parties. Once she found them, she would invite them to “tea” at Epstein’s mansion," the victim said.

The exact identity of Maxwell's secret husband has yet to be revealed.

While, certainly, there's no shortage of speculation on who Maxwell's secret husband could be, there's no definitive answer on who he is. However, if anything changes and his identity is revealed, we will update this story.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.