Who Is Jodie Comer’s Boyfriend? Why The Alleged Relationship Might Get Her ‘Canceled’

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer, 27, is coming under fire from fans and social media users over her alleged relationship with a semi-mystery man.

Who is Jodie Comer's boyfriend?

The actress is reportedly dating a man named James Burke — however, information about their alleged relationship is scarce.

Burke is an alleged Trump supporter.

While this may not seem like a huge deal-breaker for some people, Jodie Comer has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her support of the LGBTQ community.

Many fans are pointing out the hypocrisy of supporting these movements and communities while allegedly dating a Trump supporter, as Trump’s views and ideologies do not match up to the views of those who support the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter.

One Twitter user posted a thread of “evidence” of Comer’s rumored right-wing beau, including his voter registration status, which shows that he is a registered Republican.

someone found his voter information pic.twitter.com/V6SvBh3DyE — leo blm (@juulsdayas) July 8, 2020

The Twitter thread includes other details, like the claim that Burke liked Mitt Romney’s Facebook page, and that he “recently got a job in Liverpool” so he could “be closer to Jodie.”

It is important to note that this Twitter user does not reveal how they came across James Burke’s name, nor is there concrete evidence that this is the same man she said she’s in love with in an interview with British Vogue in April 2020.

However, the alleged relationship has Twitter users in a tizzy, particularly because Comer plays a queer woman on Killing Eve.

One Twitter user wrote, “Why isn’t it clicking for the locals that bc she’s dating a republican it means that her words of allyship have meant been a giant joke. She plays an lgbtq character. Her costar is a woc. the local and jodie comer in defending a trumpie are being complicit in his beliefs ! ! ! !”

Another Twitter user echoed that sentiment: “Jodie comer if you’re reading this, you can’t play a gay character and call yourself an ally when you’re dating a republican you disgusting piece of... not to mention your co star is an asian woman who’s also been affected by trump’s policies...”

Many fans are coming to her defense, though, with one Twitter user writing, “So what...? That doesn’t mean she supports Republicans, she loves him for her own reasons. I’m sure the only reason she loves him isn’t cause he supports republicans. My grandparents are conservative but I still love them, but I disagree with their views…”

Another added, “I mean that sucks but that’s her problem. Other than this is a weird thing to do unprovoked. I really don’t understand being this concerned with a celebrity, especially one who seems to be very private.”

Jodie has yet to address the Twitter drama.

