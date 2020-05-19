This 3-Year-Old Model Is The Spitting Image Of Harry Styles

Photo: Getty Images
This 3-Year-Old Is The Spitting Image Of Harry Styles
Intern

Even better than the real thing? Is that possible?

Meet Michael Rangamiz. He's a 3-year-old model with over 95,000 followers on Instagram. And just by looking at him, we know why. Not only is he just too adorable for words — he also looks just like Harry Styles.

Here he is, rocking a black shirt:

And he can make a simple lumberjacj shirt look like high fashion, just like Harry Styles!

RELATED: 10 Times Harry Styles Resembled A Cat — And Made Us Swoon

In fact, he might even pull it off better than Harry Styles himself. Just look at him in this fur coat...

RELATED: Harry Styles New Single 'Lights Up' Has Fans Believing He Came Out As Bisexual

TRENDING NOW on YourTango

The Weird Sensory Symptom That Means You Might Have Coronavirus
20 Photos Of Young Kim Kardashian 'Before Plastic Surgery'
Jay-Z Finally Explained Why He Cheated On Beyonce
The Blood Type That's Most Susceptible To Coronavirus

... And in this shirt with hearts on it. 

He even makes strolling down the street look good. Harry Styles might have some serious competition with this little man.

All photos: Instagram.com/michaelrangamiz

Who do you think rocks the Styles look better?

Estee Kahn is a writer and book lover from New York City whose writing focuses on love, relationships, friendships and emotional health. Find her on Twitter for more.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on October 19, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.

Author
Intern