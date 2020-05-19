This 3-Year-Old Model Is The Spitting Image Of Harry Styles

Even better than the real thing? Is that possible?

Meet Michael Rangamiz. He's a 3-year-old model with over 95,000 followers on Instagram. And just by looking at him, we know why. Not only is he just too adorable for words — he also looks just like Harry Styles.

Here he is, rocking a black shirt:

And he can make a simple lumberjacj shirt look like high fashion, just like Harry Styles!

In fact, he might even pull it off better than Harry Styles himself. Just look at him in this fur coat...

... And in this shirt with hearts on it.

He even makes strolling down the street look good. Harry Styles might have some serious competition with this little man.

All photos: Instagram.com/michaelrangamiz

Who do you think rocks the Styles look better?