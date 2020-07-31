55 Best Short, Long & Medium Hairstyles For Women In 2020

There's a perfect style for everyone!

Many of us are spending our time this summer browsing magazines and social media for the hottest new looks, which we can rock when we're finally out of the house again. And that includes a brand new hairstyle.

While we all have different hair lengths, textures, and styles, there’s a celebrity style or trendy Instagram look that's perfect for all of us. And the beauty of quarantine is, it gives us lots of time to test out a few looks before unveiling them in public. How’s that for a silver lining?

And with these hairstyles for women, you'll find a way to give yourself a fresh new look.

Of course, depending on the length of your hair, some styles are better suited for your look. Luckily, there are over 50 great hairstyles for short hair, long hair, and medium hair.

Which one will you choose?

Best Short Hairstyles For Women

1. Soft Slick Back Undercut

“Not to be confused with the pixie cut, the soft slick back undercut is great for warmer days, allowing you to comfortably grow out colored hair with a flirty and fun edge,” says Maria Shkreli of Maria Hair Beauty and Wellness Salon.

2. Short Shag Bob with Heavy Bangs

Having less hair doesn't mean it can't be thick and have lots of movement. “I like the Short Shag Bob with heavy bangs. This look is full of movement and lift. This is retro yet the style has a lot of modernity,” recommends Nelson Chan, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Nelson J Salon.

3. Textured & Shaped

It's all about what you like, and this look maintains lots of texture. Adds Sebastian Professional International Artist, Anthony Cole, “I really wanted to keep her natural texture, and add elasticity to the hair for more bounce. I allowed her hair to take its own shape around her head.”

4. The French Bob

“The graphic shape of the French bob exudes confidence and sexuality. The overall length sits at the lip area, and the fringe acts like a visor, framing the eyes. This shape highlights your facial features and works best on hair that has some natural 'bend' to wave with medium density,” comments Liz Burns, Creative Director and Lead Stylist at Goldie x Bob Salon.

5. Glass Hair

Kim Kardashian has helped make glass hair a popular trend. The popular hairstyle is referred to as glass hair because of how sleek the blunt bob is.

“Glass hair is a short hairstyle that's a blunt bob,” says Laura Liu, chief marketing officer of Amazing Beauty Hair. “The hair is glossed to perfection to achieve the sleek, sexy, and sophisticated look.”

6. The Chill Bob

“To pull off the Chill Bob, take into consideration your face and neck. The length of this bob can be cut gracing the shoulders or clearing the shoulders by a couple inches for a similar vibe,” says Burns.

7. Modified Crop

Even classic styles like the crop can be modified for your own personality and look. The hair is not as short as a true crop; instead, it shows off texture and keeps hair fresh and feminine.

8. Short and Sleek

“Zoë Kravitz is a favorite of mine. I love her short, slick, timeless, sexy and easy look,” says Paul Labrecque of Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa.

9. Pixie with Long Bangs

“This look is really a fit for anyone, the only exception is I wouldn’t recommend this for someone with a short forehead. When you want to style this look, you should use a blow dryer and angle the dryer from above without using a brush, because you don’t want them to have volume and look a little messy,” adds Natural Formula’s Chief Hair Designer, Omer Asaf.

10. The Wavy Bob

“This twist on the French Bob maintains the ease of the overall style and modernizes it with loose waves. Texture is the key to pulling off this short hairstyle. You can achieve the look by air drying your hair with a little texture spray, then refining the look with a curling iron to add subtle bend to the hair,” says Cassandra Voss, Senior Stylist of Twig Salon.

11. Curly and Flirty

Shorter styles can be worn natural, which makes dealing with texture super-easy. Who says you have to have straight hair to be cute?

12. Asymmetrical Wave

“Asymmetrical looks are fun and give the client a fresh new look,” adds Shelly Aguirre, Stylist at Maxine Salon. And this look is certainly unique and fun!

13. Classic Bob

Bobs have been around for decades — and they are still hot. “Bobs are always in Vogue and are a fashionable choice,” Aguirre comments.

14. Wash and Go Crop

If you have a busy schedule, you need a style that can work with you, not against you. So, says Aguirre, “This is another short style that can be blown out, or wash and go. Adding some color adds amazing texture as well.”

15. Tomboy Cut

If your style is evolving, let your hair do the same. “Cut and color are bold, but there is plenty of styling versatility,” says Steve Waldman, Hair Cuttery's Salons Technical Director.

16. Pixie Cut

We love a good pixie cut. “They’re perfect for smaller, petit face structures. A good bang can cover up a larger forehead and also edge out your look,” recommends celebrity hair stylist, Brian O'Connor.

17. 90s Flattop

The 90s are back, and we are so here for it. “Rocking a 90s flattop is a great way to show off your short hair — in style!” O’Connor adds.

18. Short & Easy

The shorter haircuts are always going to be the trend of summer. "I’ve been calling them COVID cuts, because everything is for longevity at this point, and is an easy and seamless grow out," jokes Michael Canalé, salon owner and Jennifer Aniston’s long-time colorist.

19. Half Up, Half Down

“This half-up, half-down style works great for short to medium length hair, and looks pretty paired with jeans at a summer BBQ, or dressed up fo a date night with your partner," conveys Leianna Hillo, Hair Colorist at eSalon.

20. Easy Updo

“I love this versatile style for short-length hair that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. With ears exposed, this style is easily elevated by accessorizing with a stunning pair of earrings for a touch of glam," says Hillo.

21. Wavy Bob with Bangs

"Bangs are finally making a come back, and we are seeing a lot more natural hair textures. People are ditching the flat irons and letting their curls and waves loose!" exclaims Bradley Whirmore of Vidov Salon.

22. Asymmetrical Bob/Lob

This look can be taken in several ways, but it's fun and edgy, and a great way to start fresh. "Because we tend to tuck one side behind our ear anyway, cutting that (tucked) side shorter gives you a very sexy flirtatious vibe," Whirmore asserts.

23. Asymmetrical

"One side is longer than the other," comments hair artist and Colours by Gina creator, Gina Rivera. "You’ll see everything from the extreme of one side being shaved to just slight differences in length."

Best Medium Hairstyles For Women

24. Low Bohemian Braid

A low bohemian braid is perfect for medium-length hair. As Hillo explains, "This is a great style to look polished and keep your hair out of the way while running errands. It's an easy go-to if you’re short on time."

25. Braided Side Updo

A braided side updo is cool and comfortable for summer, but also has that much-wanted touch of elegance. Perfect for a summer date night!

26. Messy Ponytail

This is a classic that never goes out of style, and is easy to master on your very own. Feel free to dress it up with ornate accessories, but casual works as well.

27. The Lob

A "lob" will allow you to wear this style up or down. Versatility is key. "Beachy texture will be in style no matter the length,” reveals Aguirre.

28. Long Choppy Bob

A fun and sexy medium hairstyle is a long choppy bob. “Choppy ends, tousled waves, and a center part can help create an effortless long bob that's perfect for medium length hair,” says Liu.

29. Chord Cut

“To get the most natural bob, softly put a phone cord along the edge of your shoulders and trim, and there you have it: the perfect soft and classic bob,” suggests Shkreli.

30. Braided Tendrils

“I'm always interested in what models are doing with their hair when off duty, like the South African beauty, Danike Pienaar. This braided look gives a nod to the early 2000s tendril style,” comments Burns.

31. The Shag

“For medium hair lengths, I adore shag looks right now,” says Labrecque. “Taylor Swift always looks amazing to me. When you add in layers and wisped edges, it's ultra sexy.”

32. Alternative Shag

Bella Hadid also wears a beautiful version of a shag cut. “You can see how the waves on her look effortless, and the style's movement is enhanced,” said Labrecque. Layers help free the weight of the hair.

33. The Layered Bob

We all have layers, so why shouldn't our hair? “The texture in the hair allows for the color to be the star,” Waldman adds.

34. Modern Feathered Lob

"I used a razor to make it very edgy and effortless-looking. After blow drying, create soft natural movement with the iron. You can create that at home by using the iron as if you were straightening your hair, but when you move the iron down the hair, bend it backwards and forwards to give the hair a soft bend,” Cole comments.

35. Tousled Bob

A tousled bob is a great way to make a statement with little effort. Says O'Connor, “Add your favorite texturizing spray and you’re ready to go! It’s also a great way to show off a bold color.”

36. Shaggy Cut

A shag cut is perfect for someone with extremely thick hair. “This edgy cut debulks thickness to better frame your face from overpowering hair. It’s sure to turn heads!” O’Connor recommends.

37. Bohemian

For medium length hair, embrace your natural curls. "This is a great way to wear medium hair in the summer, as it doesn’t require hot tools,” says celebrity hair stylist Loretta Wollner.

38. Medium Shag

This is truly an 80s rock and roll hairstyle, with a ton of texture and curls. "This is a perfect medium shag cut, and Goldie Hawn inspired, with shorter bangs,” Chan adds.

Best Long Hairstyles For Women

39. Bamboo Soft Heatless Waves

“Simply part your hair and apply two soft braids, starting at mid-length and ending 2/4 inches from your ends. Leave the braids in for 2 hours, then remove and tussle, and get those dreamy, heatless waves,” Shkreli advises.

40. Half Up, Half Down for Long Hair

“It gives your hair a voluminous appearance. When you want to style this, you should straighten your hair with a blow dryer, and then create large curls using a curling wand. Use your fingers to loosen up the curls and then make a high, half up ponytail,” Asaf says.

41. Glamorous Hollywood Waves

“When you want to style this, you should blow dry your hair straight and then curl it using a wand. Gently brush out the curls and add a serum for a gorgeous shine,” adds Asaf.

42. Twisted Low Bun

Getting the hair out of your face is always helpful in the summer, but it can still look feminine and sexy. This style does all that.

43. Soft Waves

Now this is an easy look. “This versatile, day-to-night style delivers body and texture with simple DIY hacks to achieve the professional quality look,” Cole adds.

44. Face Framing Sweep

"It lets this long hair beauty really show her personal style. Sometimes, simple is best. Adding some pop of color adds amazing dimension as well,” Aguirre comments.

45. Curly Bangs

Natural curls and bangs are a curly girl's new best friend! “They add volume, frame the face and create beautiful texture. A little color never hurts either!” says O’Connor.

46. Long Waves with Color

“Extensions are perfect to pop in while you’re in that sometimes awkward in between length. Add in layers of your favorite shade to your locks without having to dye your hair,” O'Connor recommends. You can switch it up as often as you like!

47. Long Layers

For those with long hair, look at the icon Gisele Bündchen. "I love her layers, which can be left alone or set,” says Labrecque. Layers are timeless, classic, and can work with all sorts of hair textures.

48. Braided Curls

Lisa Bonet is another great example. “Dreads, curls and braids are other stylish favorites of mine for long locks,” Labrecque adds. They barely need a cut because the beauty is in the length and the natural frayed edges.

49. Soft Shag

Soft Shag is the ideal look for long hair. Says Chan, “It's the best way to keep hair long but still can have the feel of sexy movement and touch."

50. Half Ponytail

You can have the pony portion of the hairstyle look sleek and chic, but the hair that's down can be fun and wavy or curly. A half ponytail can provide a great mix of chic and fun.

51. Upswept Half-Up

“For long hair, I love an upswept half-up style. It gives a great profile and fun look for long hair. This can also be worn wavy and looks amazing,” says Wolliner.

52. Soft Face Frame

For girls that want to keep length, longer haircuts with softer face framing allow your facial features to appear softer. Adds Canale, "This style is easier to maintain during these times. Looking like a natural California girl!"

53. Messy Braids

Messy braids are cute and casual, but also keep a look fun and flirty. That's summer in a hairstyle and we love it!

54. Low Wrap-Around Bun

This low wrap-around bun works great for long hair, and is a classic chignon style reinvented. "This playful rendition isn’t just for formal events anymore, and is much easier than it looks!” Hillo comments.

55. Soft Side Layers

"It’s a soft slide layer around the face and throughout the interior of the hair, generally cut blunt on the ends which keep the ends preserved. It’s a soft look and extremely versatile," says Vincent DeMarco, co-owner of Larchmont Village Salon.

