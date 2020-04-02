7 Tips To Keep Your Hair Styled, Fresh & Healthy While Salons Are Closed

Become your very own stylist.

In this incredibly tough time with coronavirus leaving many in lockdown and quarantine, it's impossible to maintain our "normal" hair and beauty regimens. That, of course, can present an issue.

For those of us who have hair extensions in our hair, have hair color we need to maintain, are due for a hair cut, or are just not used to having to style our own hair between blowouts, it's difficult to accept the reality that our hair care and needs may need to be put on the back burner.

Believe it or not, there are solutions — and they involve being your own hair stylist.

How do you replace your hair salon for the time being?

At a time where everything in the universe feels so scary, abandoning the self-care rituals we are used to isn't. But the important thing to remember is that we will survive and can support our local favorite salons again soon.

In the meantime, we may discover we have the beauty and hair skills we never realized we did before! And that means we can perform our own hair care routines without worrying about color fading or our hair losing its luster.

So, here are a few ways to maintain your hair upkeep until we can finally visit the hair salon again.

1. Let your hair breathe.

The best way to help your hair survive until the next salon appointment is to stop abusing it. For example, if you have hair extensions, easy does it.

Advises celebrity hair stylist Stephanie Angelone, lead stylist at RPZL, “At this time, since we aren’t going anywhere, let your hair just air dry and hang out on its own in its natural element. There's no need to start blow-drying and using styling tools. This will prevent your extensions from being pulled (when using the blow dryer), and may hold them in tact a little longer than normal without slipping out.”

Treatments are regularly forgotten because of our busy lives, but now we have all the time we need to give ourselves (and our hair!) some much-needed TLC. So, if your normal routine involves straightening, blow drying, or curling your hair, keep it natural for now.

2. Practice techniques that extend the life of colored hair.

“Don’t wash your hair as much as it will keep your color from fading out,” says Angelone. Instead, you can use dry shampoo to prevent oily build-up on your scalp.

You should also explore the art of camouflage. According to Lucia Casazza, hair stylist to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, “If you're worrying about those grays, a simple solution is to grab a duo fiber fluffy eyeshadow brush and one of your matte eyeshadows in a color that's closest to yours. From about a foot away, spray your roots with hairspray and quickly use the brush to cover those grays with the eyeshadow.”

This method will work until your next shampoo.

3. Hide your roots.

For women with highlights or colored hair, you can disguise your roots by using a white dry shampoo or even baby powder, suggests Aura Friedman, creative director at Sally Hershberger.

While it may seem strange, this method absorbs oil at your root and makes it more matte. It also gives roots volume, which really helps.

Says Friedman, “For brunettes with gray, color them in using a root touch-up. Color Wow and Rita Hazan are my personal favorites. You can also get creative by using a brown eyeshadow that matches your hair color.”

Keep in mind that this could even work for a redhead or someone with copper tones.

4. Use tools for an overdue haircut.

Not being able to go to the salon means our hair will grow out. And because many of us don't have the know-how to cut our own hair, there are a few tricks to try.

If you're worried about that overgrown haircut, grab your curling iron or wand, and give yourself a classic curl, set with volume for ultimate waves. This style guarantees at least two days of styling.

Says Sandy Edwards, education coordinator for Zenagen Hair Care, “Styling your hair with lots of body and fullness will help mask a cut that’s starting to lose its shape."

5. Add volume.

Though you won't be going anywhere, other than to stores for necessities, that doesn't mean you shouldn't look and feel good for your next Zoom call. So, add some fullness to your hair care routine.

"To get the look, spray Zenagen Thickening Texturizing Powder, a lightweight root lifter, onto the roots from about 6 inches away, or spray it directly to your fingers and use your hands. Apply it to the hair right at the base of the scalp, ruffling the hair to max out the volume. This also is a great way to conceal thinning hair," Edwards instructs.

6. Accessorize!

Accessories are perfect to use when you’re due for a haircut. Says Gina Rivera, celebrity hair artist and creator of Colours By Gina, “There are so many great items on the market nowadays, from ornate barrettes to every style of headband you can think of."

Aside from using bobby pins, hair ties and clips, feel free to get creative! Recommends Rivera, “Even scarves can be used in the hair if twisted and tied appropriately.”

7. Change your part.

Sometimes, something as simple as moving from a center part to a side part can make all the difference when it comes to making your hair have a fresh appearance. Trying different hairstyles changes the look of your part, so try switching up your normal look by making your part jagged, or trying French braids as a way to hide grays and roots.

The best thing to do is to think outside of the box. This is the time to try an updo you haven’t tried before. Plus, if your hair is long enough, it's an opportunity to try all sorts of braids and ponytails. From fishtail braids to messy or high ponytails, the world is your oyster!

