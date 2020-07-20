How To Watch 'The Parent Trap' Reunion On The Iconic Film's 22nd Anniversary

Let's get together, yeah, yeah, yeah!

Can you believe it’s been twenty-two years since the remake of The Parent Trap hit theaters? The iconic movie is one of the most popular family films of our generation and ever since its release on July 20, 1998, it’s been a household staple on televisions across the globe.

Where can you watch the Parent Trap reunion?

Almost all of the stars of The Parent Trap reunited for the first time ever via video chat to celebrate the film on its 22-year anniversary. Katie Couric hosted the event and posted the video to her Instagram account on Monday, July 20.

The reunion also served as a fundraiser for chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen organization.

Was Lindsay Lohan at The Parent Trap reunion?

Lindsay Lohan was at the virtual Parent Trap reunion. She was joined by her former co-stars Dennis Quaid (Nick Parker), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith Blake), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy), Simon Kunz (Martin), writer/director Nancy Meyers, and writer/producer Charles Shyer. Natasha Richardson, who played the role of Elizabeth James in the film, was sadly not there, as she tragically passed away from a head injury sustained during a skiing accident in 2009.

Richardson’s absence clearly affected the cast, proving that while she may be gone, she will never be forgotten. “Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me," Lohan said.

Was The Parent Trap Lindsay Lohan’s first movie?

The Parent Trap was indeed Lindsay Lohan’s first movie! Writer/producer Charles Shyer revealed that even though “other [now] movie stars” auditioned for the dual role of Annie and Hallie, he knew right away that Lindsay, who was just 11 years old at the time, was perfect for the part.

“I would say within two or three minutes we both knew she had the part,” Shyer said. “You couldn’t beat her. She was just amazing.”

“I was so young and it was just so fresh,” Lindsay reminisced. “For me, my first movie audition, my first screen test. My first time in front of, you know, people like Nancy and Charles, and on a soundstage. So, I was just, like, a kid.”

What did Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid say about The Parent Trap?

Dennis Quaid, an already-seasoned actor at the time, revealed that he loved playing the part of Nick Parker. The Something To Talk About actor also gushed about Lohan’s acting chops and said he noticed her talent from the moment he met her.

"I had such a blast doing this movie," Dennis said. "The first thing I remember was meeting Lindsay at some kind of screen test. I remember thinking, 'That's one of the most talented people I've met, period. Forget that she's 11 years old.'"

"I just felt so lucky and really blessed,” Lohan added. “Without this movie, I wouldn't have gotten the acting bug. How do you not want to only act for the rest of your life after doing a film like this? It's timeless and special. Just really special."

Will there be another remake of The Parent Trap?

While there are no plans for another remake of The Parent Trap, it seems like that’s the way the former cast of the movie would like it.

“When it comes down to it, this movie just had some sort of stardust, that was just sprinkled on it, just happened in the ether,” Quaid said fondly of the film.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is a writer and editor who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.