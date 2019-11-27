Who Is Laura Savoie? Everything To Know About Dennis Quaid's Fiancé And Their Big Age Difference

She's a student working toward her PhD.

As we all know, relationships and marriages in Hollywood don’t usually last that long. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Ross, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — it’s amazing that couples like these manage to make things work, despite being in the spotlight constantly and having a slew of tabloids try to tarnish it.

And then there are those in Hollywood who jump from relationship to relationship. Think: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and... Dennis Quaid? That’s right, one of our favorite actors, who split from his third wife in 2018, is off the market and will be heading to the altar... again.

However, Quaid has recently decided to postpone his wedding due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is Laura Savoie, Dennis Quaid's fiancé?

Here are a few things to know about Dennis Quaid's fiancé, including their 40-year age difference, Quaid defending their scandalous relationship, and their postponed wedding.

She’s 40 years younger than him.

Though Savoie is not in the entertainment industry like most of Quaid's exes, she’s still quite young. At 26 years old (Quaid is 65), Savoie is four decades younger than her new man!

But the age gap isn't a big deal.

According to the couple, their age difference doesn't bother either of them.

Quaid recently said, “I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

She’s a student.

Savoie is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, but is no stranger to higher education. She received her undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University and was the valedictorian for her class. She then received her master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Currently, she’s in the process of getting her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, with a graduation date of 2021.

Savoie also has a career.

While she’s getting her PhD, she's still working and gaining experience. She’s been a research assistant since 2017, is a consultant for real estate operations in Malibu, and is a registered yoga teacher.

She was previously linked to another celebrity.

Before she dated Quaid, Savoie was linked to Jeremy Piven, whom she dated while at Pepperdine University. Pivon, like Quaid, is also much older than Savoie, with an age difference of 28 years.

Quaid and Savoie haven't been together long.

Quaid was last linked to his ex-girlfriend, Santa Auzina, when the two were photographed in December 2018. He was rumored to have started dating Savoie in summer 2019, and she wasn’t shy about their relationship.

Before she set her Instagram to private, she posted photos of the pair with captions like “Never been happier” and “Love this man.”

Quaid recently confirmed his engagement to Savoie, telling Extra about his proposal in Hawaii — specifically at Turtle Bay in Oahu.

“It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise. I had the ring in my pocket... It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan... I wanted it to be private. She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down,” he recalled.

Well, if the age difference doesn't bother them, and they are truly happy, who cares what others think?

Quaid and Savoie are postponing their wedding.

Quaid recently opened up about the couple's decision to postpone the wedding, due to fears about the coronavirus. He revealed, “I think everyone needs to obey the rules. We are hunkered down. There is a lot of time to catch up on things.”

About the wedding, he added, “We postponed... once we started to hear about [coronavirus in] Italy. We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, ‘Let’s just postpone.' It was going to be nice and small. Now, we may do something closer to home. We’re going to wait for this to lift. The dress was already ordered and somehow it made it here from Spain.”

The couple was originally planning to get married on April 4 in Kauai, Hawaii.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 11, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.