Becoming a Green witch is such a natural process!

Becoming a Green witch sounds difficult, but it is one of the easiest and most interesting.

Like many things within the spiritual realm, becoming a Green witch will take some practice, and following certain steps will help.

To become a Green witch you need to spend time in nature.

Pagan beliefs state that a Green witch is moved by all things that are green.

Embracing certain attributes, a Green witch learns to be grounded in their intentions, and respect for nature is where this form of witchcraft starts.

Here is an easy to follow step-by-step guide to becoming a Green witch:

Step 1: Spend time in nature.

Get to know the genius loci in your area and spend time in nature.

Witchcraft 101 explains that these people will spend a lot of time outside.

In most cases, they will live close to or directly in a forest.

By getting to know what is around you, you can begin to harness the energy needed to be a Green witch.

Spend time outdoors as much as possible.

Feel free to take notes, photos, or thoughts about the elements of nature that you are encountering.

It’s all about creating a connection with what surrounds you.

Step 2: Record of your experiences.

You can use a journal or other kind of notebook to collect your thoughts on the genius loci.

Things to include in your journal:

Dreams

Observances of nature

Types of plants around

The properties of each plant that can be used as medicine

This book will act as a release and teacher for the information you need to know.

Always keep it close by to ensure that nothing will get left unwritten along your journey.

Step 3: Grow herbs and plants.

As it’s been said, herbs and plants play a key role in the magical spells you may conduct.

That’s why it’s important to begin growing your own items with which you can work.

There’s no need to go crazy with it — start small with some pots, bags of seeds, soil, a watering can.

You’ll want to pick a spot that gets a lot of sunlight.

Best herbs to grow:

rosemary

sage

mint

Due to their appreciation for living things, Green witches are typically vegan or vegetarian.

They are highly concerned with animal testing and their suffering for food resources, and environmental damage that has been imparted.

With a high regard for living among nature, they don’t want to see anything bad done to it.

Step 4: Create a green altar to honor local land spirits.

This step can be done in your home or in the woods where you feel most at-one with nature.

Don’t be afraid to get creative with this — just make sure it’s something you admire.

Feel free to begin with a small shelf and add in objects that represent the elements of water, earth, fire, and air.

Then, put in some greenery that is symbolic of your favorite trees or plants.

Step 5: Get comfortable with herbalism.

A Green witch also has a deep love for plants, herbs, and animals — whatever is naturally found in nature.

It is believed that Green witches use all of these elements for magical spells.

Learning to work with herbs can be tricky at first. Nonetheless, it’s a huge part of becoming a Green witch.

Start with a few small herbs that are easy to understand and learn about them. You can even try using them in tea, energy medicine or for casting spells.

It’s also important to familiarize yourself with their medicinal properties.

Once you feel comfortable with a small set of herbs, move onto learning about others.

Step 6. Form a connection with the Green Man and the Sidhe.

The Green witch comes from Pagan beliefs which has strong roots in nature.

These people are considered to have a close connection with nature and all things green.

They gain energy from being within the forest and practice magic with the use of herbs and plants to cast spells.

Since you’ll be outside in nature for many of your days, you will probably come across the Green Man.

He is believed to be the protector of the forest.

Along the way, you may encounter the Sidhe, also known as fairies.

Similar to the way you act with the Green Man, be vigilant of the Sidhe’s power over your garden.

Step 7: Practice Green magic.

As you become more accustomed to the herbs and plants you grow, you can begin to practice Green magic.

You should already have many of the materials needed to get started right away.

These could be herbs and spices such as cinnamon, oregano, pepper, cumin, and thyme.

It shouldn’t take too much time or money to gather what’s needed to start practicing your magic.

Step 8: Make being outdoors a lifestyle.

Green witches are said to be energized when they are under the trees and close to nature, feeling its force among them.

The last believed characteristic of a Green witch is their emphasis on ecology.

Trusting that the planet was created for them, Green witches feel responsible for taking care of the earth to ensure it still exists for future generations.

The Green witch’s environment is heavily influenced by the reflection of Gai, Mother Earth, Yemaya, or God.

Your power will only be strengthened if you continue to immerse yourself in nature.

Continue to connect with the earth and its elements to ensure that you’re on the right path so you can clean your aura and get rid of energy you don't need.

Stay grounded and focused on the great benefits of becoming a Green witch.

Here are some books on how to be a Green witch:

The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils and More by Arin Murphy Hiscock

Grimoire for the Green Witch: A Complete Book of Shadows by Anna Moura

Green Witchcraft: A Practical Guide to Discovering the Magic of Plants, Herbs, Crystals, and Beyond by Paige Vanderberk

Green Witchcraft: Folk Magic, Fairy Lore & Herb Craft by Anna Moura

