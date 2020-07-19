How To Make Tinted Moisturizer With This Easy 2-Step TikTok Hack

All you need is two ingredients.

TikTok has been a great asset in recent months, essential for everything from cooking hacks to beauty tricks. And the latest trick is a great one to streamline your makeup routine, but it’s also one that many of us have been doing for a long time.

Recently, a makeup artist took to TikTok to share an easy trick for taking moisturizer and foundation, and creating your own BB cream or tinted moisturizer.

It’s great because you get to choose the moisturizer and foundation you use — i.e., taking into consideration your shade and skin concerns, picking the ratio of products, and figuring out how much coverage or hydration you need. It’s totally customized and personalized makeup.

This TikTok explains how to make tinted moisturizer using just two ingredients: foundation and moisturizer.

This hack is really rather simple. You just need to mix your full-coverage foundation with your moisturizer of choice on the back of your hand. Then, you apply it, using as little or as much as you want to build sheer to full coverage.

While this may be new to TikTok users, it’s something makeup artists have been doing for years.

“I’m all about using a tinted moisturizer over a full-coverage foundation. Simply put, it’s just more natural looking. If you're in a pinch, try mixing a few drops of your favorite moisturizer with a dash of foundation and blend. Easy!" suggests celebrity makeup artist, Jillian Dempsey.

Sometimes, full coverage foundation can feel too heavy or thick, and by doing this, it can become lighter or more sheer.

Adds Heather Hughes of Makeup Artistry, “I know sometimes we just want a break from that full coverage foundation, and mixing that full coverage foundation with a moisturizer is a perfect way to get that break.”

“I believe my mother was the one who taught me this trick!” adds makeup artist Lauren Vena, who works as feature Makeup Artist for Bella Magazine. That’s right: Before there were BB creams and tinted moisturizers, this was the way to go!

“This is what we did! The benefit is it gives that natural skin finish. You look more hydrated and you could simply put it on with your fingers like you would with your moisturizer. Some people still like to apply with a brush or beauty blender,” Vena adds. How you blend just gives a different type of coverage.

But with wearing a mask all the time, makeup has been played down. Still, this is the perfect time to experiment with what works, what doesn't, and improve your mixing skills.

“You’re not wearing a full face of makeup, and if anything is played up it's your eyes. The summer trend is a simple bronze summer glow,” Vena says, who advises mixing equal parts of your everyday moisturizer with your foundation. You can even use a little bronzer to warm you up.

“That's all you need for your skin. Can it get any more simple? Then, if you're playing up your eyes, go crazy, or just a little bit of mascara and soft brow to finish your look.”

So, what is the best way to make your own tinted moisturizer? There are a few things to keep in mind.

1. Use a small amount at first.

A little bit of product may go a long way, and it’s a lot easier to add than take away. The best way to make this tinted moisturizer

“When creating this fresh face look with traditional makeup, you want to make sure not to overdo it. So, start out with small amounts, make sure the foundation and moisturizer blend together, and add that highlight or shimmer for an extra touch,” Hughes suggests.

2. Clean your hands.

Your hands will be your palette, so be sure to wash them for at least 20 seconds before mixing the two ingredients on your hand.

“It can be a bit messy, so use a palette or the back of your hand to get a starter,” recommends Huges. After you mix it, tou will still need to apply your new moisturizer with a brush, fingers or sponge. The tinted moisturizer should go on with less blending and fuss.

Now, before you make DIY tinted moisturizer, it's important to consider the benefits an drawbacks.

What are the benefits and disadvantages of making your own tinted moisturizer?

The benefits:

This is really great because you get to choose how much of a moisturizer and foundation ratio you use.

“You can adapt how much moisturizer you want in the foundation,” says dermatologist Leslie Baumann, MD. “Oily types will want and need this less than dry types!”

Another benefit? Heavy full coverage foundation can feel like a lot, so this will feel more like sheer coverage. Adds Baumann, “It makes the foundation coverage less opaque, so you get a more natural look.”

Not only does this beauty hack help you choose the right coverage, but it cuts down on excess. Because how many beauty products do you really need?

We are bombarded with ads for new products that we “need” in our routines every single day. Says Megan Gordon, makeup artist and NIYA Beauty Pro, “As a makeup artist, I'm constantly working on ways to do more with less. It’s less for me to carry, and less confusing for my clients when they ask for recommendations.”

Gordon recommends keeping it as simple as possible with a lightweight daily moisturizer with SPF 30. “If you choose a heavy moisturizer with multiple active ingredients, the look will melt off your face much quicker. Dust a touch of your favorite setting powder (or powder sunscreen) to set the look and last all day.”

The drawbacks:

We all need sun protection, and that has to come into play when mixing products to create a layered product.

“If your foundation or moisturizer have SPF, diluting them this way will lower the SPF,” warns Dr. Baumann. “For example, a foundation with an SPF of 15 mixed with a moisturizer without SPF (assuming you're doing half of each) will give you an SPF of about 7.5.”

This is problematic because in order to have the SPF on the label, you must apply a total of 0.04 ounces, or 1/4 teaspoon, of the product. And most people don't wear this much foundation.

Her advice? “If you aren't planning to use a separate SPF under your moisturizer/foundation combo, then choose a moisturizer with SPF to combine with a foundation with SPF.”

Or, at least use a moisturizer with SPF combined with the foundation. Baumann adds, “I do not suggest doing it the other way. Don’t use a foundation with SPF and mix with a moisturizer without SPF.”

