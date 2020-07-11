19 Inspiring Mental Strength Quotes To Help You Focus & Move Forward

The world is tough but so are you!

It is a gut reaction; when loss and strife occurs we focus on the things in our life that we are missing. This is one of the hardest mentalities to overcome. In reality, we won’t always have what we want or even need.

However, we are always equipped with one secret weapon; our minds.

When there is no one else, there is always our own perspective. We let these internal insights be skewed by the opinions of strangers and our friends.

What if we challenged that and started to change the way we view the world (and ourselves) in a healthier, focused, and motivating way?

While we can’t always control outcomes to situations, we have total control over the way we process problems and how we internalize them. By working on our mental strength we can find that we not only heal but we eventually have the power to focus and move forward into a better tomorrow.

This isn’t to say this comes easily; it doesn’t.

I find that developing internal mantras, finding affirmations, or quotes that inspire you to keep going on days that you simply do not feel the energy to even get up, can help kickstart to a healthier mindset to tackle your day. Here are some powerful quotes that will help you come up with your own inspiration to keep yourself motivated and boost your mental strength.

Most Inspiring Mental Strength Quotes

1. “Even a rock moves on.” — Anthony Liccione

2. “Strength is what we can gain from the madness we survive.” — Unknown

3. “Even if you get the opportunity to treat them the way they treated you, no matter how difficult it was, no matter how angry you feel, no matter how hard it is to do… I hope you find the strength to choose to do better and let the universe take care of the situation.” — Tanya Masse

4. “Increasing the state of our minds is the only way to reduce the difficulty of life.” — Mokokoma Mokhonoana

5. “Forgiveness takes intelligence, discipline, imagination, and persistence, as well as special psychological strength, something athletes call mental toughness and warriors call courage.” — Edward M. Hallowell

6. “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

7. “Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” — Roy T. Bennett

8. “Daring ideas are like chessmen moved forward. They may be beaten, but they may start a winning game.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

9. “Part of being an optimist is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward. There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair.” — Nelson Mandela

10. “Around here, however, we don’t look backwards for very long. We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious...and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” — Walt Disney Company

11. “At the end of your struggles, challenges, and obstacles comes the mental strength to cross many boundaries in the future.” — Edmond Mbiaka

12. “Don’t be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth.” — Rumi

13. “Reflect on your present blessings, of which every man has many - not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” — Charles Dickens

14. “You are likely to fall when you stop paddling your bicycle. Such is life. As long as you don’t give up, you will never end up failing!” — Israelmore Ayivor

15. “If I keep putting one foot in front of the other, it stands to reason that I’m going to get there.” — Rachel Joyce

16. “With my legs wobbling, I soldiered on. Shivering and sweating all over, I kept going. Fear didn’t warn me to stop; it only alerted me of an unusual event ahead. So, motivated by fear, I ran along; after all, I was created to do the unusual.” — Abiodun Fijabi

17. “No matter how bad things get in life, no matter how many times things change, hang onto your ability to dream. Those dreams may well take you further than you could have ever believed.” — Davan Yahya Khalil

18. “You already have inside of you what you need to prevail, you only need to believe that is true.” — Germany Kent

19. “Don’t quit because you are not good enough, keep going because you are not good enough yet. You don’t quit driving halfway to your destination because you are not there, you keep driving because you are not there yet. You keep driving until you get there. You keep trying until you are good enough.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a writer covering mental health, spirituality, horoscopes, and relationships.