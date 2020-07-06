10 Tricky Signs You've Met Your False Twin Flame

Oh, I'm just your false twin flame, no biggie.

A twin flame and a soulmate are drastically different, and to make matters even more difficult, there's also a third relationship to be aware of: a false twin flame.

If it feels like you've met your soulmate but the romantic relationship doesn't work out, it could be because you've really met your twin flame. It's not always easy to decipher between the characteristics of each.

And then there are instances when you are not even with your twin flame, but with your false twin flame — and that can be very difficult to come to terms with.

It's important to be aware of what it means to be a twin flame, a soulmate, not a soulmate, and a false twin flame so that you can tell where your relationship is at.

It can be difficult at times to figure out where your relationship is at. But you need to be observant and not be blinded by lust because it's very important to realize that if you are in a false twin flame relationship, it is an unhealthy one. You should get out immediately.

If someone will not fight to be with you, then they are not worth your time. You just have to realize that people are sometimes not out there with the best intentions. I know, it can be hard to accept that someone may be playing you, but you have to take off the rose-colored glasses.

Here is everything you need to know to understand where you are with your partner and these topics are something for food for thought about your relationship.

The differences between a twin flame and a soulmate.

A twin flame is defined as being a "Twin Soul, is a person who you feel connected to not just on a physical and emotional level, but also on a soulful or spiritual level."

A twin flame is someone who you meet that makes you feel like you are looking in a mirror personality-wise. This is a true soul-deep connection.

When you meet your twin flame, you open yourself up to growing psychologically, spiritually, and emotionally.

The best example of a twin flame would be yin and yang, like the sun and the moon, and the light and dark.

Differently, a soulmate is defined as being "someone with whom you can be yourself. Around whom you feel comfortable. Relaxed. A sense of home. A feeling of coziness and comfort alongside. Knowing this person has either already seen (or, knowing that even when they do see) both your light along with your dark, that they will love you the same and think just as highly of you."

A soulmate is someone you click with and they inspire you.

The signs that you have met your twin flame include:

1. You are insanely attracted to each other.

2. You feel a strong pull towards one another.

3. Time doesn't have any grounds in your relationship.

4. You have a sense of deja vu when you are with them. You feel destined to be together.

5. You connect in more situations than just physical.

6. You balance each other out.

7. You can always forgive each other.

8. You have the same dreams, desires, and values.

9. You feel deep in your soul that this person is going to play a major role in your life.

10. You can be yourself when you are with them.

11. You make each other a better person.

12. You both feel very aware of each other's energy.

13. You feel like you have been waiting for this person for your whole life.

14. They don't try to change you.

15. You can talk about anything.

16. You never feel anxious about being apart.

17. You often start to run into each other.

18. There may be an age gap between you.

19. You easily work together for a common cause.

20. You easily pick up on each other's emotions.

However, sometimes you'll meet someone who feels like they could be your twin flame. Everything makes sense until they abruptly disappear, often leaving you with painful inner turmoil and you work to pickup the pieces and wonder what happened.

This person is your false twin flame.

Signs you've met your false twin flame.

1. They leave your life abruptly.

A false twin flame has every aspect of an actual twin flame but once they are done with you, they disappear from your life. They get what they want, then they leave.

2. They give up on you.

A twin flame is someone who will accept you for all your faults and if you fail, they stand by you. Whereas, a false twin flame will never be able to understand how you failed and they will never give you the support you so desperately need.

3. They have a hot-and-cold personality.

They have commitment issues and like to play around with your emotions. One moment they may want to be with you and the next they will not.

4. They're distant.

False twin flames hold you at a distance and keep themselves away from you. You will probably find yourself chasing after them.

5. They're friends of convenience.

When things get challenging in your relationship, a false twin flame will run, whereas a true twin flame will stand by you.

6. They dance around commitment.

There are always excuses that your false twin flame is telling you. But their biggest tell is when they are not ready to commit. A true twin flame is someone that will not let anyone or anything come between your relationship. But a false twin flame will exploit anything to get out of committing themselves to you.

7. They don't want to talk about the deep stuff.

False twin flames commonly lead people on and they are emotionally unavailable. They leave themselves closed off and they have all their walls up all the time. True twin flames will let their walls down and become vulnerable with you.

8. There is always a lot of confusion and doubt in your relationship.

If your partner is jittery and uncomfortable around you then they can cause you to feel anxiety, terrified, and awkward because you don't want to cause them to freak out on you. So, you start developing high anxiety because you are terrified of saying the wrong thing.

9. You're never quite sure where you stand with them.

With a false twin flame, there is no clarity. You probably feel stuck and that there is no clear path to your relationship, which should be the opposite.

When you meet your twin flame, you should feel like everything is in place. But with a false twin flame, you probably will ask yourself how you got to this point with this person in the first place.

10. You feel like your relationship is a competition.

Your true twin flame would love to have you as an equal partner. But a false twin flame becomes threatened by your level of success in life. They become envious and they feel like it's a competition. There is no support here.

So, if you are in a relationship with your false twin flame, then you will one day recognize that they are playing with your emotions and they are doing so for sinister purposes. There is nothing kind to come from being in a relationship with a false twin flame. It's like you are setting yourself up for failure and hurt that you should never have to experience ever in your lifetime.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.