Who Is Jude Law's Son? 23-Year-Old Rafferty Law Is His Father's Doppelgänger!

Rafferty is a dead ringer for his dad.

if you thought Jude Law was crush-worthy, wait until you get a look at his oldest son, Rafferty Law. The 23-year-old is hoping for his breakout moment with a new album from his band Outer Stella Overdrive as well as the title role in the upcoming film Twist, a reimagining of the Dickens tale Oliver Twist.

Law, who is the son of Jude Law and his ex-wife, actress Sadie Frost, is hoping for this moment to step out from the shadow of his family, But he'll never be able to deny who his dad is: the two actors are dead ringers for one another.

Who is Jude Law's son, Rafferty Law?

Rafferty Law is an actor.

Once you get past Law's striking resemblance to his father, its easy to see that he has other traits reminiscent o this dad as well. The 23-year-old is pursuing an acting career of his own. He has the title role in Twist, set for release this year. Directed by Martin Owen, it also stars Michael Caine, Rita Ora and Lena Headly of Game of Thrones fame.

Law, who worked as a model before turning to acting, said he was immediately drawn to the role and found the whole experience of making the movie rewarding. It's his first time carrying a film — he has had supporting roles in Repo Men and a short called Running Man — so he felt the pressure to do his best. “Twist was one of the most enjoyable and intense experiences I’ve ever had. It was a whirlwind,” he said. “The script and the cast blew me away. I was like, ‘The pressure is on. I really need to put in the time.’”

Rafferty Law looks a lot like his father Jude Law.

He is also in a band.

The fledgling actor is also a musician. He's the frontman for the bad Outer Stella Overdrive. Law plays lead guitar as well as doing vocals. He's joined Rudy Albarn on drums (Albarn is rock-n-roll royalty — he's the son of Damon Albarn of Blur), Jamin Amin on keyboard, and Kelvin Bueno on bass.

They have been putting out music for a few years now and have a new EP called Bad Times out this spring. The band is so eclectic that even Law has trouble putting his finger on their sound. “I would probably describe it as modern-day street pun” he says. “Mix Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Rage Against the Machine and Beastie Boys. We come with a lot of energy and attitude.”

His mom is Jude Law's first wife Sadie Frost.

Law's mother Sadie Frost is also an actor, as well as working in fashion design and film production. She comes from an artistic background herself. Her dad was psychedelic artist David Vaughn who worked with the Beatles and her mother was actress Mary Davidson. In her early 20s, Frost was married to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp and they have a son together.

She met Jude Law on the set of their film Shipping in 1994 and started a romantic relationship with him. The pair married in 1997 and they have three children together. In addition to Rafferty, they share daughter Iris, born in 2000, and youngest son Rudy born in 2002.

The family is very close.

Law has been in lockdown with his mom and siblings. But being in quarantine isn't keeping him out of the press. He has a new cover photo for Wonderland magazine. But instead of a fancy studio shoot, all the pictures for the feature were shot at home by his mom. The photos include some sweet shots of him hanging out with his siblings.

Rafferty Law and his siblings, photographed by his mother Sadie Frost.

He's about to be a big brother again.

In addition to the siblings from his mom's side of the family, he also has two younger sisters from his dad's other relationships. 47-year-old Jude Law is also father to 10-year-old Sophia, from his relationship with model Samantha Burke, and 5-year-old daughter Ada from his relationship with musician Catherine Harding. The Law patriarch isn't done having kids yet; he and wife Phillipa Coan announced last month that they are expecting a baby together. The couple has been married since 2019.

What's next for Rafferty Law?

With the new movie and the new album out, Law is busy promoting both. As for his next steps, he has some projects in the world but told reporters that can't share details yet simply saying, "I want to seize every opportunity I can.”

