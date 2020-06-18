Elon Musk Threesome With Amber Heard And Cara Delevigne: Are The Rumors True?

The Johnny Depp & Amber Heard courtroom drama continues!

No two people seem to dislike one another more than Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It's hard to believe that these two were once so in love that they actually got married, but alas, things didn't work out. And, perhaps that was all for the best, as well, since Heard admitted to abusing Depp throughout their marriage. But while these two are legally divorced — the divorce, in fact, was finalized all the way back in 2017 — the drama between these two continues to rage on.

As we all know, Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard, claiming that he's lost career opportunities and money thanks to he alleged false accusations of abuse against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Now, new information has been released as part of this defamation claim, and needless to say, it's making headlines all over the world.

Did Elon Musk have a threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevigne?

The basis of the defamation case stems from a Sun article.

The crux of Depp's defamation case against Heard stems from an article published in The Sun that calls Depp a "wife-beater." Depp claimsHeard's team "leaked" the information to The Sun and its publisher, Dan Wooton. Incidentally, Prince Harry is also suing The Sun and Dan Wooton for their various stories against him and his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle. So, Depp isn't the only one who has beef with The Sun.

Both Heard and Depp are calling witnesses to testify in their favor — and it's one of these witnesses that kicked off this latest rumor.

As part of the lawsuit, which is set to be heard in London's High Court, Heard and Depp are both calling witnesses to testify in their favor. One of Heard's witnesses is Josh Drew, who used to be married to Raquel "Rocky" Pennington, and who lived rent-free in Depp's apartment for years. And it's Drew's recent testimony that has sparked off this latest round of rumors.

Drew told Depp's lawyers that Heard, Musk, and Delevigne had a threesome.

During an examination by Depp's lawyers, Drew testified that Heard, Musk, and Delevigne had a threesome. Drew claims that the three-way happened in 2016, after Depp and Heard had split up. However, he couldn't remember the exact date of the threesome.

Depp says he may subpoena Delevigne for more information.

Once Drew submitted this testimony, Depp revealed — via his lawyers — that he hasn't "ruled out" the possibility of subpoenaing Delevigne as the lawsuit develops. Depp believes that Delevigne may have "useful information" that he can use against his now-ex-wife. “Cara could also be compelled to give evidence — by either party,” a source close to Depp claims. “It’s definitely a possibility. Almost anything can happen in this case.” Additionally, both James Franco and Elon Musk have already been subpoenaed.

Drew's ex-wife previously testified in Heard's favor.

While Depp and Heard were going through their divorce, Pennington — Drew's ex-wife — testified in Heard's favor. In her testimony, she claimed she witnessed Depp being violent against Heard. Pennington also said she supported the court granting Heard a restraining order against Depp. (For what it's worth, Depp's ex-partner, Vanessa Paradis, denied that Depp was ever violent to her.)

Musk denied having a threesome with Delevigne and Heard.

Although Delevigne hasn't commented about these latest allegation, Musk has spoken out.

"Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage! Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” Musk said exclusively.

Though Musk may be strange and unusual, we're going to have to agree with him wholeheartedly on this one.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.