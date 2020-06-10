Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Catherine Halliday

They were first seen together in February 2020.

Good news for fans of Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi: he's working on the follow-up to his smash debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Capaldi has confirmed that so far he's written 11 songs for the new album — of which the title has yet t obe confirmed, but which he hopes to release next year. Meanwhile, his fans are still delighting in the songs on the debut album, and recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the album's release. And it goes without saying that the hit song, "Someone You Loved" is still as popular today as it was when it was first released, and as of this writing, it's become the longest-running top 10 U.K. single of all time.

But after months of speculation, Capaldi has finally confirmed that he has a girlfriend. In fact, he actually wrote a song for her that will be featured on the new album.

Who is Lewis Capaldi's girlfriend, Catherine Halliday?

The couple was first seen together in February 2020.

Back in February 2020, shortly before COVID-19 hit, Halliday and Capaldi were spotted "growing closer." They enjoyed dinner together at a local Italian restaurant before Capaldi drove her back to her dorms. "They were being very flirty and seemed to be having fun — both laughing and joking a lot, touching hands and being tactile. You’d never know he was one of the biggest stars in the country and it’s a very low-key place to go and eat but he obviously doesn’t go in for all the fancy celebrity stuff. They were both laughing their heads off and pulling faces because he nearly knocked it as he pulled away," reported a source who snapped the shots of the two lovebirds.

Interestingly, at the time Capaldi and Halliday were first spotted together, Capaldi was chilling out before going on his nationwide stadium tour — before the coronavirus came, of course, forcing him to postpone the dates.

Halliday is from Scotland.

Halliday is a 21-year-old student originally from Aberdeen, Scotland. Her father is believed to be a wealthy architect. One report claims he and Capaldi met through mutual friends, though it's unclear which ones. However, another source claims that the duo met when they were on vacation in Ibiza. The good news is, he's possibly given a hint about their relationship in this new song, "Before You Go," which you can check out below. Capaldi has confirmed that one of the songs on his upcoming album is about Halliday, so maybe this is it?

Capaldi hinted that he and Halliday were dating, but didn't outright say her name.

A few weeks ago, Capaldi admitted that he was "off the market." However, he didn't outright state that he was dating Halliday, though he gave descriptors that sounded a lot like her. "Well, I’m in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me. I’ve never told anybody that I’m in a relationship, so there you go. She’s got red hair, she’s got quite a posh voice. And that’s that, that’s all you’re getting," he said. He also follows her on Instagram but her Instagram is private, so there's no peeking at her account for clues.

He hasn't had much luck with love in the past.

While things seem to be going well with Halliday so far, by his own admission, Capaldi has been a bit unlucky in love. In fact, it's his past disastrous love affairs that have inspired his music. "I’ve been writing songs about specific nights that I’ve had on tour and people I’ve met during my travels. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of the new songs are still about how girls don’t like me, but how maybe an Australian girl doesn’t like me, as opposed to one from Glasgow," he said cheekily.

Previously, he was linked to a Love Island star.

Though much of Capaldi's shtick involves being an unlucky-in-love schlub, he was linked to Love Island star Paige Turley. She, of course, went on to publicly win her season of Love Island with her boyfriend, Finley Tapp. Paige, in fact, claimed that his hit song "Someone You Loved" was all about her. "One of my ex-boyfriends is actually Lewis Capaldi. We dated for a year. According to the papers the song 'Someone You Loved' was about me. Lewis, I’m so sorry, I must have been a b***h to you," she said.

Halliday hasn't made any public comments about their relationship.

As of this writing, Catherine Halliday hasn't made any public comments about her relationship with Lewis Capaldi, even though Capaldi has all but confirmed that she's his new boo thing. Whatever the case, though, we wish them nothing but the best, and we're glad they seem so happy!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.