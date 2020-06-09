Are Kaia Gerber And Cole Sprouse Dating? Couple Spotted Together At Protest

They were spotted together at a Black Lives Matter event.

They say having similar values makes for a solid relationship. And what could be a stronger foundation than a shared commitment to social justice? That may be part of the attraction between TV star Cole Sprouse and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, who were spotted together this weekend at a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Sprouse is recently single after splitting with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart after three years. This isn't their first break from one another but insiders seem to think that they're finally done for real this time. The couple had been rumored to be in trouble before the pandemic hit and once they quarantined separately, they decided to stay socially distant from one another.

But fans wonder if Gerber was part of the reason for the breakup. There had been some rumors of cheating a few months ago and the two are part of the same social circle.

Are Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber dating?

Sprouse and Gerber were at a protest together.

Like hundreds of thousands of other Americans, Sprouse and Gerber were both at a Black Lives Matter demonstration, alongside fellow actors Madelaine Petsch, Eiza Gonzalez and Margaret Qualley on Sunday, June 7 in Los Angeles. This wasn't the first protest for Sprouse; he was arrested at another demonstration earlier this month and he has been vocal about his support of the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media.

The presence of Gerber at this event, however, got people wondering if there is something more than a desire for equality between these two.

Who is Kaia Gerber?

Gerber is an 18-year-old model and the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Like Sprouse, Gerber has been using her platform to amplify the Black Live Matter movement, including sharing videos of BLM ambassador Janaya Future Khan. Nothing in her Instagram feed refers to Sprouse at all but there have been rumors that she and the 27-year-old Riverdale star were seeing each other even before his split with co-star Lili Reinhart.

Sprouse was not here for the rumors.

When social media gossips started saying Sprouse was cheating on Reinhart, he was not amused. He fired back at the rumor mill in his Instagram stories, saying "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

Sprouse in 2019.

But he never actually denied anything.

As angry as he appeared to be about the speculation, there was also a lot he didn't say in his comments. He didn't deny that he knew Gerber or that there was some kind of spark between them. That may have just been his typical reticence to share details. As far back as 2017 he told reporters that he just doesn't talk about those parts of his life. "I just never talk about it because it's not anyone's right to know," he said at the time. "People can speculate all they want ... but it's really no one's right to know. It's also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours."

Insiders still deny cheating.

The people who know Sprouse and Reinhart are quick to defend both of them. Sources say the couple does best when they can be close together but their decision to quarantine apart during the pandemic put emotional as well as physical distance between them. “Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn’t going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn’t working,” said one insider.

All the rumors about trouble between them and the choice to go to their separate spaces for lockdown probably indicate that things were already not great and the trial separation from the pandemic made it easier to call it quits.

Gerber in 2020.

So: Are Gerber and Sprouse dating?

Neither of the two young celebs is willing to say anything about the status of their relationship. For the moment, all we can say for certain is that they care enough about challenging racial inequality to take to the streets and protest about the issue.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.