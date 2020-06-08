90 Day Fiancé: Who Is Jorge Nava's New Girlfriend?

He posted a photo of himself kissing a girl.

Jorge Nava has only been out of prison for a month but he is already on his way to restarting his life. The 90 Day Fiancé star was just released after a 2-year stint on drug charges. While he was locked up, he dropped over 100lbs of weight and says he changed his life after discovering Tony Robbins books and videos.

Now a free man, Nava is continuing with his healthy lifestyle, taking hikes in the scenic canyons of Arizona. And he isn't hiking alone; in his latest Instagram shot he can be seen out in nature, kissing an unidentified woman.

Nava isn't officially divorced from his wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, the Russian national he married on-camera in 2016. The two were famous among fans for their volatile relationship, with epic fights over money. Nava had misled Arkhipchenko about his financial status and she resented the lies. The couple was trying to make things work when Nava was sent to prison. Since he's been gone, Arkhipchenko moved on and became a competitive bodybuilder and started her own fitness app.

Fans are dying to know all about this latest development in Nava's post-prison life.

90 Day Fiancé updates: Who is Jorge Nava's new girlfriend?

He kissed a girl and he liked it.

In his most recent Instagram post, Nava shared a spectacular photo of himself atop a mountain. The scenery is gorgeous but he has his eyes closed as he's busy kissing a woman with a long ponytail instead of taking in the view. The photo is taken from some distance away and she has her back to the camera so her face is completely obscured.

The caption for the photo is from Proverbs 3:15, a well-known Bible passage that talks about the value of a woman being above rubies.

Nava is kissing a mystery girl.

What is Nava telling fans about her?

Nava took questions from fans in his Instagram stories and there was plenty of curiosity about the mysterious kissing partner. When asked to rate his love for her on a scale of 1 to 10, he said it was beyond infinity. He also said she is the love of his life. But he wouldn't share any other pertinent details, instead using it as an opportunity to boost his follower count; he promised to spill the beans when he reaches a million followers.

Nava says his new girlfriend is the love of his life.

His Instagram followers might be a clue.

Nava has almost 200 thousand followers on Instagram but he only follows 78 people. We spent some time looking at the people he follows to see if we could get any insight into who the mystery woman might be. Among that elite group of people are his sister Lourdes and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We can easily rule those two out of the running for the next Mrs. Nava. No one else jumped out as an obvious candidate. There were a few girls on the list who have long dark hair like the woman in the photo but they also have private accounts so we were blocked from investigating further.

He may have given a hint in the comments.

One commenter who also looked at his followers list jumped in and suggested it was one of his followers who goes by the handle "MsBlua." Nava replied to the comment with an emoji of a monkey covering its eye. The commenter then gleefully said, "I was basically playing guess who with his friends list. I think he confirmed my guess!"

It's true that Nava follows several people with the last name Blua. Two of them are women (or possibly two accounts for the same woman, since the profile photos are similar) and both accounts are private. The third account mostly posts pictures of marijuana plants. That may have something to do with Nava's former profession in the medical marijuana industry.

Isn't Nava still married?

Nava, as fans of the show recall, has been in prison since September of 2018. He was arrested for possession with intent to sell, after being caught in Arizona with almost 300lbs of marijuana in his car. While he was locked up, his tempestuous relationship with his wifeArkhipchenko finally fizzled out and they are finalizing their divorce now. She has been dating Leo Assaf since earlier this year. Nava was released from prison in May. In his Instagram stories, he shared a screenshot of his divorce filing so they won't even be legally wed much longer, even if they haven't been happily wed for years.

What is Nava doing now?

Nava is launching a clothing line called Kilos to Paris, which he describes on the brand website as "We are the Global Fashion Cartel — Kilos To Paris. You are either with us or against us. Simple as that." On Instagram, he is more expansive about his fledgling brand, saying "Not just another street wear brand. We are a global fashion cartel. Our dope designs are sure to make you stand out, as you should." So far, the line consists of a limited selection of hoodies and t-shirts.

Nava will probably let the public know about his new relationship sooner or later so keep an eye on his social media.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.