15 Best Workout Leggings & Shorts For Women — All Under $30

Summer 2020 is all about keeping fit and active. Whether you’re getting out for a run, a hike, doing a yoga class in your garden, or sweating it out in your home gym, it’s nice to feel stylish and put together at all times.

I don’t know about you, but I’m 10 times more likely to work out if I like what I’m wearing. Looking good helps you feel good, and feeling good is the ultimate motivation.

Even if you’re not exercising, a good pair of workout pants is key for feeling comfortable but put together, especially on those work-from-home days.

But with so many pairs of workout pants out there, it’s hard to know which ones are going to keep you supported in your workouts or when lounging around the house. Plus, some are way too over-priced for our budgets (looking at you, LuLuLemon).

People would rather save my money for a gym membership or workout class than waste it on what they wear to those classes, right? Luckily, you can still get a quality pair of workout pants that won’t be totally see-through, without hurting your wallet.

Here are the best workout leggings for women — all under $30, and all ridiculously comfortable.

1. X-Fit High Waist Yoga Pants

These leggings suck you in and hold you up in all the best ways. They’re 3/4 length and high-waisted, meaning they are great for supporting your posture while working out.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Fittoo Ruched Butt Lifting Workout Leggings

For full-length coverage and a little extra butt support, these leggings are super-flattering. They’ll really show off your assets while squatting weights.

(Walmart, $13.99+)

3. Z By Zella Daily High Waist Daily Pocket 7/8 Leggings

I love a ribbed legging to distract from any lumps and bumps on my thighs! This pair also has a pocket which is great for storing your phone when out for a run.

(Nordstrom Rack, $28.97)

4. All In Motion Women's Sculpted High-Rise Bike Shorts

Biker shorts are great for the summer months, and I love a longer pair to keep everything in place. Though they aren't technically pants, this pair is 7”, so you can keep cool without showing too much skin.

(Target, $20)

5. Stretch Is Comfort Women's High Waist Cotton Stretch Leggings

These pants are a cute and comfortable option for you. They also provide tummy control for when you're feeling a little bit self-conscious.

(Walmart, $13.47+)

6. Onzie High Waist Full-Length Leggings

These leggings come in so many fun, tropical patterns so you'll love them for summer. They’re on sale right now, so snap them up quickly!

(Nordstrom Rack, $29.97)

7. All In Motion Women's Contour Power Waist Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Pants

If skin-tight leggings aren’t for you, then a flared yoga pant might be. These ones are loose and comfy, but will still suck you in at the waist.

(Target, $28)

8. Canis Women Stretch Biker Bike Shorts

These shorts give us serious 80s workout vibes! Pair with some leg warmers and a headband for ultimate Olivia Newton-John vibes.

(Walmart, $11.96)

9. Ongasoft Winter Yoga Capris

Despite the name, these leggings are great for breathability and keeping cool. The mesh paneling will stop you from getting sweaty while working out.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)​

10. Z By ZellaHigh Waist Daily Pocket Crop Leggings

This pair is somewhere between capris and leggings, so you get a tight fit without feeling trapped in. They’re perfect for lounging around, as well as for workouts.

(Nordstrom Rack, $29.97)

11. 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings

With over 8,000 reviews, these pants are easily one of the most popular workout leggings on Amazon. Buyers love how opaque they are, making them totally squat proof.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. All In Motion Women's Sleek High-Rise Run Capri Leggings

Though these capris are a little shorter than leggings, they're great for running, walking, or every day wear. The drawstring waist also allows you to make the fit perfect.

(Target, $35)

13. Time and Tru Women's 2-Pack Knit and Plain Leggings

This pack is great value! When you’ve finished your yoga session in these plain leggings, you can shower and change into the cozy knit pair.

(Walmart, $9.99)

14. RayPose Women's Capri Workout Pants

The contoured pattern on these leggings make for flattering shapewear — for both your gym session and casual wear.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. 90 Degree By Reflex Vented Leggings

If you prefer an edgy look in your casual wear, you can channel the same vibe in your workout with these leggings inspired by ripped jeans. Plus, they provide great ventilation.

(Nordstrom Rack, $15.98)

