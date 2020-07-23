15 Best Pairs Of Non See-Through Leggings For Full, Flattering Coverage

Get comfort *and* style.

We may love wearing pants for yoga or Pilates class, but a great pair of leggings is so much more.

Leggings can be how we prefer to travel (ever try to do a red-eye flight in skinny jeans? No thanks!), how we do our errands, and the best way to go straight from our morning workout to brunch with the girls.

Bu not all leggings for women are created equally.

There are those that show a bit too much butt when we bend down, or are too sheer for our liking. We begin to wonder if we're wearing pants or lingerie!

The ideal pair would be non-see through leggings or leggings that are almost like shapewear. They provide coverage, shape us, and are comfortable. But these are shapewear we wear on the outside.

From capris to full-on leggings, shiny leather to zippered, in various colors and patterns and fits, these are the leggings we're obsessed with, whether or not we actually do hit that gym.

Here are the best non-see through leggings you should add to your wardrobe immediately.

1. BALEAF Women's High-Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pocket

Not only do these skin-tight leggings come in multiple colors and sizes, but they also offer tummy control. The chafe-free design allows for maximum coverage, and the stretchy fabric lets your skin breathe during your workouts (or lounging on the couch).

2. VIV Collection Printed Brushed Buttery Soft Leggings

Choose from over 40 different patterns and colors with these comfortable leggings. The fabric is made from polyester and spandex, so these stretchy leggings will never slip. Plus, these designs are great for anyone looking to make a statement while they sweat.

3. Yummie Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings slim comfortably from your tummy through your hips and legs, and the fashion-forward faux leather makes this the perfect wardrobe essential for any time of year. Leggings that make their way from fitness to brunch are our ideal, and these absolutely fit the bill.

(HSN, $25.49)

4. Gaiam Athena High-Rise Capri

These leggings feature a heathered design, a mesh side inset, anti-chafe seams, a key pocket, and a banded elastic waist. The high-waist offers just a slight amount of skin to show if you prefer to wear your sports bra without a tank top.

(Zulily, $21.99)

5. Core 10 Women's 'Build Your Own' Yoga Capri Leggings

While there aren’t patterns and designs to choose from with these leggings, you’ll still get the same level of comfort, style and stretch. The “build your own legging” means you can choose a size and waistband style, so you’ll no longer have to adjust your pants in the middle of anything.

6. Athleta Elation Camo 7/8 Tight Leggings

Designed for yoga, this fabric is incredibly soft and is described as feeling like a “gentle hug.” Made of nylon and lycra, these moisture-wicking leggings prevent sweat from building up on skin and evaporating faster, so your pants will stay breathable and allow for fast movements.

(Athleta, $89.99)

7. Teeki Rainbow Moon Hot Pants

These lightweight, breathable and non see-through leggings blend fashion with ultimate performance function. They are made with a stretchy waistband that is wide enough to wear high on your waist, or roll down for a lower rise. Enjoy their quick-drying, eco-friendly material.

8. Betsey Johnson Printed Mesh Trim Legging

We love Betsey Johnson for everything — fun outfits, luggage, and even household knick-knacks. Of course her leggings would be fantastic! The wacky print is perfect for fitness class, and the mesh trim keeps you cool all day.

9. Green Mermaid Leggings

Mermaids aren't just for splashing in the pool! So, make a splash this summer with these mermaid-inspired leggings, featuring a vibrant emerald color and scale print.

(Spicy Lingerie, $23.95)

10. Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings

If you want a more basic look, these no-slip waistband leggings are a great fit. Literally! They sculpt your figure, keep you cool when working up a sweat, and you can even use the hidden pocket in the elastic waistband.

(Nordstrom, $59)

11. Lululemon Speed Up Tight 25" Leggings

With 3 colors to choose from, this is another basic must-have for any workout wardrobe. Designed specifically for running, these leggings are breathable, smooth, and stretchy. Plus, the fit is customizable with the interior waist drawcord.

(LuluLemon, $108)

12. ASOS 4505 High-Waisted Block Leggings

These high-rise leggings are a great fit for your body, whether you’re running, doing yoga, or lounging around. They keep you cool and stylish, and the fabric is smooth and stretchy. Plus, the gray and neon is sure to make you stand out.

(ASOS, $32)

13. 2(X)IST Women's Printed Active Mid-Rise Ankle Legging

There is nothing like wanting to look and feel your best while working out or on the go. Amp up your workout style in these ultra-stretchy ankle leggings. The semi-sheer mesh panels promote breathability, while contrast piping flatters the leg.

14. Crane and Lion Original Tight

These tights will hold you in and never let you down. Back-side seams make for a flattering take on this classic, and the fabric is the right amount of thickness to allow for breathability and the feeling of being "covered" at the same time.

(Crane and Lion, $47.50)

15. UURUN High-Waist Yoga Pants

With two side pockets, tummy control, and 4-way stretch fabric, these leggings are a real winner. They are great for any type of fitness, non-slip, breathable, and comfy. And, really, isn’t that what we all want from our athleticwear?

