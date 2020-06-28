50 Modern Love Songs To Listen To When You're Feeling Some Type Of Way

Love is never easy, and these songs totally get it.

Love isn't easy, especially in 2020, but the list of modern love songs below can help you know that you're not alone.

Feeling some type of way and finding it hard to express yourself? The people and artists who wrote these song lyrics below totally get it. Life isn't easy and falling in love is full of relationship ups and downs, so it's hard to know how to make the right decisions when you're overwhelmed with emotions.

One minute you're head-over-heels in love with the person next to you, the next you are looking for some — no, any — way to escape back to your comfort zone.

Relationships require vulnerability, and opening yourself up to someone new (or even someone you've known forever) is a big risk to take, so do the best you can for yourself so that you can — when you're ready — give your full self to the person you're meant to.

As the saying goes, "The higher you build walls around your heart, the harder you fall when someone tears them down." And man, do we fall hard sometimes.

Take a look below at the list of modern love songs to listen to when you need to work through some of your feelings about someone. They will help you make the right decision — whatever that may be — for yourself and your relationship.

1. "Now or Never" — Tritonal

Modern love song lyrics: "Like planets in the dark / We don't know how / We got here in the sky / Like magnets torn apart / You don't know why / You come back every time."

2. "All For Love" — Tungevaag & Raaban

Modern love song lyrics: "Oh I will follow you / Through the dark, through it all / And nothing I can do / Honey I'm set on you / 'Cause if tomorrow brings something good / Tonight I do it all for love, I do it all for love / If you want it, I know I could / Tonight I do it all for love, I do it all for love"

3. "Like You Love Me" — Conro

Modern love song lyrics: "Baby, you're the lock and I'm the key / Let me solve your mystery / Yeah, yeah / Yeah we singin' / So let me love you like you love me"

4. "Love You More - Radio Edit" — KREAM

Modern love song lyrics: "You say you've got the love / So show me what it's for / And baby I will love you more / You say you feel the love / So show me what it's for / And baby I will love you more / You know we're walkin' together / We gonna walk now, (oooh yeah) / Walk away into the light / Walk away, we'll make this right / Walk away into the light ('cause, yeah)"

5. "New Love" — Maroon 5

Modern love song lyrics: "I'll be your sun and moon tonight / I can be your whatever you like, ooh / I was alone but I'm ready to feel / I wanna show you my feelings are real, yeah / All this time I've been living it up / And every night I'd be falling in love, ooh / But I'm finally seeing the light / Falling in love with you every night, yeah / But if I ever let you down / If I ever let you down / Forgive me, forgive me, now / Would it kill you to forgive me now?"

6. "Youngblood - R3HAB Remix" — 5 Seconds of Summer

Modern love song lyrics: "Remember the words you told me, love me 'til the day I die / Surrender my everything 'cause you made me believe you're mine / Yeah, you used to call me baby, now you calling me by name / Takes one to know one, yeah / You beat me at my own damn game / You push and you push and I'm pulling away / Pulling away from you / I give and I give and I give and you take, give and you take"

7. "Oceans (feat. NKOLO) by ARMNHMR

Modern love song lyrics: "Baby don't lose me / You're not gonna lose me / We'll walk a lot to meet / Even when there's oceans in between / 2:40 in the morning / And I'm waking up from the dream / That you were right here next to me / We're in different time zones / And you're getting tired of being alone / But I'm not letting go o-oh no"

8. "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" — Paul Anka

Modern love song lyrics: "Put your head on my shoulder / Hold me in your arms, baby / Squeeze me oh-so-tight / Show me that you love me too / Put your lips next to mine, dear / Won't you kiss me once, baby? / Just a kiss goodnight, maybe / You and I will fall in love (you and I will fall in love)"

9. "Let's Go Higher" — Jordan Knight

Modern love song lyrics: "Don't pitch me, I am falling in love / And if I am dreaming this / Baby then don't wake me up / You got me hoping and wishing / That this could last for one more night / Baby you and me"

10. "Under Your Skin" — Seeb

Modern love song lyrics: "You love messing with my head / Sometimes I think that you not even upset / One day, me no even talking to you / Next day, watch me call ya / One minute, you hate me / Then the next you want me put it on ya / I love it when we fight just to make up / Funny how bad words turn to making love / I get under your skin, babe, just because / I love it when we fight just to make up"

11. "Lost In Japan - Remix" — Shawn Mendes

Modern love song lyrics: "All it'd take is one flight / We'd be in the same time zone / Looking through your timeline / Seeing all the rainbows, I / I got an idea / And I know that it sounds crazy / I just wanna see ya / Oh, I gotta ask / Do you got plans tonight? / I'm a couple hundred miles from Japan, and I / I was thinking I could fly to your hotel tonight / 'Cause I-I-I can't get you off my mind"

12. "Paranoid" — Lauv

Modern love song lyrics: "Smile when you're sleeping / Wonder who you're dreaming of / Oh, 'cause I could just see you with wine on your t-shirt / And somebody else on your arm / Can't control this feeling / Wonder who you're dreaming of / After all of these nights laying right by your side / How could my brain make me feel so far? / Maybe it's a case of paranoia / Nervous that I'll never really know ya / What do I feel? Who do I trust? / Maybe it's real, or maybe I'm just paranoid"

13. "(Not) The One" — Bebe Rexha

Modern love song lyrics: "Oh my god, here we go / I drank a little too much again / Now I'm stuck in your bed again / Oh my god, I'm too close, oh / But this feeling is so damn good / Guess I'm loving it more than I should / I know I should leave, but when you are next to me, deep asleep / Your skin on my skin, can't help the way I feel, ooh / But you cannot know, there's no place I'd rather be, honestly / When I hold you close to me / I want you to / To love me, to love me, to love me, but don't fall in love."

14. "If You Were Mine" — Ocean Park Standoff

Modern love song lyrics: "Left to right, at the lights, we're speeding down the road / Leave it all, all behind, everything you think you know / You been hurt but I won't, won't fix you, you're not broke / What you are is beautiful to me / You could go left, but know I'm right / You gotta make, make up your mind"

15. "Rush Over Me" — Seven Lions

Modern love song lyrics: "Your fingertips on my skin / There's nothing that I wouldn't give / To keep this love alive / We gave it all, we give it up / The chemistry was not enough / Oh, we just collide / I hate myself when I say: "I need tonight to say goodbye / I will give what's left inside" / So rush over me one more time / I will miss you, torn apart after tonight / And we can't fix it / Rush over me one more time / The end is coming / Rush over, rush over me / 'Cause I will miss you."

16. "Sleepy Eyes" — Elohim

Modern love song lyrics: "Look at me with your sleepy eyes / Ollie ollie oxen free, we don't have to hide / I just wanna touch your face / Take me straight to outer space / Come lay me with me in our treasure trove / Kids don't know what it's like to fall so far / Cracking ya code, nothing was chose / You were a stranger / Shifting the mode, breaking the mold / Where did the rain go? / Kiss me with your eyes open / So you can see me when I'm melting."

17. "Teenage Dream" — Loving Caliber

Modern love song lyrics: "Feels like time is going faster than it seems / We were just two kids / Who were trying to live the teenage dream / We could see no reason why we should ever try to go to sleep / Remember every weekend we stayed out late and then went home with me / I wish that I could live that dream / Live that dream again / 'Cause it was only you and me / You and me back then / We were never growing up / Said we'd be young forever / You taught me how to love / And nothing could be better / Than you and me, you and me / Baby it was you and me"

18. "Plans (feat. Brandyn Burnette) by Elephante

Modern love song lyrics: "I feel something calling / I fell deep in, swimming to the stars / Hard to pretend, we know where we are / How do I treat you, you deserve the best / The way you teach me, to never second guess"

19. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

Modern love song lyrics: "I got mixed emotions / Did I finally find me a river that could lead me out to the ocean? / 'Cause I've only ever known the kind of love / That leaves you bodied and broken / So forgive me for my mixed emotions, yeah yeah / I'm not that kind of person who can fall in and out of love with you / That's not what love's supposed to do"

20. "2002 - KREAM Remix" — Anne-Marie

Modern love song lyrics: "I will always remember / The day you kissed my lips / Light as a feather / And it went just like this / No, it's never been better / Than the summer of 2002 (ooh) / Uh, we were only eleven / But acting like grown-ups / Like we are in the present / Drinking from plastic cups / Singing, "Love is forever and ever" / Well, I guess that was true"

21. "Know This Love (feat. Litens) - VIP Mix" — KREAM

Modern love song lyrics: "Back to back and bone to bone / Arms so tight you can't let go / Let go / Fuel to fire and fire to smoke / Your hands were never mine to hold / I know I know / But I don't mind looking at you / You got your friends and I've got mine too / Know this Love ain't enough for us two / Still no one is dancing like you / Stealing the show without even knowing you do / This love had enough of us two / Know / You got to know that / My skin is new but shaded / Like a tattoo you changed it / Know / You gotta know that / When we were lost I made it / But in a million strangers"

22. "Us" — Carlie Hanson

Modern love song lyrics: "Drive you to the wild when / We're making big mistakes / But we don't hit the brakes / Confident we're getting through it / Everyone's saying that it's just too good to believe / Calling me foolish for falling in your gravity / I got a word for that and the word is jealousy / Wishing they were you and me"

23. "Love Like We Used To (feat. Nateur) - Zookepër Remix" — Captain Cuts

Modern love song lyrics: "I ain't afraid to call you / I'll pick you up at nine / Meet your daddy and your mama in my suit and tie / I'll play you something old school / Make it last all night / Something that reminds us of a different time / So why don't me and you / Love like we used to?"

24. "I Need Your Love" — Seven Lions

Modern love song lyrics: "Hardest part is knowing that I had it / Something almost perfect, we were almost perfect / Maybe it's too late for me to save this, but I gotta face this / No matter how I hate it / I need your love / To give me hope when I can't breathe / I need your love to lift me up when I am weak / I need your love / When I hate every part of me / I need your love to set me free."

25. "Not A Love Song" — bülow

Modern love song lyrics: "You say love is blind, but that's just some bullsh-- right there / 'Cause I'm looking in your eyes, and they're burning fire / on my mind, and that's what you want / Here face to face, and we both know the truth / You're calling my bluff, I can't lie like you do / Wish I could tell you that I love you but I can't / Wish I could call you in the morning but I can't / Wish I could tell you that I miss you but I can't / This is not a love song"

26. "Anywhere You Go (MRVLZ Remix) [feat. Timmy Trumpet]" — NERVO

Modern love song lyrics: "From the moon to the stars / You can show me the way, I'll follow / This is who, who we are, who we are"

27. "Romantic - NOTD Remix" — Stanaj

Modern love song lyrics: "You make me wanna be romantic / You make me wanna be a star / You make me wanna act different / I love you for who you are / You make me want to run circles around you / So glad that I found you."

28. "All My Love (feat. Conor Maynard)" — Cash Cash

Modern love song lyrics: "Friday night, my phone is off / And none of my friends even know you're gone / All these broken picture frames / I'm sick of your face, but can't look away / Can't go out, can't stay home / I don't know how, how to be alone / I keep waiting for you, waiting for you to come back / With all of my love"

29. "Cross My Mind, Pt. 2 (feat. Kiiara) by A R I Z O N A

Modern love song lyrics: "'Cause not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / And we spend our lives looking for things we can't find / but not a single day goes by where you don't cross my mind / All the days you spend on my mind / All the times that I'd say that we'll be together, we'll be together / All the ways you see through my heart / I know the good intentions, they won't last forever, won't last forever."

30. "Are You Sure? (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) - Eden Price Remix" — Kris Kross Amsterdam

Modern love song lyrics: "Let's not play / You told me to go and then you put your hands on me / Let's not play / I can feel your body, baby it remembers me / Is he all that you, all that you need? / Oh, come on won't you please tell me / Are you sure?"

31. "U Remind Me" — NEØN

Modern love song lyrics: "See, the thing about you that caught my eye / Is the same thing that makes me change my mind / Kind of hard to explain but girl, I'll try / You need to sit down, this may take a while / See this girl, she sort of looks just like you / She even smiles just the way you do / So innocent she seemed / But I was fooled / I'm reminded when I look at you"

32. "Raindrops (feat. Kerli) - Prince Fox Remix" — SNBRN

Modern love song lyrics: "Like raindrops from the desert sky / For you, I've been waiting / Like seeing stars and endless nights / For you I'll be waiting / It's like I can breathe / Can we stay like this forever?"

33. "Plot Twist" — Marc E. Bassy

Modern love song lyrics: "All my life I've been a player / But I don't wanna play no more / I guess that's the effect you got on me / Somebody better say a prayer / For the one I was before / I guess that's the effect you got on me"

34. "Love Again" — Hedley

Modern love song lyrics: "If I can love again / Lovers in a gunfight / Caught up in the crossfire / Dark side of the moonlight / Could you let me go? / Is this how it plays out? / Battle scars and breakdowns / Is there anything left to save now? / Could you let me know?"

35. "Here for You (feat. Ella Henderson) by Kygo

Modern love song lyrics: "We'll be passing by / And they'll be wasting time / Just waiting for new / And while they're chasing darks / We'll be dancing in the dusk / 'Cause we're coming through / Whenever you need me I'm behind / And I promise to take you off to the heights / When you feel you've had enough, and you wasted all your love / I'll be here for you / When the dog is at his bone, and you run away from home / I'll be here for you, here for you"

36. "Let Me Love You - R3HAB Remix" — DJ Snake

Modern love song lyrics: "I used to believe / We were burnin' on the edge of somethin' beautiful / Selling a dream / Smoke and mirrors keep us waitin' on a miracle / Say, go through the darkest of days / Heaven's a heartbreak away / Never let you go, never let me down / Oh, it's been a hell of a ride"

37. "Nobody To Love" — Sigma

Modern love song lyrics: "I know you're tired of loving / With nobody to love / So just grab somebody, no leaving this party / With nobody to love."

38. "Your New Beloved" — Lovelife

Modern love song lyrics: "I simply refuse to believe it / You're like somebody different / Like a lost bird gliding / To the tops of the mountains / In search of something / And I can feel your heartbeat / Is it drugs or love yeah"

39. "Must be The Love - Radio Edit" — ARTY

Modern love song lyrics: "When we know you found the one to keep / Oh, we wonder how we did not see / Our eyes open when we found our love / And we heal"

40. "So Sick" — Ne-Yo

Modern love song lyrics: "Gotta change my answering machine, now that I'm alone / 'Cause right now it says that we, can't come to the phone / And I know it makes no sense, 'cause you walked out the door / But it's the only way I hear your voice, anymore / (It's ridiculous) It's been months, and for some reason I just / (Can't get over us) And I'm stronger than this / (Enough is enough) No more walkin 'round with my head down / I'm so over bein' blue, cryin' over you."

41. "Miss Independent" — Ne-Yo

Modern love song lyrics: "Say, oh is something about / Kinda woman that want you but don't need you / Hey, I can't figure it out / Is something about her / 'Cause she walk like a boss / Talk like a boss / Manicure nails just sent the pedicure off / She's fly effortlessly."

42. "Marry You" — Bruno Mars

Modern love song lyrics: "It's a beautiful night, we're looking for something dumb to do / Hey baby, I think I wanna marry you / Is it the look in your eyes, or is it this dancing juice / Who cares baby, I think I wanna marry you."

43. "Try" — Pink

Modern love song lyrics: "Where there is desire, there is gonna be a flame / Where there is a flame, someone's bound to get burned / But just because it burns, doesn't mean you're gonna die / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try / Gotta get up and try, and try, and try / You gotta get up and try, and try, and try"

44. "True Love (feat. Lily Allen) by Pink

Modern love song lyrics: "Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say / Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face / There's no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down / I know life would suck without you / At the same time, I wanna hug you / I wanna wrap my hands around your neck / You're an asshole but I love you / And you make me so mad, I ask myself / Why I'm still here, or where could I go / You're the only love I've ever known / But I hate you, I really hate you / So much I think it must be / True love, true love / It must be true love / Nothin' else can break my heart like / True love, true love / It must be true love / No one else can break my heart like you"

45. "The Truth About Love" — Pink

Modern love song lyrics: "I think it just may be perfect / The only person of my dreams / I never ever ever ever been this happy / But now something has changed / And the truth about love is it's all a lie / I thought you were the one, and I hate goodbyes"

46. "Walk of Shame" — Pink

Modern love song lyrics: "One step, two steps, counting tiles on the floor / Three steps, four steps, guess this means that I'm a / Uh oh, hell no, how long 'til I reach the door? / me, my feet are sore / I'm wearing last night's dress and I look like a hot mess / Although my hair looks good 'cause I haven't slept yet / Make the elevator come a little faster / I'm pushing all the buttons but nothing's happening / Please god don't let anybody see me / Please god, I'll do anything you ask of me / I promise no more walks of shame, / So walk this way"

47. "All of Me" — John Legend

Modern love song lyrics: "Cause all of me / Loves all of you / Love your curves and all your edges / All your perfect imperfections / Give your all to me / I'll give my all to you / You're my end and my beginning"

48. "Young and Beautiful" — Lana Del Rey

Modern love song lyrics: "I've seen the world, done it all / Had my cake now / Diamonds, brilliant, in Bel-Air now / Hot summer nights, mid-July / When you and I were forever wild / The crazy days, city lights / The way you'd play with me like a child / Will you still love me / When I'm no longer young and beautiful?"]

49. "I Like Me Better" — Lauv

Modern love song lyrics: "D---, I like me better when I'm with you / I like me better when I'm with you / I knew from the first time, I'd stay for a long time 'cause / I like me better when / I like me better when I'm with you"

50. "Without You" — Lapalux

Modern love song lyrics: "Haunted by the forces that suck you in / That pull you under, tight / And your words are engraved in me / So long as guilt resides here / Carved into the walls in writing / With our broken hearts imprinted beside it / I didn't want you to leave me / I didn't want to leave you."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kayla Cavanagh is a writer and editor who covers astrology, spirituality, love, relationships, mental health, and pop culture.