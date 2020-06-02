25 Free Online Classes Available Right Now

Learn anytime, anywhere with these free courses.

There’s never a bad time to learn something new. Whether you’re looking to advance your career, broaden your knowledge, or just pass the time, pursuing a new interest is a great way to exercise your mind and inspire growth in your life.

Thanks to the internet, taking on an educational goal has never been easier.

There are so many amazing websites and free online classes that offer a range of courses, so you can learn something new from the comfort of your home. Some of these will even give you certificates to show off to employers or flash in your college applications.

And the best part is, you don’t even have to spend a penny. Lots of online classes are expensive and not worth your time, but these classes are 100 percent free, so you can shop around and try out multiple classes at once.

These 25 free online classes will give you new skills in programming, marketing, writing, business, design, law, and personal development.

You can kick-start a new passion and open up doors to a world of possibilities. In the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Free online classes for programming...

1. Java Tutorial for Complete Beginners

Just as the title suggests, this is a crash course in programming for complete rookies. There are 75 free lessons in this course, but all the videos are done in 20 minutes or less, so you could easily watch a few each day if you wanted to learn quickly.

(via Udemy)

2. Algorithms, Part I

This course is run by Princeton University, which means you’re getting Ivy League standard education for free. The course covers essential information for programmers about data structures and algorithm performance.

(via Coursera)

3. iPhone App Development

If you’ve had a groundbreaking idea for an app but don’t know where to start, this course will teach you the fundamentals of how to create and program iPhone apps.

The course is just 15 hours long and you get a certificate at the end, depending on your test results.

(via Alison.com)

Free online classes for marketing...

4. Google Analytics for Beginners

Understanding how sites and data perform is key to successful marketing in the digital age. This course teaches students how to make the most out of Google ads and track campaigns.

The course only takes about 6 hours, so you can complete this in one day easily.

(via Google)

5. Business Blogging

For content marketing, this course is brilliant. You'll learn how to craft a blogging strategy that drives business growth, build content that is powered by SEO and create quality blog content that customers love.

This is a quick class with quizzes that you’ll complete in 3 hours or less.

(via HubSpot Academy)

6. Social Media Analytics Course

This course is targeted towards beginners but it's also a great refresher for experienced marketers. It teaches the fundamentals of social media performance and will help you build marketing strategies for your brand or products across a variety of social media platforms.

(via Quintly)

Free online classes for writing...

7. How To Write An Essay

Learn how to write compelling and well-presented essays and research papers with this 2-week course. This is a great way for students to build their writing skills over the college break, or for graduates looking to break into the world of academic publication.

(via EDX)

8. Start Writing Fiction

There’s a book in all of us, and what better time is there to discover yours than now?

This course spans over 8 weeks but will only take up 3 hours of your time each week. You’ll learn how to build characters and develop plots from a variety of published authors.

(via Future Learn)

9. Introduction to Journalism

This course is hosted by one of Glasgow’s top universities, the University of Strathclyde. It gives you assistance on how to build and research stories for opinion writing, investigative journalism, and political journalism.

(via Future Learn)

Free online classes for business/finance...

10. Make Money from Home: How to Build an Online Business

The creators of this course say you’ll learn how to make $5,000 per month from your website portfolio. This is a pretty big claim, but with the tools in entrepreneurship this course offers, anything is possible!

(via Udemy)

11. The Free MBA

This is a pretty intensive 10-month program, but given that you could earn yourself an actual accredited master’s degree for free, we had to include it in this list.

The course takes an expansive look at business development, covering accounting, marketing, data, supply chain operations, and leadership skills.

(via Quantic School)

12. Stock Market Investing for Beginners

Every watch Nasdaq trading on TV and have no idea what’s going on? This course simplifies even the most complex aspects of market exchange, so you’ll have both the vocabulary to discuss it and the confidence to start investing.

(via Udemy)

Free online classes for law...

13. Fundamentals of Business Law

If you’re working in business, understanding your rights is key to successful growth. It covers proprietorships, partnerships, and other fundamentals in business creation.

It’s also just a quick 2-hour class, and you’ll have a certificate to show for yourself at the end.

(via Alison.com)

14. Prescription Drug Regulation, Cost, and Access: Current Controversies in Context

Medical law is a hugely relevant topic right now and is likely to become a sector in need of some expertise soon.

This course will teach you how the FDA regulates pharmaceuticals and the laws behind drug testing and development. Plus, it’s taught by Harvard.

(via EDX)

15. Child Protection: Children's Rights in Theory and Practice

This social justice law course is another one on Harvard’s free curriculum. It’s a really interesting course that will give you the knowledge to analyze how child protection is implemented globally.

(via EDX)

Free online classes for sales...

16. Sales Management Training

This is great if you already work in sales but need a more detailed education on how to lead teams, strategize growth, and define target markets. The program is compiled of short videos and quizzes that you can complete at your own pace from home.

(via Hubspot Academy)

17. Learn Ecommerce Marketing and Sell More Online

Online retail is the future, and understanding the ins and outs of this market is necessary to sustain a career in sales. This course will give you the skills to drive traffic to your online store and boost your sales.

(via Hubspot Academy)

18. Understanding Your Customers to Drive Sales

Tien Tzuo, a tech entrepreneur and Chief Strategy Officer with Salesforce.com, teaches this course that focuses on customer engagement. It also gives you tools for making the transition from direct-marketing towards online marketing.

(via Alison.com)

Free online classes for design...

19. Graphic Design Essentials

This course is an amazing introduction to the fundamentals of graphic design. You’ll learn how to develop compositions and logos.

This is great for anyone wanting to develop online branding for their business, or just for fun.

(via Hubspot Academy)

20. Beginner's Guide to Concept Sketching

Concept sketching is an important part of product development as well as a fun skill to harness. You will have to sign up for a free trial to get access to the full course, but you should be able to complete the full class before the trial expires.

(via PluralSight)

21. Fashion as Design

If you’re interested in fashion, the content of this course is fascinating.

It explores the relationship between fashion and history. You’ll learn to appreciate and contextualize fashions of past and present times.

(via Coursera)

Free online classes for personal development...

22. The Science of Happiness

This course runs through the University of California, Berkeley. It explores ground-breaking scientific psychology and the power of positive thinking.

The class runs for 4-5 hours a week across 11 weeks, and will give you all the tools to build a happy, meaningful life.

(via EDX)

23. Conquering the Fear of Public Speaking

Public speaking follows us from school, through college, and into the workplace. But some people struggle to cope with it even in adulthood.

To develop powerful speaking skills and cope with the anxiety of presentations, this course is perfect.

(via Udemy)

24. Fitness Nutrition: Build Your Perfect Diet In 5 Easy Steps

For a quick but informative class on health, this video is ideal.

You’ll learn how to tailor your diet to your fitness goals so you can optimize your performance. You can also build meal plans to build on your cookery skills.

(via Udemy)

25. Communication Skills: Persuasion and Motivation

Whether it’s in the workplace or in your personal relationships, motivational communication has a role in everyone’s life.

This course is a quick 3-hour lesson, so it’s done in one afternoon. You’ll learn positive motivation skills, and how to recognize and avoid manipulative behaviors.

(via Alison.com)

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.