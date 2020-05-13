16 Best Educational Learning Apps For Kids

Download these apps to keep kids stimulated and occupied.

Keeping kids occupied is no easy task. With schools closed because of coronavirus, providing entertainment is starting to feel like a neverending activity.

We’re in our third month of quarantine and schoolwork is slowly dying down, which means you might need some new ways to keep the kids busy while you attempt to work from home or even get some much needed alone time.

Reaching for tablets and other devices is a great way to fight off the boredom, but it’s hard to know if apps are kid-friendly or just a total waste of time.

If your kids have to be on screens, you might as well make sure they’re keeping their minds active while doing-so. And luckily, there's an app for that!

Download one or more of the best learning apps for kids to keep them occupied for hours, without you worrying about how they're spending their screen time.

Best apps for math

1. Quick Math Jr.

This app makes math engaging by using characters and games that are creative. There's also an advanced Quick Math app for older kids or parents looking to brush up on their skills.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS

2. Elmo Loves 123s

For pre-schoolers getting to grips with numbers, this app uses everyone’s favorite character to help memorize numbers, shapes, and learn to count. The app is also specially designed to be difficult to exit, so young kids won’t accidentally click out while you’re not looking.

Cost: $5

Available on: iOS, Android, Amazon

3. Winky Think Logic Puzzles

This applies basic math skills to logic puzzles to help kids use what they learn in school for problem-solving. Textbook sums and problems can get boring and seemingly useless, but the app connects math to critical thinking.

Cost: $3

Available on: iOS

4. Math Learner: Learning Game

This iOS-only app features thousands of textbook-style sums, but gives kids the instant gratification that their homework might be lacking by unlocking new levels and games with each correct answer.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS

Best apps for reading/writing

5. Dr. Seuss Treasury Kids Books

It’s an unwritten rule that every child learning to read in English must encounter Dr. Seuss!

Iconic characters like The Lorax and The Grinch will take your child through some fun reading games to get a grasp on words. A premium subscription gives access to famous Dr. Seuss titles with clickable words and narration.

Cost: Free, with optional subscription

Available on: iOS, Android

6. Spelling Bee: English Words

Your kids can practice drawing letters and spelling all at once with this app. The challenge is to fill in the missing letter in words by drawing on the screen.

Cost: Free, with optional subscription

Available on: iOS, Android

7. Epic!

Epic! Is a library of over 35,000 eBooks all stored in one easy-to-use app. The range of titles means all ages will have something to read. The read-to-me feature means your little ones can have screen time, even if you don’t want to.

Cost: 1-month free trial, $8/month

Available on: iOS, Android

8. Sight Words Learning Games

For elementary schoolers, this app will help with sentence formation, word order, and spelling. There are a bunch of games to work on different parts of your child’s cognitive development.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

Best apps for learning a language

9. Duolingo

I swear by this app after surviving a year of living in France with minimal knowledge of the language. This app allows older kids to build written, oral and aural language skills through fun games and personalized challenges. It’s great for parents, too!

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

10. Kids Balloon Pop Language Game

If you want your little ones to have basic vocabulary in another language, this app is perfect. Kids pop balloons to match up colors, numbers and letters in whatever language you choose.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

11. LingoDeer

This app features a range of global languages, but is particularly useful for practicing Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. You can choose specific dialects of these languages, making the lessons customizable to your family’s needs.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

12. Droplets

Like other language apps, this interactive platform helps kids and teens form and advance their foreign language skills. But it also features a parents platform so you can track your child’s progress, manage the time they spend on the app, and choose targets for them.

Cost: $9.99/month

Available on: iOS, Android

Best apps for general knowledge

13. Stack The States 2

The aim of this app is to unlock different states by pointing them out on a map and learning trivia about each place. Your kids will be combining their geographical knowledge with fun trivia.

Cost: $3

Available on: iOS, Android

14. Lightbot: Code Hour

I love this app because it allows kids to learn something that school won’t teach them. It introduces kids to the basics of computer programming without overwhelming them.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

15. Trivia Crack 2

This is a fun trivia game for all ages. You can set it up like any good game show with categories and levels. Challenge your child’s memory with tons of fun facts.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

16. PBS Kids Games

For younger kids, this app features several educational games based on PBS shows. Your kids can watch their favorite shows and play interactive games all on one app.

Cost: Free

Available on: iOS, Android

Alice Kelly is writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.