5 Ways To Succeed In Your Online Classes During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Transitioning to online classes isn't easy.

Universities and high schools across the world have closed their campuses in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many students living on campus have been evacuated during the crisis and are continuing their coursework online. This shift has changed many university policies when it comes to homework, projects, and exams.

As great as it might seem, it’s important to remember that straight A’s cannot be handed to you. Making good grades (regardless of where you're taking class) takes diligence, discipline, and good time management. These behaviors can be hard to practice when cooped up in the house all day when you're in quarantine — especially if you're used to studying in an in-class session.

We know what your thinking. Great! Now I can just use Google and my notes to get a 4.0 during tests! Sadly, this is not how you achieve a 4.0 with remote learning.

The truth is, most high schools and universities have put pressure on teachers to revise their courses in a way that is conducive to online learning. This means that most assignments will be practice and exams will be timed and have certain questions that you must know from studying the material.

Even in the event that you might be able to google something during an exam or use your notes, you are only cheating yourself and not actually learning the content.

You will be expected to know certain things in the course, and when you cheat, you not only waste your money, but you cheat yourself out of learning something that can help you land a job in the future.

In our minds as students, you might register this situation of transitioning to online classes like a vacation or break, but in actuality, it is just a location alternative, and in a lot of cases, taking online classes can be even harder than taking them in person.

Not everyone studies the same, and many people have problems learning by sitting in a classroom listening to lectures for hours. If you’ve been struggling with your grades or always wanted to achieve a 4.0, this situation of distance learning might actually benefit you.

Being successful in online classes is all about combining good studying practices with arranging your home environment in a way that allows you to stay focused and work diligently.

If you want to find out how to get good grades now that you're transitioning to having class online, here are 5 tips on how to get straight A’s for your online classes;

1. Find a study area in your home that you can dedicate to school.

The first step to succeeding in your online classes is to find a space in your home that you only designate for studying and attending online classes. Studying in multiple places can cause you to lose focus and procrastinate versus sitting down in your study area, which can help you concentrate and be more productive.

Also, to help you concentrate, try to make this area a place that is quiet, clean — and away from common distractions (like the television) so you can focus and put yourself into the right state of mind.

2. Reserve time for note-taking and organizing yourself.

When in quarantine you’ll be able to have more free time after school than usual. Use this time to your advantage. Reserve time in the day after class where you read chapters and make good notes. Note-taking helps you retain information and study for upcoming exams.

You can also use this time to organize yourself so that you're better prepared the rest of the week (or the rest of the semester!). Get yourself a good planner and some colored pens and start planning out your schedule so that you can make the best of your time online.

3. Ask for help from your peers and friends.

When taking courses online, it becomes much easier to contact people in your class than in person. Depending on your learning software, it's likely you're able to message someone in your class if you have a question or even ask them if you want to study together.

Use the technology that's available to you, too. You can text your classmates, or you can go as far as to video conference for a virtual study session before your mid-terms or final exams. Use social media to keep in touch and plan study times with your friends, too.

4. Get cozy, but not too cozy.

One of the best benefits of online learning is that you get to be inside of the comfort of your own home when you do it. It’s important to keep in mind your posture and where you are working so that you can stay alert (and prevent yourself from aches and pains later on).

There are some people who are able to work in bed just fine, but others cannot because they can get tempted to fall asleep or flip on the TV while they are working. Everyone is different, so find a place where you can be comfortable but also alert enough to stay focused on your online classes.

5. Take your online classes seriously.

As convenient as it might sound, you must remember that an online class is still class, and you're still going to get graded just as harshly (if not more) on your assignments, tests, quizzes and the like.

Using your notes during a closed book exam or dozing off during a lecture will harm your grade even if it is an online course. Teachers and professors are aware they're administering the test remotely and they have taken measures to ensure that students retain information instead of just using their notes or the internet to help on exams, so for your grades' sake, do the right thing and behave as you would in person — with integrity and a passion for learning.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.