Who Is Tiffany Moon? Everything To Know About Rumored New 'Real Housewives Of Dallas' Cast Member

Meet one of the newest 'RHOD' cast members.

When Real Housewives of Dallas will return is still up in the air, when it does come back, we know that it will feature some brand new cast members ... including Tiffany Moon.

Reportedly, Moon has signed on for Season 5 of RHOD, and it seems like she'll definitely be an interesting addition to the show.

Who is Tiffany Moon?

Here's what you need to know before the show comes back with new episodes (hopefully soon!).

Tiffany Moon is set to join the cast, along with Jennifer Davis Long.

According to a new report — which has yet to be officially confirmed by Bravo — Moon will be one of two new cast members joining RHOD following the departure of LeeAnne Locken, who has said she won't be returning for the show's fifth season. Moon will also be joined by Jennifer Davis Long, though it's not clear if they're both being added to the cast as friends or if they're strangers.

But who is Tiffany Moon? She's a mom, wife, and anesthesiologist.

Just one look at Moon's Instagram account and it's easy to see what she holds dear to her: husband and jewelry store owner Sam Moon, their adorable twin daughters, and her career in medicine. Moon is an anesthesiologist, and she seems incredibly passionate about her job; Moon is frequently showing off her scrubs when she's hard at work and seems to look back on her days in med school fondly.

She also happens to be totally shoe-obsessed.

Moon talks about her love of shoes in her Instagram highlights, and she's definitely not joking! She shows off her collection pretty often, sporting amazing, highly detailed pairs of shoes, like the ones she and her daughters are wearing in the photo above. Hopefully, she'll get plenty of chances to show off her collection on RHOD.

She's a big wine connoisseur.

When Moon's not posting about her family, her shoes, or her career, she's all about the wine! It seems like collecting (and drinking) her favorite bottles is a huge hobby of hers that she loves to talk about ... and something tell us this particular hobby of hers will help her fit in pretty well with the rest of the cast.

Fans may have spotted her on the show before.

Last season, Moon happened to be on an episode of RHOD — she was in attendance at D'Andra Simmons' 50th birthday celebration, and posted about it online. Could it be that Simmons was actually her connection to joining the cast full-time? We'll just have to wait and see, but it wouldn't be surprising since she already had an in.

Andy Cohen has mentioned he's excited about the new casting.

Back in February, Cohen mentioned the RHOD casting shakeups on his Siriux XM radio show, and it seems like he's feeling pretty optimistic about the new additions to the show, although he didn't get into too much detail at the time.

“We’ve got spectacular casting and I’m very, I’m looking forward with great optimism and we’ve got a great group of housewives in Dallas and I think that Dallas will rise again,” he said.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.