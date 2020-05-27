Who Is Jennifer Davis Long? Everything To Know About Rumored New Cast Member Of 'Real Housewives Of Dallas'

Meet one of the ladies set to replace LeeAnne Locken on 'RHOD.'

With LeeAnne Locken's departure, we already knew that Real Housewives of Dallas would look a bit different when the show finally returns for its fifth season, and now, we finally have a few new details.

Reportedly, two new women will be joining the cast when the show can film again, including Jennifer Davis Long.

Who is Jennifer Davis Long?

Before RHOD returns, here's what fans need to know.

Jennifer Davis Long is reportedly one of two new Real Housewives Of Dallas cast members.

According to new reports, Long and Tiffany Moon will both be joining the show, though it's not clear when filming will be able to resume due to COVID-19. Given that Locken is leaving, it makes sense that Bravo would want to add a new cast member or two to the mix to keep things fresh, and it definitely seems like Long will be a great contribution to RHOD.

But who is Long? She and her husband are realtors.

Long works as a realtor with Bill Griffin Real Estate in Dallas, and it seems like she's pretty good at her job — D Magazine awarded her as one of their best real estate agents in 2016, 2017, and 2018, which is obviously impressive. She is married to David Long, who's also a real estate agent, and he frequently shows up on her Instagram. It seems like her marriage is a pretty happy and low-key one (at least, as far as social media appearances goes) so whatever drama she brings to the show may not have anything to do with her husband.

Long is also a mom to a three-year-old daughter.

Long and her husband are parents to a three year old little girl named Davis RoseMary, who just celebrated her birthday earlier this month. In a post celebrating Davis' big day, Long wrote, "Thank you for being our baby girl. You hung the moon and we adore you! Here’s to THREE!!"

She's rubbed elbows with other RHOD cast members before.

Last year, Long attended a Nexus charity gala in Dallas that was hosted by RHOD cast member Carey Deuber. Since she already seems to run in the same social circles that other cast members do, it makes sense that she might be a great choice to join the cast, though — it's easy to see how a connection would have been made.

She's friends with Kameron Westcott.

Even earlier than that, Long Instagrammed this photo with RHOD cast member Kameron Westcott back in July 2019. It's not clear how long they've known each other, though Long's caption made it sound like their friendship may have been pretty recent; she called Westcott her "fave RHOD star" and said that she is "as gorgeous inside as she is out."

So far, she and Moon haven't officially been confirmed as part of the cast.

Although multiple outlets are reporting that Moon and Long will be joining the next season of RHOD, Bravo has yet to confirm the news themselves. We'll just have to wait and see when the network decides to make an official announcement, but so far, it seems like Long could end up being a solid addition to the cast.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.