Who Is Meghan King Edmonds' Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Christian Shauf

She's moving on!

There have been a lot of ups and downs for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds over the past year, but now, it sounds like she's getting a fresh start.

Following her messy divorce from Jim Edmonds last year, Edmonds is reportedly dating Christan Schauf, showing that she's moved on for good.

But who is Meghan Edmonds' new boyfriend, Christian Schauf?

Here's what we know for sure.

Edmonds' divorce made headlines last year.

Last October, Edmonds decided to walk away from her marriage after she accused him of cheating on her with their nanny — and this wasn't the first cheating scandal that the couple had experienced, either. The couple shared three children and had been married for five years at that point, and now, Jim is dating former family friend Kortnie O'Connor.

Now, she's reportedly seeing someone new.

This week, multiple outlets reported that Edmonds is now dating Christian Schauf, marking the first time she's been in a relationship since she and Jim went their separate ways more than six months ago. Though Edmonds' home base is in Los Angeles, Edmonds recently flew to his home in Utah to be with him, and it sounds like they're currently quarantining together while her children are with Jim.

But who is Meghan Edmonds' new boyfriend? Christian Schauf is an entrepreneur.

Not only does Schauf host a podcast called Life Uncharted, but he also owns his own business, Uncharted Supply Co, which sells products meant to help people who get into any situation while in the great outdoors.

"Our founder, Christian Schauf, started the company after driving through Colorado in the middle of a blizzard and seeing dozens of hapless motorists stranded on the side of the highway, hunkering down for a long, cold night," says the Uncharted Supply Co website. "Though rescue teams were surely on the way, they were at the mercy of Mother Nature until those teams arrived. There had to be a better way. He couldn’t find an easy solution, so he created one: The SEVENTY2™ Survival System. A 72-hour survival kit that anybody could use in the event of a dangerous situation. Expert-tested and expert approved, out of this system Uncharted Supply Company was born."

He's all about the outdoors and adventure.

Being that Schauf's company is all about preparedness in nature, it's no surprise that spending time outside is one of his passions as well. His Instagram account is filled with photos of him hiking, cycling, riding bikes, and participating in all kinds of winter sports. It seems like he and Edmonds could have a lot of fun together ... as long as she's up for a little adventure.

Edmonds hasn't mentioned anything about their relationship herself.

So far, Edmonds hasn't shared any details about her new relationship on social media. Instead, she keeps things focused on her children, who seem to be the center of her life these days. She hasn't actually confirmed that she's dating Schauf (and he's not talking, either) but if they're spending time together now, maybe an update is coming soon.

They're reportedly already "head over heels" in love.

According to a source close to the couple, Edmonds and Schauf have been seeing each other for a few months now, and so far, it's going well.

“They have a lot in common, and they’re both really into each other. Meghan and Christian are now in Utah, where he’s from. She left the kids with Jim in St. Louis," the insider said, adding, “He’s very down to earth. He’s a nice guy and the perfect catch. Yes, this is still pretty new, but Meghan is very happy.”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.