Did Azealia Banks Have An Affair With Dave Chappelle? Inside The Rapper's Shocking Claim

She went on a tear on Instagram!

Over the years, Azealia Banks has made several shocking claims. In fact, Banks is so controversial that these days, she's more known for creating controversy than she is for her music.

This time, she created a stir when she claimed something quite shocking on Instagram, even for her.

Did Azealia Banks have an affair with Dave Chappelle?

Let's take a look.

Azealia Banks made the claim in an Instagram story.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Azealia Banks said that she slept with "many powerful men" in the entertainment industry, and one such man was comedian Dave Chappelle. "I should ruin your f**king marriage, I should tell the world that we f**ked. What the f**k I’m keeping secrets from y’all n***** for? No, Dave Chappelle can f**k me again. That was some good black d**k,” she said.

Why is azealia banks outing adrian grenier as gay and dave chapelle a cheater the least surprising part about 2020 pic.twitter.com/FkRK4RmWIp — Alan (@aIanestevez) May 25, 2020

In the same rant, she also "went in" on other female rappers.

Chappelle wasn't the only one that went under the proverbial bus in Banks' latest Instagram rant. She also went on the attack against Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, both of whom are enjoying a bit of success with their latest joint single (even though Doja Cat is also the subject of some very heady controversy at the moment).

“Another thing that I find f***ing funny, is Nicki… for all the f***ing mouth you have for Cardi B for talking s*** about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number one with this white b***. You a p**** ass b****. F*** outta here,” Banks added. “You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that b**** in the ground where she belongs. Put that b*** down in the f***ing South African emerald mine where the f*** that white b**** belongs.”

Banks also claimed to sleep with actor Adrien Grenier, dissed rapper Dave East and implied that rapper Busta Rhymes was a closeted homosexual.

As if all of Banks' claims about Chappelle, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat weren't enough, she also made sure to bring the smoke to Entourage actor Adrien Grenier and "Break Yo Neck" rapper Busta Rhymes. According to Banks, she slept with the former, and witnessed the latter making a pass at a man. As for Dave East, Banks claimed that the rapper tried to charge her $25,000 for a feature on one of her songs back in 2018.

Azealia Banks calling out Dave East for not hopping on the remix to Pyrex Princess. All the smoke pic.twitter.com/qr1yvOs5xH — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) May 25, 2020

Dave Chappelle has been married to his wife for many years.

Despite Banks' outrageous claims, Chappelle has been married to his wife, Elaine, since 2001. The couple, who share three children, tend to keep the details of their private relationship out of the spotlight. However, this seems to be the first time that Chappelle has been accused of being unfaithful to his wife.

Chapelle hasn't commented on the allegations.

Chappelle, who doesn't have any social media accounts, hasn't made a comment about Banks' claims in either direction. His wife, Elaine, also hasn't commented on the matter.

But Twitter had a field day with Banks' claims.

It goes without saying, however, that Twitter wasted no time in making Banks and Chappelle trending topics on Memorial Day. They also certainly had no shortage of things to say! One user claimed that it wasn't a shocking matter at all. Another claimed that they found it hard to believe that Chappelle walked away from $30 million, but didn't walk away from Banks. And still another pointed out that Banks has had "beef" with a lot of celebrities over the years, and Chappelle is just her latest victim.

Overall, it looks like Banks wanted to cause a stir, and she succeeded in doing so.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide.