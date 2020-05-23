90 Day Fiancé': Is Geoffrey Paschel Married?

A fan accused him of being married to a woman from Tennessee. Is that true?

Geoffrey Paschel has been a controversial figure on this season of 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days. He's currently awaiting trial on domestic violence charges and he admits to having a criminal past. He also has a tragedy in his life: his 13-month-old son passed away in 2018. His relationships on the show have been unusual as well. His Russian girlfriend Varya Malina rejected his marriage proposal and he flew back to the US, where he started dating a friend in his hometown. In a twist, Malina decided to fly to his home and try to repair the relationship. Her surprise visit shocked Paschel and TLC left the rest as a cliffhanger at the end of the most recent episode.

Now, Paschel is drawing online attention after a fan accused him of hiding a wife in Tennessee. Paschel fired back in the comments and he's promising to spill a lot more details in an upcoming video on his YouTube channel.

Is Geoffrey Paschel married?

Who is Geoffrey Paschel?

Paschel is this season's bad boy on 90 Day Fiancé:Before The 90 Days. TLC's cameras have followed the tattooed 41-year-old as he traveled to Russia to meet his long-distance girlfriend, Varya Malina. Things didn't go well with them after he confessed he had a criminal past, which lead Malina to turn down his marriage proposal. Paschel returned to his home in Tennessee and started dating his ex-girlfriend Mary Wallace. But that's not where the story ends. Malina regretted turning him done and decided to fly to the U.S. to surprise Paschel. In the most recent episodes of the show, Paschel and Wallace were surprised to find Malina on their doorstep.

Online, fans have had plenty to say about the latest plot twists. One commenter in particular started a new rumor about Paschel's relationship status.

A fan accused him of having a secret wife.

In a now-deleted comment on Instagram, a fan of the show remarked, “He went to Russia as a married man! He’s married to a woman from Tennessee.” Paschel responded “This is news to me. I can assure you, no matter what little YouTube video you’re watching or posting to my page, I am not married to a woman from Tennessee.”

We're fairly sure that Paschel is telling the truth about that — mostly. There is no evidence that he's married to a woman from Tennessee at this time. However, he may still be married to his fourth wife. She isn't from Tennessee, so that's part that is correct. She's allegedly Canadian and she and Paschel have been in an ongoing divorce and custody battle since 2017.

Paschel has a checkered past.

Paschel comes to reality TV with a lot of baggage. According to his own admission on the second episode of the show, he has been arrested multiple time and went to prison when we was younger. He spent three years in federal prison something we were able to verify by doing a federal prison record search. At the time of his arrest, he had "five pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, $15,000, and a firearm.” It appears that this is the crime he confessed to on camera and to Malina while he was in Russia.

What is Paschel's marital history?

Paschel has been married at least four times, according to sites that have done deep dives into his past. Three of those marriages are definitely over and the divorces are final. But the status of his most recent marriage is unclear. He married a woman named Brittany while they were living abroad in 2014, from what we can tell. He was 35 and she was 19 at the time. She was also a citizen of Canada and didn't have the right visa to stay in the U.S. long term. As a result, they spent a lot of time living overseas. They had two children together, Cayvan and Kazhem, both of whom were born abroad. In 2017, the couple was back in Tennessee but things were not going well so Brittany took the children and went home to Canada. They began divorce proceedings around then and that was the start of their custody battle.

A Canadian judge ordered the boys back to the US to live with their father. In 2018, Kazhem tragically passed away, something Paschel is candid about on the show and on social media. Kazhem's brother Cayvan was still in his custody at that time.

Paschel talks about the death of his son.

He was back in trouble with the law in 2019.

By 2019, there was also a woman in his life. In June 2019, Paschel was arrested for beating up his girlfriend. According to local news reports, the woman, who has not been identified, told police, "He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home. He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture..."

News reports about Paschel at that time referred to a custody battle with his "estranged wife." Estranged is a word usually used when a couple is separated but not legally divorced. Paschel and his fourth wife are allegedly still hammering out their divorce agreement and nothing had been finalized as recently as December 2019. We have not verified other people's research however, and we have can't be sure what court battles have been brewing in recent months.

However, in an interview this week, Paschel claimed that the assault charges from 2019 were part of a scheme that the alleged victim and his stranded wife cooked up to manipulate the custody case. He also made that claim in a May 8 Instagram post where he said, "From the onset of these allegations, there has always been an agenda with the sole purpose of sabotaging my custody battles. There was never any sort of accusations until court proceedings were initiated."

So, is Geoffrey Paschel married or not?

The short answer is that we don't know for certain if Paschel is married. He is definitely separated from his most recent wife and has been for years. And we know that she is not a woman from Tennessee so the fan had that part of the accusation wrong. But the legal status of their relationship is unclear to us. He may still technically be married in the eyes of the law, despite his long estrangement from his wife.

90 Fiancé Before The 90 Days airs on Sundays.

