Who Is Jack Depp? Meet Johnny Depp's Hot Son Who Looks Exactly Like Him

The father/son resemblance is real with these two.

It's not every day that we get a glimpse into Johnny Depp's personal life, but now, we're getting a quick update on one of his kids who tends to live life out of the spotlight.

Last week, in celebration of her brother's birthday, Lily-Rose Depp shared a photo of her brother, Jack, on Instagram, and OMG — it's crazy to see how much he looks like his dad!

But who is Jack Depp, Johnny Depp's son?

Here's everything you need to know about the actor's low profile son.

Jack turned 18 last week.

Last week, Lily-Rose celebrated her brother's eighteenth birthday by sharing photos of him on Instagram — one featuring a black and white photo strip of the two of them when they were younger, followed by a recent photo of Jack sitting outside, wearing sunglasses, and looking exactly like his dad. The face, the hair — it's all Johnny.

"My little baby Jackie is 18," Lily-Rose wrote. "My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!"

It's not often that Lily-Rose shares photos of Jack on social media.

In fact, It seems like this is only Jack's second appearance on her Instagram ever. Back in 2015 (when Jack would have been 13 years old), Lily-Rose shared a photo of him wearing pink sunglasses, joking in the caption that he "loves Chanel." Of course, there's a five year difference between this photo and the recent one, but it's striking to see how much he's grown up since then!

Jack's parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Though they went their separate ways in 2012 after spending 14 years as a couple, while they were together, Johnny and Paradis welcomed two children into the world, Lily-Rose and Jack (whose full name is John Christopher Depp III.) It seems like Paradis and Johnny have stayed on good terms ever since; in fact, she defended him in his domestic violence lawsuit against Amber Heard earlier this year.

"I work as a musician, singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion model. I have known Johnny Depp for more than 25 years," she said in court documents that went public in March. "We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father."

But who is Jack? His dad says he loves to draw.

We don't know much about Jack and who he is, but as his father said in a 2014 interview, he's a talented artist and musician.

“My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny said. "He draws really super well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!"

Jack has also reportedly suffered from health problems.

In 2018, Paradis skipped the premiere of her movie A Knife In The Heart to be there for Jack while he was sick, though we never found out exactly what was going on. Jack was 16 at the time.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” director Yann Gonzales explained at the time.

Not much is known about Johnny's only son.

Like many celeb kids, Jack has chosen to live his life privately, though it's totally possible that may change now that he's 18 years old and legally an adult. Hopefully, this means we'll catch more glimpses of him than we have in the past — it's crazy to see how much he really does look like his dad, and it seems like that resemblance will only grow stronger the older he gets.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.