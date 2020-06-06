50 Songs About Loneliness For When You're Feeling Alone

All by myself...

Loneliness can sometimes feel like the unwanted neighbor that always pokes their head over the hedges to see what's going on. Even when we are surrounded by our favorite people, there can be an overwhelming sensation of not feeling a part of the group.

You may even feel as though being around everyone does not complete you — and judging by the lyrics in the songs about loneliness below, the people who wrote this music have felt like this too.

Trust me, if you have ever experienced this feeling, you are not alone!

Being alone does not always mean that you have no friends or family to be around. In fact, you are probably experiencing emotional or mental loneliness because you feel misunderstood.

Maybe you do not think your voice is heard through the circumstance you're facing. The point is, we have all felt this way at least a dozen times in our lives.

One of the reasons some of us may experience loneliness is because we lost someone to made us feel apart of the crowd and allowed us to express ourselves no matter what. Another reason is the group we associate with doesn't seem to be reciprocating the feelings back.

Sometimes it's hard to put into words what we're feeling, and we do not always want to talk about it in first-person. That's why music is our saving grace in almost any scenario.

Music can help us map out our feelings and emotions and allows us to express those sentiments without having to find the courage to speak about it out loud.

Not everyone feels comfortable sharing their thoughts with anyone, not even their own family. Finding the perfect song that shares exactly what you may be experiencing can be a major help.

Every single one of our favorite artists has written beautiful songs about feeling lonely, and that is why we've created a list of those songs just for you. Take a look below at our picks of the best songs about loneliness below so that you can feel a little less alone.

1. Solo Dolo (Nightmare)- Kid Cudi

"I'm Mr. Solo Dolo"

2. Need You Now- Lady Antebellum

"I'm a little drunk and I need you now"

3. Lonely- Nav

"I got what you need when you feelin' lonely"

4. Lonely- Noah Cyrus

"'Cause I'm so sick of being so lonely"

5. Lonely Life- Anna of the North

"I'm fine, just drifting alone tonight"

6. Lonely Life- Cuco

"I know that you're waiting for me"

7. I Get Lonely- Drake

"Just like you, I get lonely too"

8. Scared To Be Lonely- Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

"Do we need somebody just to feel like we're alright?"

9. Ain't No Sunshine- Bill Withers

"It's not warm when she's away"

10. Alone- Model Man

11. Alright- Kendrick Lamar

"But if God got us, then we gon' be alright"

12. Astronaut- Simple

"Can anybody hear me? Or am I talking to myself?"

13. Everybody's Got Somebody But Me- Hunter Hayes ft. Jason Mraz

"And I miss you, without you, I just don't fit in"

14. Drive-By The Cars

"Who's gonna tell you when it's too late"

15. Drowning Shadows- Sam Smith

"I'm drowning shadows once more"

16. Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely- The Backstreet Boys

"Show me the meaning of being lonely"

17. Eleanor Rigby- The Beatles

"Ah, look at all the lonely people"

18. Better to Be Lonely- Alex Lustig ft. Makk Mikkael

"And it's better to be lonely"

19. everything i wanted- Billie Eilish

"I had a dream, I got everything I wanted"

20. Solo- Frank Ocean

"Gotta tell you how much I vibe with you. And we don't gotta be solo"

21. Alone- Heart

"Oh I hope that it won't end though. Alone"

22. Alone in the Universe- Tei Shi

"All alone in the universe, I understand"

23. I Laugh When I'm With Friends But Sad When I'm Alone- 070 Shake

"I guess I'm better off all alone in a two-seater"

24. Mad World- Michael Andrews ft. Gary Jules

"All around me are familiar faces. Worn out places, worn out faces"

25. 3am- Halsey

"'Cause it's 3 a.m. and I'm calling everybody that I know"

26. Still Breathing- Green Day

"'Cause I'm still breathing on my own"

27. Bishop’s Knife Trick- Fall Out Boy

"Let's see how deep we'll get"

28. Heavy- Linkin Park

"I don't like my mind right now"

29. The Scientist- Coldplay

"No one ever said it would be this hard"

30. thank u, next- Ariana Grande

"thank you, next!"

31. 22- Taylor Swift

"We're happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time"

32. Single Ladies- Beyoncé

"Now put your hands up!"

33. Hero- Mariah Carey

"And then a hero comes along, with the strength to carry on"

34. Fight Song- Rachel Platten

"I might only have one match, but I can make an explosion"

35. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)- Whitney Houston

"I wanna dance with somebody, with somebody who loves me"

36. Heartbreak Hotel- Elvis Presley

"Well, it's down at the end of Lonely Street at Heartbreak Hotel"

37. Tears Dry on Their Own- Amy Winehouse

"When we were at our height, waiting for you in the hotel at night"

38. Boulevard of Broken Dreams- Green Day

"I walk a lonely road, the only one that I have ever known"

39. Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)- P!nk

"Tonight, leave me alone I'm lonely"

40. Beautiful- Eminem

"Are you reaching out for me, like I'm reaching out for you?"

41. Lonely- Akon

"So lonely, I'm Mr. Lonely"

42. Inglorious- Tyler, The Creator

"I know I'm not the only bastard, in America"

43. Can’t Let Go- Anthony Hamilton

"No matter what the people say, I can't, I can't let go"

44. Killing Me Softly with His Song- Roberta Flack

"Strumming my pain with his fingers, singing my life with his words"

45. Have You Ever?- Brandy

"Have you ever loved somebody so much, it makes you cry"

46. Soulmate- Lizzo

"'Cause I'm my own soulmate, I know how to love me"

47. Anytime- Brian McKnight

"Now, more and more I wonder where you are"

48. Tired Of Being Alone- Al Green

"I'm so tired of being alone. I'm so tired of on-my-own"

49. Lonely Avenue- Ray Charles

"I live on a lonely avenue, my little wouldn't say I do"

50. I'm a Mess- Ed Sheeran

"But you're on my road, walking me home"

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and love and relationships.