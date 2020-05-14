150 Self-Confidence Quotes That Will Boost Your Self-Esteem

These confidence quotes are just what you need to feel better about yourself.

Self-confidence is something that most of us don't possess, which is problematic. We should always be confident in ourselves and know our self-worth, but sometimes it's a real struggle to believe in yourself.

If you're anything like me, you always second guess yourself — but unfortunately second-guessing yourself is a sure-fire to deplete your self-esteem almost instantly. While it's important to be confident in ourselves that we can get stuff done, it's hard. Life's not easy, and typically the person we're hardest on is ourselves.

So use our collection of the best self-confidence quotes to get your head in the right place so that you can boost your ego, believe in yourself and look at yourself in the mirror with confidence.

1. "It is confidence in our bodies, minds, and spirits that allows us to keep looking for new adventures." - Oprah

2. "Each time we face our fear, we gain strength, courage, and confidence in doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

3. "What could we accomplish if we knew we could not fail?" - Eleanor Roosevelt

4. "Always be yourself and have faith in yourself. Do not go out and look for a successful personality and try to duplicate it." - Bruce Lee

5. "If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced." - Vincent Van Gogh

6. "People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in their true beauty is revealed only if there is light from within." - Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

7. "Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." - Christopher Robin

8. "Noble and great. Courageous and determined. Faithful and fearless. That is who you are and who you have always been. And understanding it can change your life because this knowledge carries a confidence that cannot be duplicated in any other way." - Sheri L. Dew

9. "When you have a lot of confidence and you feel like nobody can beat you, it's game over for everyone else." - Jason Day

10. "As is our confidence, so is our capacity." - William Hazlitt

11. "Skill and confidence are an unconquered army." - George Herbert

12. "Confidence comes from hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication." - Robert Staubach

13. "The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence." - Blake Lively

14. "Because one believes in oneself, one doesn't try to convince. Because one is content with oneself, one doesn't need others' approval. Because one accepts oneself, the whole world accepts him or her." - Laozi

15. "Confidence is that feeling by which the mind embarks in great and honorable courses, with a sure hope and trust in itself." - Cicero

16. "Confidence is a very fragile thing." - Joe Montana

17. "Confidence... thrives on honesty, on honor, on the sacredness of obligations, on faithful protection, and on unselfish performance. Without them, it cannot live." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

18. "Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." - Marie Curie

19. "You're never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you're never as bad as they say when you lose." - Lou Holtz

20. "Confidence is when you believe in yourself and your abilities, arrogance is when you think you are better than others and act accordingly." - Stewart Stafford

21. "Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence." - George Washington

22. "If you don't have confidence, you're not going to do anything." - Stefon Diggs

23. "You are the only person on earth who can use your ability." - Zig Ziglar

24. "Have confidence that if you have done a thing a little well, you can do a bigger thing well, too." - David Storey

25. "Confidence isn't optimism or pessimism, and it's not a character attribute. It's the expectation of a positive outcome." - Rosabeth Moss Kanter

26. "Don't wait until everything is just right. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, obstacles and less than perfect conditions. So what. Get started now. With each step you take, you will grow stronger and stronger, more and more skilled, more and more self-confident and more and more successful." - Mark Victor Hansen

27. "Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do." - John Wooden

28. "Sooner or later, those who win are those who think they can." - Paul Tournier

29. "Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end up by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning." - Mahatama Gandhi

30. "Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence." - Helen Keller

31. “Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” – Dale Carnegie

32. "Don't live down to expectations. Go out there and do something remarkable." - Wendy Wasserstein

33. "We have to learn to be our own best friends because we fall too easily into the trap of being our own worst enemies." - Roderick Thorp

34. "Whether you think you can or think you can't, you are right." - Henry Ford

35. "You've got to take the initiative and play your game In a decisive set, confidence is the difference." - Chris Evert

36. "Self-confidence can be learned, practiced, and mastered-just like any other skill. Once you master it, everything in your life will change for the better.' - Barrie Davenport

37. "The confidence which we have in ourselves gives birth to much of that which we have in other." - François de la Rochefoucauld

38. "Confidence doesn't come out of nowhere. It's a result of something ... hours and days and weeks and years of constant work and dedication." - Roger Staubach

39. "One important key to success is self-confidence. An important key to self-confidence is preparation." - Arthur Ashe

40. "You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.'" - Eleanor Roosevelt

41. "If we all did the things we are capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves." - Thomas Edison

42. "People who ask confidently get more than those who are hesitant and uncertain. When you've figured out what you want to ask for, do it with certainty, boldness, and confidence." - Jack Canfield

44. "With confidence, you have won before you have started." - Marcus Garvey

45. "Get more confidence by doing things that excite and frighten you." - Jessica Williams

46. "Success is most often achieved by those who don't know that failure is inevitable" - Coco Chanel

47. "Confidence is preparation. Everything else is beyond your control." - Richard Kline

48. "When you have confidence, you can have a lot of fun. And when you have fun, you can do amazing things." - Joe Namath

49. "Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind." - Bernard Baruch

50. "It is best to act with confidence, no matter how little right you have to it." - Lillian Hellman

51. "I have always believed that fashion was not only to make women more beautiful, but also to reassure them, give them confidence." - Yves Saint Laurent

52. "Always dress like you're going to see your worst enemy." - Kimora Lee

53. "Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It's not about brands. It's about something else that comes from within you." - Ralph Lauren

54. "The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel

55. "When you're different, sometimes you don't see the millions of people who accept you for what you are. All you notice is the person that doesn't." - Jodi Picoult

56. "When someone tells me "no," it doesn't mean that I can't do it, it simply means I can't do it with them" - Karen E. Quinones Miller

57. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt

58. "Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit." - E.E. Cummings

59. "If you have a dream, don't just sit there. Gather courage to believe that you can succeed and leave no stone unturned to make it a reality." - Dr. Roopleen

60. "Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities" Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy." - Norman Vincent Peale

61. "Your teammates give you the confidence. They give me confidence all year, all postseason." -LeBron James

62. "The way to develop self-confidence is to do the thing you fear and get a record of successful experiences behind you." - William Jennings Bryan

63. "Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement." - Golda Meir

64. "Confidence is a habit that can be developed by acting as if you already had the confidence you desire to have." - Brian Tracy

65. "To anyone that ever told you you're no good ... They're no better." - Hayley Williams

66. "If you're presenting yourself with confidence, you can pull off pretty much anything." - Katy Perry

67. "Pride is holding your head up when everyone around you has theirs bowed. Courage is what makes you do it." - Bryce Courtenay

68. "It's not the lack of ability that holds you back it is only a lack of confidence in yourself." - Richard Monckton Miles

69. "Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life, but define yourself." - Harvey Fierstein

70. "Until you value yourself, you won't value time. Until you value your time, you will not do anything with it." - M. Scott Peck

71. "It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves." - Edmund Hillary

72. "Confidence is directness and courage in meeting the facts of life." - John Dewey

73. "Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think." - Benjamin Disraeli

74. "If you don't ask, the answer is always no." - Nora Roberts

75. "Humor comes from self-confidence." - Rita Mae Brown

76. "One's self image is very important because if that's in good shape, then you can do anything, or practically anything." - John Gielgud

77. "Confidence is contagious. So is lack of confidence." - Vince Lombardi

78. "If once you forfeit the confidence of your fellow citizens, you can never regain their respect and esteem." - Abraham Lincoln

79. "Confidence is the most important single factor in this game, and no matter how great your natural talent is, there is only one way to obtain and sustain it: work." - Jack Nicklaus

80. "Self-confidence is the first requisite to great undertakings." - Samuel Johnson

81. "Once you become self-conscious, there is no end to it; once you start to doubt, there is no room for anything else." - Mignon McLaughlin

82. “Anyone who ever gave you confidence, you owe them a lot.” - Truman Capote

83. “Your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.” - Michelle Obama

84. “If I have lost confidence in myself, I have the universe against me.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

85. “Health is the greatest possession. Contentment is the greatest treasure. Confidence is the greatest friend. Non-being is the greatest joy.” - Lao Tzu

86. “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, and not those who know much, who positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.” - Charles Darwin

87. “I feel like, even if something goes wrong, I have confidence in myself and my team that we’ll fix it.” - Patrick Mahomes

88. “In common with many who have a brain injury, I initially lost my confidence and felt very vulnerable, as if a protective layer of skin had been stripped away.” - Maryam D’Abo

89. “I’ve got confidence that I’ll be able to pick it up eventually, but that’s the reason I’m a full-time Sevens player this year: because I knew coming into it that it would be really tough, and I’ve got to give it my all.” - Sonny Bill Williams

90. “Courage is a means with regard to fear and confidence.” - Aristotle

91. “Confidence is going after Moby Dick in a rowboat and taking tartar sauce with you.” - Zig Ziglar

92. “Disarmament, with mutual honor and confidence, is a continuing imperative.” - Dwight D. Eisenhower

93. “I think the most important thing about coaching is that you have to have a sense of confidence about what you’re doing.” - Phil Jackson

94. “One of the jobs of a manager is to instill confidence, pump confidence into people. And when you’ve got somebody who’s raring to go and you smell it and feel it, give ‘em that shot.” - Jack Welch

95. “Whatever we expect with confidence becomes our own self-fulfilling prophecy.” - Brian Tracy

96. “Confidence in the goodness of another good is proof of one’s own goodness.” - Michel de Montaigne

97. “And I love kickboxing. It’s a lot of fun. It gives you a lot of confidence when you can kick somebody in the head.” - Alicia Keys

98. “I always thought that I was an important musician. If you don’t have that confidence, why would you go on and do it?” - Yoko Ono

99. “What counts the most for women is having the confidence to make your own money.” - Cardi B

100. “Confidence contributes more to conversation than wit.” - Francois de La Rochefoucauld

101. “I'm not really into style. I'm more into confidence or having something to say.” - Virgil Abloh

102. “I think confidence is the most appealing quality in any human being or any artist; that’s what really attracts us to people” - Marilyn Manson

104. “Confidence literally starts from yourself. You have to go look in the mirror at yourself. If you don't like what you see, you're going to give off that energy." - Megan Thee Stallion

105. "Kids made fun of me because I was a slow learner because I was hyperactive because of a lot of things. Running gave me confidence." - Steve Prefontaine

106. "I had noticed men were much more confident in their clothes. So I sought out through trouser suits, trench coats, tuxedos, and pea coats to give women the same confidence." - Yves Saint Laurent

107. "I think that many things that go on in art school tend to undermine confidence, and that shouldn't be part of the ballgame, ever." - Lewis Black

108. "There can be no great courage where there is no confidence or assurance, and half the battle is in the conviction that we can do what we undertake." - Orison Swett Marden

109. "Faith is in the confidence, the assurance, the enforcing truth, the knowing." - Robert Collier

110. "Crystallize your goals. Make a plan for achieving them and set yourself a deadline. Then, with supreme confidence, determination, and disregard for obstacles and other people's criticisms, carry out your plan." - Paul J. Meyer

111. "Self-doubt is real. Everyone has it. Having confidence and losing confidence is real, too, and everyone has been in that position." - Venus Williams

112. "Leadership is a matter of having people look at you and gain confidence, seeing how you react. If you're in control, they're in control." - Tom Landry

113. "I feel comfortable in Spanish, I chat like a parrot, but I don't have the confidence in Spanish that I do in English." - Sandra Cisneros

114. "A good dancer is not necessarily defined by great technique, skill, or ability to pick up choreography but by confidence. When you feel the music, it penetrates to your soul. Everybody's a dancer. The greatest dancer is willing to dance, not afraid." - Alyssa Edwards

115. "Especially with music, people want confidence." - Grimes

116. "With silly stuff, it's seventy-five percent confidence. I always tell people that it's because I'm nervous about getting that next laugh and I need to hear it. I always want to condense a joke." - Tim Vine

117. "Fear of failure is caused by a lack of self-esteem and confidence. Dealing with fear is the key to super success." - Dan Pena

118. "Mum was a big style icon for me: her natural sexiness and natural confidence." - Stella McCartney

119. "Common sense would suggest that having the ability, like being smart, inspires confidence. It does, but only while the going is easy. The deciding factor in life is how you handle setbacks and challenges. People with a growth mindset welcome setbacks with open arms." - Travis Bradberry

120. "Successful people often exude confidence - it's obvious that they believe in themselves and what they're doing. It isn't their success that makes them confident, however. The confidence was there first." - Travis Bradberry

121. "Storytelling helps us understand each other, translate the issues of our times, and the tools of theater and film can be powerful in helping young people to develop communication/collaboration skills, let alone improving their own confidence." - Kevin Spacey

122. "I love the confidence that makeup gives me." - Tyra Banks

123. "If you're a coach, you've got to have a lot of confidence in what you're doing. Your egos are so large that you know it all anyway if you're a coach." - Bud Grant

124. "I think it takes a lot of confidence to be comfortable in being vulnerable." - Ciara

125. "Confidence is everything. Confidence is what makes that simple white tee and jeans look good." - Ciara

126. "Positivity, confidence, and persistence are key in life, so never give up on yourself." - Khalid

127. "Through first-class education, a generation marches down the long uncertain road of the future with confidence." - Wynton Marshalls

128. "You have to have confidence in your ability, and then be tough enough to follow through." - Rosalynn Carter

129. "Having the strength to tune out negativity and remain focused on what I want gives me the will and confidence to achieve my goals." - Gisele Bundchen

130. "Most of my confidence came from being with ladies because I certainly wasn't getting any acting jobs." - Vin Diesel

131. "Working with great people makes you great; you learn a lot and it also gives you the experience and confidence to move on with your own career." - Nas

132. "I always have confidence, whether I miss four in a row or make four in a row, that the next one's going in. To a coach, sometimes that might not make sense." - Stephen Curry

133. "I believe that my clothes can give people a better image of themselves - that it can increase their feelings of confidence and happiness." - Giorgio Armani

134. "After watching wrestling for 20 years, I thought I had enough confidence to do it. There were no wrestling schools at the time." - Hulk Hogan

135. "The level of confidence women can build in women-only groups is important." - Mae Jemison

136. "The runway isn't just about showing fashion, it's about gaining confidence. And I believe that once you've got your confidence, you can wear anything, you can do anything." - Ashley Graham

137. "This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time. I look in the mirror and do affirmations: 'You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.' If my lower pooch is popping out that day, I look at it and say, 'Pooch, you are cute!'" - Ashley Graham

138. "When you look good, you feel good. Confidence with what you're wearing is very important. If you feel good, you will always perform your best without worrying about anything." - Maria Sharapova

139. "When your mother gives you confidence about anything that you do, you carry that confidence with you." - Gene Wilder

140. "I remember, when I went away to college at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, my aunt sent me a book with the rules of being a Southern Belle. One of the rules was to never wear white after Labor Day. Fashion has a lot to do with confidence and making up your own rules." - Kourtney Kardashian

141. "Boys and girls, have confidence in the direction and counsel and advice of your parents and grandparents who love you more than anybody else in the world does." James E. Faust

142. "Being successful at a very young age gave me the confidence and the capability to try out other things." - Joshua Lederberg

143. "I've always had confidence. Before I was famous, that confidence got me into trouble. After I got famous, it just got me into more trouble." - Bruce Willis

144. "The confidence is there, the game is there, but physically you can't fight nature sometimes. You can't do much about it." - Novak Djokovic

145. "Writing is so humbling; there's no confidence involved." - Jhumpa Lahiri

146. "When Hollywood sees a good story about a man who sells confidence, they see themselves and they like it." - Ben Stein

147. "Confidence is at the root of so many attractive qualities, a sense of humor, a sense of style, a willingness to be who you are no matter what anyone else might think or say and it's true, I do have a certain fondness for women that have dark hair." - Wentworth Miller

148. "I had no confidence in school. I was not a good student and I thought I was pretty stupid. Just dumb." Tommy Hilfiger

149. "I have a friend who, if she has a bad hair day, it affects her whole mood because it is part of her sexuality, her confidence. I don't have that problem anymore." - Cathy Freeman

150. "You must have confidence in your competence." - Elijah Cummings

