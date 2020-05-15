100 Health Quotes To Keep You Focused On What's Important

Happy mind, happy body, happy life.

The world is at a standstill as the Coronavirus pandemic has swept through most of the globe. Not only are businesses and schools temporarily closed, but millions are left unemployed and searching for ways to make ends meet.

These unpredictable times are the epitome of what a nation must do in preparation for an outbreak as such. While everyone is at home with their families, it may be tough for the ones who are taking this quarantine harder than others.

Being cooped up all day at home is not ideal and it can become frustrating, to say the least, so these health quotes can help you keep a healthy body and mind as you work your way through this pandemic.

Although there are many ways to fill your free time, some just can't seem to stray away from the negative energies and thoughts that might be flustering them. And that is okay. You should never feel like less of a person for feeling very emotional especially during a worldwide crisis.

I know there might not seem to be light at the end of the tunnel just yet, but trust that there will be a dim, but coming light, eventually.

Have you been taking care of yourself? I hope the answer is yes! Even with all of this free time on our hands, it's easy to forget to watch after the one person who deserves the attention; and that is yourself.

You may be dealing with a house full of too many family members, or you may be alone and not be able to visit anyone. The most important thing we need to be doing right now is remembering to take care of ourselves; physically, mentally, and emotionally.

There is no way we will get through this if we do not have a positive mindset, a healthy body, and a solid mind. That is why we've compiled a list of the best health quotes to help you ease the tension you've been feeling and take your mind off the outside world for a second.

Quotes About A Healthy Body

1. "Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit. "— B.K.S. Iyengar

2. "Health is when one is free from physical disabilities and mental distractions, the gates of the soul open."— B.K.S. Iyengar

3. "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live."— Jim Rohn

4. "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise."— Benjamin Franklin

5. "The human body has been designed to resist an infinite number of changes and attacks brought about by its environment. The secret of good health lies in successful adjustment to changing stresses on the body."— Harry Johnson

6. "Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, but it is also the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity."— John F. Kennedy

7. "The trouble with always trying to preserve the health of the body is that it is so difficult to do without destroying the health of the mind."— Gilbert K. Chesterton

8. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."— Will Durant

9. "Early to bed and early to rise makes a person dull, boring, and despised."— Ernie J Zelinski

10. "The secret of health for both mind and body is...live the present moment wisely and earnestly."— Gautama Buddha

11. "If we are creating ourselves all the time, then it is never too late to begin creating the bodies we want instead of the ones we mistakenly assume we are stuck with."— Deepak Chopra

12. "Sit mens sana in corpore sano (a healthy mind in a healthy body)"— Juvenal

13. "A bodily disease which we look upon as whole and entire within itself, may, after all, be but a symptom of some ailment in the spiritual part."— Nathaniel Hawthorne

14. "Know, then, whatever cheerful and serene supports the mind supports the body too."— John Armstrong

15. "Ill-health, of the body or of mind, is defeat. Health alone is a victory. Let all men, if they can manage it, contrive to be healthy!"— Thomas Carlyle

16. "I might have a little bit of cellulite. I might not be toned everywhere. I might struggle in this area or that. But accepting that just empowers me."— Kim Kardashian

17. "You shouldn't be pressured into trying to be thin by the fashion industry, because they only want models that are like human mannequins. But you have to remember that it's not practical or possible for an everyday woman to look like that. Being size zero is a career in itself so we shouldn't try and be like them. It's not realistic and it's not healthy."— Rihanna

18. "I have learned more and more to enjoy my body when I have a few extra pounds on, just being more voluptuous."— Fergie

19. "Pray for a healthy mind in a healthy body."— Juvenal

20. "A healthy body attends to the pain of the weakest part."— Paul Brand

21. "Physical well-being is not only a priceless asset to oneself-it is a heritage to be passed on. With good health, all other activities of life are greatly enhanced. A clean mind in a healthy body enables one to render far more effective service to others. It helps one provide more vigorous leadership. It gives our every experience in life more zest and more meaning. Robust health is noble and worthwhile attainment."— Ezra Taft Benson

22. "Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, but it is also the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity. The relationship between the soundness of the body and the activities of the mind is subtle and complex. Much is not yet understood. But we do know what the Greeks knew: that intelligence and skill can only function at the peak of their capacity when the body is healthy and strong; that hardy spirits and tough minds usually inhabit sound gods."— John F. Kennedy

23. "A healthy mind can live in an unhealthy body."— John Lydon

24. "Good health is the best weapon against religion. Healthy bodies and healthy minds have never been shaken by religious fears."— Emile M. Cioran

25. "I have a healthy body, free of the chemicals that once controlled it."— Lorna Luft

Quotes About A Healthy Mind

26. "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live in."— Jim Rohn

27. "The key to a healthy life is having a healthy mind."— Richard Davidson

28. "We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves."— Gautama Buddha

29. "Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit."— B.K.S. Iyengar

30. "He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything."— Thomas Carlyle

31. "True wealth is having a healthy mind, body, and spirit. True wealth is having the knowledge to maneuver and navigate the mental obstacles that inhibit your ability to soar."— RuPaul

32. "Lack of activity destroys the good condition of every human being."— Plato

33. "Values are related to our emotions, just as we practice physical hygiene to preserve our physical health, we need to observe emotional hygiene to preserve a healthy mind and attitudes."— Dalai Lama

34. "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise."— Benjamin Franklin

35. "The secret of health for both mind and body is...live the present moment wisely and earnestly."— Gautama Buddha

36. "It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver."— Mahatma Gandhi

37. "Peace of mind is the basis of a healthy body and a healthy mind; so peace of mind, a calm mind, is very, very important."— Dalai Lama

38. "A healthy mind breeds a healthy body and visa versa!"— Zig Ziglar

39. "Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment."— Gautama Buddha

40. "By living in harmony with Nature one gains a healthy mind and body."— Mata Amritanandamayi

41."Life is one big road with lots of signs, So when you riding through the ruts, Don't you complicate your mind Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy Don't bury your thoughts; put your vision to reality." — Bob Marley

42. "To enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one's family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one's own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to Enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him."— Gautama Buddha

43. "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."— Hippocrates

44. "Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit. When one is free from physical disabilities and mental distractions, the gates of the soul open."— B.K.S. Iyengar

45. "Health and cheerfulness naturally beget each other."— Joseph Addison

46. "A healthy body means a healthy mind. You get your heart rate up, and you get the blood flowing through your body to your brain. Look at Albert Einstein. He rode a bicycle. He was also an early student of Jazzercise. You never saw Einstein lift his shirt, but he had a six-pack under there." — Steve Carell

47. "Don't you complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief, and jealousy."— Bob Marley

48. "What you think you become."— Gautama Buddha

49. "The optimism of a healthy mind is indefatigable."— Margery Allingham

50. "A healthy mind always likes to adore others, elevate them. An unhealthy mind likes to pull everything down."— Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Quotes About A Healthy Lifestyle

51. "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live in."— Jim Rohn

52. "Living a healthy lifestyle will only deprive you of poor health, lethargy, and fat."— Jill Johnson

53. "A vigorous five-mile walk will do more good for an unhappy but otherwise healthy than all the medicine and psychology in the world."— Paul Dudley White

54. "You've been provided with a perfect body to house your soul for a few brief moments in eternity. So regardless of its size, shape, color, or any imagined infirmities, you can honor the temple that houses you by eating healthfully, exercising, listening to your body's needs, and treating it with dignity and love."— Wayne Dyer

55. "Part of being a healthy person is being well integrated and at peace."— Candace Pert

57. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."— Will Durant

57. "Treat your body like a temple, not a woodshed. The mind and body work together. Your body needs to be a good support system for the mind and spirit. If you take good care of it, your body can take you wherever you want to go, with the power and strength and energy and vitality you will need to get there."— Jim Rohn

58. "Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on Earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet."— Albert Einstein

59. "I promote a healthy lifestyle."— Kim Kardashian

60. "Think about it: Heart disease and diabetes, which account for more deaths in the U.S. and worldwide than everything else combined, are completely preventable by making comprehensive lifestyle changes. Without drugs or surgery."— Dean Ornish

61. "Getting healthy isn't just about losing weight. It's not limited to adjusting our diet and hoping for good physical results. It's about recalibrating our souls so that we want to change - spiritually, physically, and mentally. And the battle really is in all three areas."— Lysa TerKeurst

62. "I believe a healthy lifestyle is an extremely important thing which underpins solution to numerous important problems, including the health of the nation."— Vladimir Putin

63. "The reason I exercise is for the quality of life I enjoy."— Kenneth H. Cooper

64. "I have a healthy lifestyle, but there's nothing you can really do to prevent you from rolling an ankle or something like that."— Shawn Johnson

65. "First, modify the patient's diet and lifestyle, and only then, if these do not affect a cure, treat with medicinal and acupuncture."— Sun Simiao

66. "Drinking freshly made juices and eating enough whole foods to provide adequate fiber is a sensible approach to a healthy diet."— Jay Kordich

67. "Gaining control over your health and well-being is one of those times in your life that you get to be completely selfish and not feel bad about it. If you want to meet your goals, you have to make it about you. You have to make it work for you and you alone. Anything less is a setup for failure."— Jennifer Hudson

68. "Someday your life will be over, no matter how much attention you give to your health. Will you look back with regret, because you nourished your body but starved your soul?"— Billy Graham

69."The Secret to a long and healthy life is to be stress-free. Be grateful for everything you have, stay away from people who are negative stay smiling, and keep running."— Fauja Singh

70. "Follow your dreams, work hard, practice, and persevere. Make sure you eat a variety of foods, get plenty of exercise, and maintain a healthy lifestyle."— Sasha Cohen

71. "You can live a healthy lifestyle and do the best to be aware of your body and conscious, and that's what I attempt to do."— Hill Harper

72. "In no state in America is it legal for a landlord to demand their tenants lead a "healthy lifestyle" in order to rent a property."— Mallory Ortberg

73. "Being healthy and living a healthy lifestyle have always been very important to me."— Stacy Keibler

74. "Prevention is better than cure."— Desiderius Erasmus

75. "Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws."— Charles Simmons

Quotes About A Healthy Heart

76. “And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

77. “Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”― Mahatma Gandhi

78. “Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

79. “One love, one heart, one destiny.”― Robert Marley

80. “If you gave someone your heart and they died, did they take it with them? Did you spend the rest of forever with a hole inside you that couldn't be filled?”― Jodi Picoult, Nineteen Minutes

81. “Suffering has been stronger than all other teachings and has taught me to understand what your heart used to be. I have been bent and broken, but - I hope - into a better shape.”― Charles Dickens, Great Expectations

82. “Follow your heart, listen to your inner voice, stop caring about what others think.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

83. “Pursue what catches your heart, not what catches your eyes.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

84. “Every lover is, in his heart, a madman, and, in his head, a minstrel.”― Neil Gaiman, Stardust

85. “When the heart speaks, the mind finds it indecent to object.”― Milan Kundera, The Unbearable Lightness of Being

86. “I know I am but summer to your heart, and not the full four seasons of the year.”― Edna St. Vincent Millay

87. “The heart has its reasons which reason knows not.”― Blaise Pascal

88. “You are not rich until you have a rich heart.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

89. “I wonder how many people don't get the one they want, but end up with the one they're supposed to be with.”― Fannie Flagg, Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe

90. “The heart is an arrow. It demands aim to land true.”― Leigh Bardugo, Six of Crows

91. “When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.”― Kahlil Gibran

92. “Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.”― Augustine of Hippo, Confessions

93. “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.”― Rumi

94. “Sometimes all a person wants is an empathetic ear; all he or she needs is to talk it out. Just offering a listening ear and an understanding heart for his or her suffering can be a big comfort.”― Roy T. Bennett

95. “You have a good heart. Sometimes that's enough to see you safe wherever you go. But mostly, it's not.”― Neil Gaiman, Neverwhere

96. “Her heart was a secret garden and the walls were very high.”― William Goldman, The Princess Bride

97. “One ought to hold on to one's heart; for if one lets it go, one soon loses control of the head too.”― Friedrich Nietzsche

98. “Because fear kills everything," Mo had once told her. "Your mind, your heart, your imagination.”― Cornelia Funke, Inkheart

99. “Listen to God with a broken heart. He is not only the doctor who mends it but also the father who wipes away the tears.”― Criss Jami

100. “Start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and love and relationships.