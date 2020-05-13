20 Best 'Thank You' Gifts For Frontline Workers & First Responders

Show your gratitude for real-life heroes.

Frontline workers are braving the outdoors to protect us, but who's checking in with them?

If your biggest complaint is that you're bored at home, you’re one of the lucky ones. So many healthcare workers, grocery store staff, police, delivery drivers, and food production staff are working long hours to fulfill our needs.

These people are braving the elements during a global pandemic, working under the most stressful conditions of their lives, and we’re so grateful. They're risking their health so we don’t have to, and saying thank you doesn’t always feel like enough.

So, show your appreciation from afar with these gifts for frontline workers.

While most of us isolate away from these heroes, we can look after them with thank you gifts. Let them know that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by gifting them something to make their long days a little easier.

1. Onzie Mindful Face Covering

Protective equipment is hard to come by, so giving frontline workers a washable mask will help them protect themselves while they help others. These colorful ones are reusable and comfy to wear.

(Shopbop, $24)

2. UGG 'Ana' Robe

While you binge TV at home, they are working under stressful conditions. Help them relax after long days in this cozy robe.

(Nordstrom Rack, $67.97)

3. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Essential workers need fuel to keep them going for their busy workdays. This compact coffee maker will give them a pick-me-up in the morning without taking over their kitchen.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Tea Time Global Gift Box

If they’re not a coffee drinker, try this luxurious tea set. These delicious flavors will relax and transport them to a different country, all from home.

(Uncommon Goods, $55)

5. Handmade Sunset To-Go Cup

Working on the frontline is go-go-go, so they might need something to store their tea or coffee as they rush to work. These portable cups feature a design that will be an image of tranquility among the chaos of their day.

(Uncommon Goods, $32)

6. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

For those cold liquids, hydro flasks keep drinks icy for hours. Working under pressure can be sweaty work, so having a cold sip of water to cool down can make all the difference.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. iHome Zenergy Salt Rock Lamp

It’s tough out there these days, and anyone working during the coronavirus pandemic will need to unwind at home. This salt lamp is the perfect aid to meditation and gives your home soothing vibes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. BlanQuil Quilted Microfiber Weighted Blanket

People are becoming obsessed with weighted blankets and how they improve sleep quality. They make the perfect gift for someone who is struggling to get a restful night.

(Target, $169.99)

9. Fairy Tale Brownies 'Thank You Dozen'

At the end of a long day in the chaos, there's nothing frontline workers deserve more than a special treat. And this 12-pack of assorted delicious brownies is perfect for just that.

(FairyTale Brownies, $54.95)

10. TheraFlow Handheld Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

This is a perfect gift for rubbing out built-up muscle tension. You might be isolating, but this is the perfect way to ensure the frontline worker in your life gets some much-needed TLC.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Nest Footwear Faux Fur Trimmed Clog Slipper

Keeping those tired feet cushioned and comfortable is necessary for frontline workers. Giving them some cozy slippers to change into at home will help them relax after work.

(Nordstrom Rack, $14.97)

12. PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer

Phones are breeding grounds for germs, and keeping them clean is difficult if you're always coming and going from outside. This device uses UV technology to zap away germs while charging your phone.

(Uncommon Goods, $80)

13. ETOVIA Hand Stress Ball

Frontline workers go through a lot and are probably in need of mindless stress relief. Stress balls aid relaxation and are portable, so they can be used on a work commute or in break rooms.

(Walmart, $11.11+)

14. Chesapeake Bay Cashmere Jasmine Candle

Candles are a simple gift to let someone know you’re thinking of them without going over the top. This cashmere jasmine scent is so soothing and is perfect for bringing calming energy into a home.

(Target, $10.99+)

15. Amazon Kindle

Frontline workers aren’t getting time to work their way through reading lists like the rest of us, but an e-reader can help them escape to fictional worlds on their breaks and days off. Kindles can hold hundreds of titles and are much more portable than bulky books.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. 'The Art of Bathing' from LUSH

This set will allow frontline workers to soak away their stresses. It has 17 bath-ready items, including bath bombs, bath oils and bubble bars.

(LushUSA, $139.95)

17. e.l.f. Beauty Shield Recharging Magnetic Face Mask Kit

The at-home spa doesn’t have to stop with a bath. This face mask brightens tired complexions, reenergizing from the outside inwards. To remove the metallic-looking mask, you use a magnetic wand that lifts the mask off your skin. Fun!

(Target, $24)

18. Stress Less Cards

Frontline workers are feeling more pressure than most of us can even imagine. These cards give 50 mindfulness and meditation exercises to remind us to check in with ourselves.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Amazonite Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet

No matter how much unwinding healthcare workers do at home, their working conditions are going to undo their efforts. This bracelet allows them to keep calm. Portable aromatherapy? Sounds good!

(Uncommon Goods, $30)

20. Ghirardelli Classic Collection Large Chocolate Gift Box

If all else fails, there’s always chocolate. This is everyone’s favorite indulgence, and sometimes you just need a sugar rush to take your mind off things. Treat them to a decadent box of chocolate to show how much they are appreciated.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

