Who Is Usher's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Jenn Goicoechea

They were at an Oscars party together!

During awards season, fans flock to the Internet to get their dose of celebrity gossip that they can't get anywhere else. And there's no better time to look for celebrity gossip than during Oscars season — and Oscars 2020 had proved to be no different.

While there was no shortage of celebrity gossip coming from the main event, the Vanity Fair Oscars Party — one of the most coveted and popular after-parties of the awards season — had plenty of gossip to go 'round the blog-osphere.

One of the biggest stories to emerge from that coveted party was about R&B singer Usher's rumored new girlfriend, with whom he was spotted "getting cozy" with at the soiree. And the rumored couple appear to still be together as they were more recently spotted on a bike ride.

So who is Usher's girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea?

Let's look at what we know about her.

She's a record executive.

According to her Instagram page, Goicoechea is the senior director of A&R at Epic Records.

Based on some of the photos she's shared on her page, she and Usher have known each other for quite some time — there's even a "throwback" picture on her page featuring her and a young Usher, which she captioned, "Boys Club."

They were first spotted together back in October 2019.

Photographer Jennifer Johnson was the first one to snap a picture of Usher and his new lady love Goicoechea backstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, back in October 2019.

"Cause she's such a good kisser! Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!" she captioned the photo below.

Usher filed for divorce from Grace Miguel back in December 2018.

In September 2015, Usher quietly married his manager, Grace Miguel, and they honeymooned in Cuba. The couple kept their relationship pretty low-key but, unfortunately, they couldn't make their marriage work.

In March of 2018, Usher and Miguel separated, and in December 2018, Usher filed for divorce. It's unclear if his divorce from Miguel is, indeed, final.

Usher and Goicoechea were also at Diddy's birthday party in December 2019.

While Usher and Goicoechea haven't been public with their romance, they certainly haven't been a "secret," either.

Back in December 2019, when Sean "P. Diddy" Combs celebrated his 50th birthday at his Holmby Hills mansion, Usher was seen, not only performing at the event, but "getting cozy" with Goicoechea, as well.

But Goicoechea has been "dropping hints" on her Instagram page for months.

Is it possible that Goicoechea and Usher have been dating for a lot longer than they're claiming? Back in December 2016, Goicoechea posted a photo of her and Usher on her Instagram page. She even tagged the R&B crooner in the photo!

Remember, too, that in December 2016, Usher was still married to his manager, Grace Miguel. They'd actually been married for more than a year at that point. Check out the photo Goicoechea posted below, and judge for yourself.

Neither Goicoechea nor Usher have confirmed their dating status.

As of this writing, neither Goicoechea nor Usher has confirmed their dating status. However, we will keep you posted if, and when, that changes.

They were recently spotted together.

The rumored couple seem to be spending the coronavirus quarantine together as they were recently seen out riding their bikes together this month. The pair were wearing scarves around their faces and stopped to walk their dog at one point.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on February 11, 2020 and was updated with the latest information.