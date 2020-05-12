Who Is Ben Platt's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Noah Galvin, Including That They Both Starred In 'Dear Evan Hansen'

These two already seem perfect for each other.

Fans of Dear Evan Hansen and cute celebrity couples in general, this news is for you. It's official: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are dating after both of them played the lead in the Broadway musical. How sweet is that?

But for those who aren't familia:

Who is Ben Platt's boyfriend, Noah Galvin?

Here's what you need to know about this couple now that the news is out there.

Galvin shared that they're dating on a podcast.

On this week's edition of the Little Known Facts podcast, Galvin shared the news about his relationship with Platt for the first time, revealing that it's still pretty new.

"Ben and I are dating. I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this?" he said. "And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

Platt surprised him with a sweet birthday gift.

On the same podcast, he opened up about what Platt gave him for his birthday on May 6: greetings from the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Ben, very sweetly for the past three months, has been putting together this birthday video for me and it's all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race and beyond and then all of my friends in drag wishing me a happy birthday," he shared.

They've also been quaranting together.

Fans who follow Platt and Galvin on Instagram probably already know that they've been in quarantine together — and until now, most of us assumed they were just friends. But while social distancing together, they've been sharing dance videos with their friend Kathryn Gallagher and seem to be having a pretty good time. So cute!

Who is Benn Platt's new boyfriend? He's a fellow actor.

Much like Platt, Galvin is known for his work on stage and on screen. Not only did he follow up Platt's title role in Dear Evan Hansen, but he also played George in Booksmart. One of his most notable roles was when he played Kenny O'Neal in The Real O'Neals.

He's known for a controversial interview he did in 2016.

Galvin made headlines back in 2016 when he slammed Eric Stonestreet for playing a gay character on Modern Family as a straight man.

“Too often, gay characters on TV are being played by straight people. Some play stereotypes of gay people, some don’t,” he said, adding, "I think as wonderful of an actor as Eric Stonestreet is — I’ve never met him, I assume he’s a wonderful guy — he’s playing a caricature of a caricature of a stereotype of a stereotype on Modern Family. And he’s a straight man in real life. And as hilarious as that character is, there’s a lack of authenticity.” Later, Galvin did apologize , though his comments were seen as very controversial at the time.

Platt hasn't addressed the news himself just yet.

Though we now know that Galvin and Platt are officially a couple, Platt has yet to speak out about the relationship. But since the word is out, it's only a matter of time — and hopefully, more adorable quarantine content is soon to follow.

