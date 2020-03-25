Are Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Dating? The Photo That Sparked Relationship Rumors

Even during a pandemic, we could be witnessing a new celebrity couple.

Looks like we might have a new celebrity couple to follow, and this time, it's a totally unexpected pairing.

Actress Nina Dobrev was recently seen with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, and rumor has it that they're more than just friends — especially since they've been meeting up during a pandemic. Talk about commitment!

But are Nina Dobrev and Shaun White dating? We don't know much about their reported relationship just yet, but here's everything we do know.

Dobrev and White were seen riding bikes together over the weekend.

Despite social distancing measures being put into place, paparazzi caught Dobrev and White out riding bikes together in Malibu, California on Sunday, along with Dobrev's dog. They didn't seem to be exhibiting any PDA — at least, not as far as what the cameras captured — but it's definitely interesting to see them spending time together like this.

Reportedly, they've been seeing each other for a little bit.

According to what a source close to the situation says, Dobrev and White are seeing each other, but they're still keeping it pretty casual.

"Nina and Shaun have been spending a lot of time together recently. Their relationship doesn't have an official title right now, but that's pretty normal for Nina. Shaun is a departure from previous guys Nina has been with," the source said, adding, "Nina is very private about her romantic life. She is very careful about posting photographs together because she wants to ease into things naturally and organically."

There's been speculation that they've been dating for months now.

Recently, they've been posting Instagram shots taken in similar locations, but not with each other in the photos. Case in point: a shot Dobrev shared of herself in South Africa while there for a safari, standing in the middle of a dirt road ... while White had shared a similar photo of himself in a similar location. Could they have gone on this trip together? Seem like too much of a coincidence to not to be the case.

They don't seem to be self-isolating together.

Hopefully, White and Dobrev kept their distance on their bike ride because it doesn't seem like they're quarantining in the same location. White has made it clear that he's hanging out at home and with family, while Dobrev has been actively getting the word out about how important it is to self-isolate at this time, especially since one of her friends recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Dobrev and White appear single on Instagram.

Neither of them have shared anything that makes it seem like they're currently in a relationship — with each other or with anyone else. In fact, both of them appear totally single, only sharing photos with friends and family. If not for the paparazzi photos, it'd be hard to figure out that there's any connection between the two celebrities at all, so if they're trying to keep things under wraps for now, they're doing a pretty good job.

But are Nina Dobrev and Shaun White dating? Time will tell.

At this point, It's too hard to tell if Dobrev and White are actually a thing, or if they're just friends who have been spending a lot of time together this year. Hopefully, more evidence will surface soon because they'd definitely make one interesting celebrity couple. But if the intel that insider shared is right, we could end up waiting awhile before Dobrev makes her relationship status change public. Guess we'll just have to wait and see!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.