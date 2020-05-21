75 Heartbreaking Songs About Unrequited Love

Add these to your heartbreak playlist ASAP.

An unrequited love story is nothing we ever want to experience, and these heartbreaking songs about unrequited love prove just that. Unfortunately, life and love do not allow us to make our own rules.

Pouring your whole heart out to someone is probably the most vulnerable and nerve-wracking feeling to experience. Not only are you putting your heart on your sleeve, but you're openly admitting to someone how much you care about them.

Sometimes there is a happy ending that many of us strive for. The sweet moment they grab you by the waist and say, "Where have you been all my life?" That is what we all want, isn't it?

Well, sometimes we get the complete opposite. Let me set up a little story for you...

Heather works in a busy office that forces her to work almost all-day in her cubicle. The only time she steps out is for an occasional stroll to her work bestie's desk and to the snack room to grab a quick bite.

She notices a new, unfamiliar face in the breakroom one day and my gosh, is he the closest looking person to Leonardo DiCaprio. Of course, Heather's mind goes crazy and everything in her is saying to shoot her shot and talk to him!

Success. The two hit it off in the office and exchange numbers. A text and call here and there, Heather has no idea how she pulled this off.

A few months in, and a couple of dates and kisses later, Heather sums up the courage to admit to Leo Jr. that he is the man for her and only her.

Not only is he uninterested, but he blames his philosophy of not mixing business with pleasure as a means of saying, "Sorry girl but you ain't the one!"

What a jerk. After all the late-night calls and smooches, how could someone not feel the same as Heather!?

We may see these people as monsters or complete savages, but hey, that's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes.

Not everyone we meet is going to feel the same way we do, no matter how many times we see them or how often we hook up. It's just not in your stars, Heather.

Maybe you've been in homegirl's shoes before. I'm sure after this whole situation, you'd go home and ball your eyes out. Or maybe you're like me, who uses music to solve all of life's annoyances.

Unrequited love is a genre in itself in the music world. With hundreds of hits and classics, we're curating a list of the best songs about unrequited love to get you through that horrible time.

1. Bad Religion — Frank Ocean

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

He said, "Allahu akbar"

I told him, "Don't curse me"

"Bo Bo, you need prayer"

I guess it couldn't hurt me

If it brings me to my knees

It's a bad religion, ooh

This unrequited love

To me, it's nothin' but a one-man cult

And cyanide in my styrofoam cup

I can never make 'em love me

2. Charleville 9200 Pt 2 — Snoh Aalegra

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

How we go from famous to being complete strangers?

Help me understand, it wasn't in my plans

Under the stars, Charleville, you were mine

We fell in love, thought it was weird, but I

Guess I was wrong to feel alone, you were with me

In my favorite city, Paris don't feel the same

3. Little Bit (Remix) — Drake ft. Lykke Li

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Hands down, I'm too proud for love

But with eyes shut, it's you I'm thinkin' of

But how we move from A to B, it can't be up to me

'Cause you don't know, who I was before you

And basically, to see a change in me

I'd be losing, so I just ignore you, yeah

Oh, but you're on my mind

4. Heartless — Kanye West

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

How could you be so, cold as the winter wind when it breeze, yo

Just remember that you talkin' to me though

You know need to watch the way you talkin' to me, yo

I mean after all the things that we've been through

I mean after all the things we got into

Hey yo, I know of some things that you ain't told me

Hey yo, I did some things but that's the old me

5. Teardrops On My Guitar — Taylor Swift

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar,

The only thing that keeps me wishing on a wishing star,

He's the song in the car I keep singing, don't know why I do

6. Not in That Way — Sam Smith

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

And I hate to say I love you

When it's so hard for me

And I hate to say I want you

When you make it so clear

You don't want me

7. You Sent Me Flying — Amy Winehouse

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah

You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb

With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee

Now I can't work like this, with you next to me

8. Shiver — Coldplay

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

So I look in your direction

But you pay me no attention, do you

I know you don't listen to me

'Cause you say you see straight through me, don't you

9. One and Only — Adele

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I dare you to let me be your, your one and only

I promise I'm worthy

To hold in your arms

So come on and give me the chance

To prove I am the one who can walk that mile

Until the end starts

10. Tiny Vessels — Death Cab for Cutie

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

This is the moment that you know

That you told you loved her but you don't.

You touch her skin and then you think

That she is beautiful but she don't mean a thing to me.

Yeah, she is beautiful, but she don't mean a thing to me.

11. You Don't Know Me — Ray Charles

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You give your hand to me

And then you say hello

And I can hardly speak

My heart is beating so

And anyone can tell

You think you know me well

But you don't know me (no you don't know me)

12. I'm Not That Girl — Idina Menzel

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

But I'm not that girl

Don't dream too far

Don't lose sight of who you are

Don't remember that rush of joy

He could be that boy

I'm not that girl

13. Need UR Love — Charli XCX

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Boy, you really messed around

Put me six feet underground

Always kick me when I'm down

But I'm still driving through your town

14. Anything Could Happen — Ellie Goulding

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

After the war, we said we'd fight together

I guess we thought that's just what humans do

Letting darkness grow

As if we need it's palette and we need its color

But now I've seen it through

And now I know the truth

15. If — Janet Jackson

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Sittin over here

Starin in your face

With lust in my eyes

Sure don't give a damn and ya

Don't know that I've been dreaming of ya in

My fantasies

Never once you looked at me

Don't even realize that I'm wanting you

To fulfill my needs

Think what you want

Let your mind free

Run free to a place no one dares to

16. Jar of Hearts — Christina Perri

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Who do you think you are?

Runnin' 'round leaving scars

Collecting your jar of hearts

And tearing love apart

You're gonna catch a cold

From the ice inside your soul

So don't come back for me

Who do you think you are?

17. Creep — Radiohead

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

When you were here before

Couldn't look you in the eye

You're just like an angel

Your skin makes me cry

You float like a feather

In a beautiful world

I wish I was special

You're so fuckin' special

18. A Thousand Years — Christina Perri

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Time stands still

Beauty in all she is

I will be brave

I will not let anything, take away

What's standing in front of me

Every breath, every hour has come to this

19. Waiting in Vain — Bob Marley

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I don't wanna wait in vain for your love;

I don't wanna wait in vain for your love.

From the very first time I rest my eyes on you, girl,

My heart says follow t'rough.

But I know, now, that I'm way down on your line,

But the waitin' feel is fine:

So don't treat me like a puppet on a string,

'Cause I know I have to do my thing.

20. Could've Been — H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

We could've been

And we try to pretend

Every now and again

We don't dream about, don't think about what

We could've been

Though I'm holding again

'Cause I know in the end

You dream about, I think about what

We could've been

21. Feel a Way — H.E.R.

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Crazy but you made me like that

2 AM I thought you were on the way

It's your fault, I played my part

Don't start that talk like, you ain't planned to stay

22. Notion — Tash Sultana

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Tell your mother, she don't understand

Tell your mother, she's not listening

Why don't you tear my heart

The chain is made of string

I roll the dice

You seal the deal

That don't matter

Cause pain will heal

I will follow you

Into the dark

23. Chasing Pavements — Adele

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Should I give up

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

Or would it be a waste?

Even If I knew my place should I leave it there?

Should I give up

Or should I just keep chasing pavements?

Even if it leads nowhere

24. Lost Boy — JADEN

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You're all alone

Does she love you, you'll never know

Our love virtues, forever on

'Til she kills my soul

You're all that I'll know

You're all alone

Does she love you, you'll never know

Our love virtues, forever on

'Til she kills my soul

You're all that I'll know

25. Bleeding Love — Leona Lewis

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Closed off from love, I didn't need the pain

Once or twice was enough, but it was all in vain

Time starts to pass before you know it, you're frozen

But something happened, for the very first time with you

My heart melts into the ground, found something true

And everyone's looking around, thinking I'm going crazy

26. Grenade — Bruno Mars

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash

You tossed it in the trash, you did

To give me all your love is all I ever asked 'cause

What you don't understand is I'd catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah)

Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah)

I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah)

You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah)

27. Better Now — Post Malone

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You probably think that you are better now, better now

You only say that 'cause I'm not around, not around

You know I never meant to let you down, let you down

Woulda gave you anything, woulda gave you everything

You know I say that I am better now, better now

I only say that 'cause you're not around, not around

28. I Won't Give Up — Jason Mraz

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I don't wanna be someone who walks away so easily

I'm here to stay and make the difference that I can make

Our differences they do a lot to teach us how to use

The tools and gifts we've got yeah we got a lot at stake

29. The Motion — Drake

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Lookin' back on it, at least my pride is intact

'Cause we said no strings attached and I still got tied up in that

Everything that I write is either for her or about her

So I'm with her even when I'm here without her and she know it

The girl that I wanna save is like a danger to my health

Try bein' with somebody that wanna be somebody else

I always thought she was perfect when she was bein' herself

Don't even know how to help

30. Ring the Alarm — Beyoncé

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Tell me how should I feel, when I know what I know

And my female intuition, telling me you a dog?

People told me 'bout the flames, I couldn't see through the smoke

When I need answers, accusations, what you mean you gon' choke?

31. Catalina — ROSALÍA

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Quítate de mi presencia

Que me estás martirizando

Quítate de mi presencia

Que me estás martirizando

Ya la memoria me trae

Cosas que estaba olviando

Ya la memoria me trae

Cosas que estaba olviando

32. You Are Not Alone — Michael Jackson

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Another day has gone

I'm still all alone

How could this be?

You're not here with me

You never said goodbye

Someone tell me why

Did you have to go?

And leave my world so cold

33. Nothin' On You — B.O.B. ft. Bruno Mars

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I know you feel where I'm coming from

Regardless of the things in my past that I've done

Most of it really was for the hell of the fun

On the carousel so around I spun (Spun)

With no directions, just tryna get some (Some)

Tryna chase skirts, living in the summer sun (Sun)

An' so I lost more than I had ever won

And honestly, I ended up with none

34. Oh So Quiet — Bjork

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You fall in love

Zing boom

The sky up above

Zing boom

Is caving in

Wow bam

You've never been so nuts about a guy

You want to laugh you want to cry

You cross your heart and hope to die

35. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic- The Police

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Though I've tried before to tell her

Of the feelings, I have for her in my heart

Every time that I come near her

I just lose my nerve

As I've done from the start

36. Just My Imagination — The Temptations

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Each day through my window I watch her as she passes by

I say to myself you're such a lucky guy,

To have a girl like her is truly a dream come true

out of all the fellows in the world, she belongs to me.

But it was just my imagination,

once again runnin' away with me.

37. Just a Friend — Biz Markie

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Have you ever met a girl that you tried to date

But a year to make love she wanted you to wait?

Let me tell ya a story of my situation

I was talkin' to this girl from the U.S. nation

The way that I met her was on tour, at a concert

She had long hair and a short miniskirt

I just got on stage, drippin', pourin' with sweat

I was walkin' through the crowd and guess who I met

38. Stay — Rihanna

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Not really sure how to feel about it

Something in the way you move

Makes me feel like I can't live without you

It takes me all the way

I want you to stay

Stay

39. Laugh, I Nearly Died — Rolling Stone

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I've been traveling but I don't know where

I've been missing you but you just don't care

And I've been wandering, I've seen Greece and Rome

Lost in the wilderness, so far from home

Yeah, yeah

40. Jessie's Girl — Rick Springfield

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I play along with the charade

There doesn't seem to be a reason to change

You know, I feel so dirty when they start talking cute

I wanna tell her that I love her

But the point is probably moot

41. One for My Baby — Frank Sinatra

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I've got the routine

Put another nickel in the machine

I'm feeling so bad

Can't you make the music easy and sad

I could tell you a lot

But you've gotta be true to your code

Just make it one for my baby, and one more

For the road

42. Dancing on My Own — Robyn

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Somebody said you got a new friend

Does she love you better than I can?

It's a big black sky over my town

I know where you at, I bet she's around

Yeah, I know it's stupid

I just gotta see it for myself

43. Cry for You — September

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I never had to say goodbye

You must have known I wouldn't stay

While you were talking about our life

You killed the beauty of today

Forever and ever

Life is now or never

Forever never comes around

44. Always on Your Side — Sheryl Crow & Sting

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Well everything was easy then, so sweet and innocent

But your demons and your angels reappeared

Leavin' all the traces of the man you thought you'd be

Leavin' me with no place left to go from here

Leavin' me so many questions all these years

45. Black — Pearl Jam

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Sheets of empty canvas, untouched sheets of clay

Were laid spread out before me as her body once did

All five horizons revolved around her soul as the earth to the sun

Now the air I tasted and breathed has taken a turn, ooh

And all I taught her was everything

Ooh, I know she gave me all that she wore

46. Amorfoda — Gorillaz

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

No quiero que más nadie me hable de amor

Ya me cansé, to' esos trucos ya me los sé

Esos dolores los pasé, yeh, yeh, yeh

No quiero que más nadie me hable de amor

Ya me cansé, to' esos trucos ya me los sé

Esos dolores los pasé

47. Jaded — Drake

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Yes, I'm hurting, yes, I'm jaded (jaded)

Most of these things I don't wanna say (jaded)

I wanna be around while you chasin' (while you chasin' it)

You wanna hit me up when you make it

You'll try and come back when you famous

I always want the truth, but it's dangerous (dangerous, oh)

You got somethin' real, not basic (ooh, yeah)

You wanna get with me, stop

48. Sorry — Maria Mena

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I just poured my heart out

There's bits of it on the floor

And I take what's left of it and rinse it under cold water

And call him up for more

49. I Want the One I Can't Have — The Smiths

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I want the one I can't have

And it's driving me mad

It's all over, all over, all over my face

50. Cornerstone — Arctic Monkeys

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I thought I saw you in the battleship

But it was only a look a like

She was nothing but a vision trick

Under the warning light

She was close, close enough to be your ghost

But my chances turned to toast

When I asked her if I could call her your name

51. Black Clouds — Andrew Belle

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Who would have ever thought of it

Autumn, it pulls apart

Primary colors that we know by heart

So what's the rush for?

If it's good, it never goes away

Or was that just something that we used to say

Used to say

52. Ain't No Way — Aretha Franklin

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Stop trying to be

Someone you're not

Hard, cold and cruel is a man

Who paid too much for what he got

And if you need me

Like you say, say you do

Oh then please, please

Please don't you know that I need you?

53. He Needs Me — Nina Simone

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

He needs me

I ought to leave him, but he needs me

I know that I ain't very bright

Just to tag along

Oh, but right or wrong

I'm his and I'm here

And I'm gonna be his friends or his lover

54. Love Is a Losing Game — Amy Winehouse

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

For you, I was the flame

Love is a losing game

Five-story fire as you came

Love is losing game

One I wished, I never played

Oh, what a mess we made

And now the final frame

Love is a losing game

55. Rocket Love — Stevie Wonder

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You took me riding in your rocket, gave me a star

But at a half a mile from heaven, you dropped me back

Down to this cold, cold world

Took me riding in your rocket, gave me a star

But at a half a mile from heaven, you dropped me back

Down to this cold, cold world

56. Just a Friend To You — Meghan Trainor

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

When you say I'm just a friend to you

'Cause friends don't do the things we do

Everybody knows you love me too

Tryna be careful with the words I use

I say it 'cause I'm dying to

I'm so much more than just a friend to you

57. Gorgeous — Taylor Swift

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us

He's in the club doing, I don't know what

You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much

58. Call Out My Name — The Weeknd

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake

I put you on top, I put you on top

I claimed you so proud and openly

And when times were rough, when times were rough

I made sure I held you close to me

59. Without Me — Halsey

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Found you when your heart was broke

I filled your cup until it overflowed

Took it so far to keep you close (keep you close)

I was afraid to leave you on your own

60. Memphis — Justin Bieber ft. Diplo & Big Sean

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I'd like to give you what you need

I try but you're makin' it hard for me

How do I make you believe?

'Cause I love you, need you, need you here to stay

61. Liability — Lorde

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Baby really hurt me

Crying in the taxi

He don't wanna know me

Says he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm

Says it was poison

So I guess I'll go home

Into the arms of the girl that I love

The only love I haven't screwed up

She's so hard to please

But she's a forest fire

62. Tears — Clean Bandit ft. Louisa Johnson

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I tried hard to make you want me

But we're not supposed to be

And the truth will always haunt me

Even though it set me free

And my tears flow like the ocean

As they floated in the breeze

They were falling in slow motion

And they brought me to my knees

63. I'm a Mess — Beba Rexha

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I'm a mess, I'm a loser

I'm a hater, I'm a user

I'm a mess for your love, it ain't new

I'm obsessed, I'm embarrassed

I don't trust no one around us

I'm a mess for your love, it ain't new

64. Everything You Want — Vertical Horizon

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Somewhere there's speaking

It's already coming in

Oh and it's rising at the back of your mind

You never could get it

Unless you were fed it

Now you're here and you don't know why

65. To Be With You — Mr. Big

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I'm the one who wants to be with you

Deep inside I hope you feel it too (feel it too)

Waited on a line of greens and blues (waited on a line)

Just to be the next to be with you

66. Love Stinks — The J. Giels Band

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You love her

But she loves him

And he loves somebody else

You just can't win

And so it goes

Till the day you die

This thing they call love

It's gonna make you cry

67. All to Myself — Marianas Trench

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Did you say please just follow me?

I thought you wanted me.

'Cause I want you all to myself.

I can try to suck it up,

I just can't suck it up.

Make me feel like some one else

68. Layla — Derek and The Dominoes

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

What'll you do when you get lonely

And nobody's waiting by your side?

You've been running and hiding much too long

You know it's just your foolish pride

Layla, you've got me on my knees

Layla, I'm begging, darling please

Layla, darling won't you ease my worried mind

69. Crush — Mandy Moore

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

You know, I'm the one that you can talk to

And sometimes you tell me things that I don't want to know

I just want to hold you

And you say exactly how you feel about her

And I wonder, could you ever think of me that way

70. Call Me Maybe — Carly Rae Jepsen

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I threw a wish in the well

Don't ask me I'll never tell

I looked at you as it fell

And now you're in my way

I'd trade my soul for a wish

Pennies and dimes for a kiss

I wasn't looking for this

But now you're in my way

71. Damn Good Friends — Elle Varner

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Thought I’d

Slide past the walls of your heart like

You’re from the fly taking my time

Before revealing my

True intention

But you’re so impossible to suggest

When

You like us just the way we is

Please pardon me for my interjection

72. Put You In A Song — Keith Urban

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Well here you come again and you're lookin' so fine

You don't notice me but it's alright

I'm just a guy who wishes that I could be your man someday

Yeah a picture paints a thousand words it's true

But it's still not enough for how I feel about you

I wanna put you in a melody, I gotta set you to a groove

73. Can't Fight This Feeling — REO Speedwagon

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

I can't fight this feeling any longer

And yet I'm still afraid to let it flow

What started out as friendship has grown stronger

I only wish I had the strength to let it show

74. Closer Than You Might Believe — Alanis Morisette

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

So if the love that you're chasing after

Is in the heart to be found in the out of reach

Well, if you break it all down

Take a good look around, you'd see

That it's closer than you might believe

75. Why Don't You Love Me — Beyoncé

Song lyrics about unrequited love you can totally relate to:

Why don't you love me?

Tell me, baby, why don't you love me

When I make me so damn easy to love?

And why don't you need me?

Tell me, baby, why don't you need me

When I make me so damn easy to need?

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and astrology.