Which Zodiac Sign Is The Best Kisser?

Everyone dreams of their first kiss and hopes to be a good kisser. Some zodiac signs are the best kisser right from the start.

Other zodiac signs have to work out their smooching style and figure it out while in college.

Some zodiac signs discover who is a good kisser early on, while others learn the hard way by going through a bunch of bad pucker-uppers.

What does astrology have to do with which zodiac sign is the best at kissing?

Picture this: you're in the eighth grade and your teacher is out sick.

This can only mean one thing, you and your crush can finally sit next to each other in the back of the class and get to know one another.

Of course, all your friends are looking at the two of you and giggling uncontrollably.

Is today the day every kid looks forward to? Will you become a new person from true love's kiss?

Alas, the two of you lock eyes and go in for the big smooch, but it's a bit awkward and their teeth are getting in the way.

"What... the hell... was that," you think to yourself. Is this really what I had to look forward to since the beginning of the school year?

Your astrology know-it-all friend approaches you a little while after and mentions your crush is a bad kisser because they're a Virgo.

As surprising as that may sound, a lot of astrology lovers and experts have warned that because of your sign, you may not have the special touch one needs to swoon someone.

You are not that naive eighth grader anymore, though! You are grown and knowledgeable enough to recognize at first glance who is worthy of puckering up to you! Or, so you think.

Today we'll be discussing which of the 12 astrological signs are truly the best of the best when it comes to laying a nice, juicy kiss down.

One way we can determine whether or not your sign is the best kisser of the group is by looking at each personality trait list and figuring out who would be the most passionate.

However, just because you're a hot and steamy lover in bed does not mean you are the best kisser.

The ideal qualifications would be for the person to be passionate, but not too rough. Gentle, but not too soft. Understand? We hope we didn't break any hearts with our results.

But, here's which zodiac sign is the best kisser, per astrology:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can say an Aries will go for a kiss the way they go about anything they want in life; energetic and spontaneous.

They will catch you off guard at any moment with an intimate, sweet kiss.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Slow and steady wins every race for our fellow Taureans, and that is why we think their kisses will be taken nice and slow.

They will caress your face and take in every second of that precious moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Being ruled by the Twins, the Gemini will kiss you with every face they have.

This means their kisses can be sweet and gentle, or firey and intense. It's safe to say the Gemini will surprise you every time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With their almost intimidating demeanor, some people might say that Cancers are often represented as tough on the outside.

But they are very sensitive people who are overly misunderstood.

When they truly like or love you, you will know because of their sentimental kisses.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Because of their love for being the center of attention, Leo's will not shy away from being in public and smooching their significant other.

No matter where you are, be prepared for the way they will grab your hand and pull you in close for a romantic kiss.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Perfectionists at heart, the Virgo will map out every detail of how you like your kisses and deliver you the perfect one each and every time.

You will always be reminded of just how selfless they are with every kiss you receive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Although very indecisive about everything else in the world, Libra's will not be afraid to show you how much you mean to them by offering a series of light kisses.

Do not be surprised when they give you a long, affectionate kiss, though!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Everyone knows just how intense a Scorpio can be.

That is why when they kiss you, it will not be small pecks or light taps; each kiss will be aggressively intense and you will be begging for more!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Adventurers at heart, a Sagitarrius will explore their options of what techniques are best and suitable for who they are kissing.

If you're lucky enough to date a Sag, they will never bore you within intimate moments.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are known to be amazing friends and lovers.

Like many other signs, they will always be sure to shower you with love and the best warming kisses that'll make you feel at home.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are the friendliest of the zodiac signs and will often give a nice platonic kiss every once in a while to their friends.

Do not be fooled though, when it comes to being intimate with one person they truly like/love, they will not fail in giving you unpredictable, sweet kisses.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are very emotional and this can lead to some of the best makeout sessions of your life.

Their kisses will start as soft and slow-paced but quickly turn into tempestuous and wild. You have been warned!

So, who's the winner? I think the answer is pretty clear... Libra is the zodiac sign who is the best kisser!

Libra zodiac signs are the sweetest people around and they show that by being the most affectionate and passionate to their lovers.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.