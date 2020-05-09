15 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Kits

Body hair not your thing? Try these.

I love an at-home beauty kit. I’m sold on anything that saves me money and doesn’t require me to be organized enough to book an appointment. But now that every salon is closed indefinitely, these DIY kits are more intriguing than ever.

What is laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal is a process where light is directed onto your skin in little pulses, targeting and heating up the hair follicle to destroy a portion of it with each treatment. Going to a qualified professional, while expensive, will give you the best possible results and can sometimes prevent hair regrowth entirely.

Unfortunately, that option has been taken away from us, so it might be time to consider our options. That may mean trying a laser hair removal kit.

But are these laser kits safe to use?

While leaving your hair alone or shaving is probably the least riskier option, these kits are not entirely off the table. According to dermatologist Marie Hayag of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, “The at-home devices use lower energy settings than the in-office treatments.”

So, you won’t get the same long-term benefits as a professional treatment, but Hayag assures, “It is a great maintenance treatment for in-between professional laser hair removal and is a wonderful option for home use.”

This is great news if you’re someone who likes to remove your body hair but gets tired of regular shave.

So, for the best at-home laser hair removal, get your hands on one of these kits to keep yourself hair-free until the end of quarantine.

Just make sure to read all the instructions on your kit before purchasing or using it.

Remember that different devices work on different skin tones and patch tests are your best friend. Test out your device on a small area of skin and monitor for a couple of weeks to make sure there are no complications.

1. Braun Silk Expert Pro 3 Permanent Hair Removal System

If you’re looking for something compact and easy to travel with, this wireless system is ideal. Because who isn't a fan of taking your favorite beauty products on the road?

(Target, $249.99)

2. Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL Hair Removal System

This one is slightly pricier than its Pro 3 sister, but gives you results that last a lot longer. The system is equipped with 300,000 flashes of light. That’s the equivalent of 22 years of full body treatments, so this won’t die on you very easily.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Gillette Venus Silk-Expert Intense Pulsed Light Hair Removal

I’ve been using Gillette Venus razors since I was a teenager, so I have a lot of faith in their products. This system comes with a razor as well as their laser for all your hair removal needs.

(Walmart, $299.89)

4. Silk’n SensEpil Permanent Hair Removal

If you have a lighter skin tone, Silk’n has specially formulated this system to work on sensitive skin. It’s easy to use but, unfortunately, is not meant for people with darker skin tones.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Remington iLIGHT Pro PLUS Quartz Intense Pulsed Light Hair Removal System

As a brunette, I know the struggle of battling against hair growth. This system has been approved by many dark-haired girls, and in just 3 uses you’ll see less hair.

(Walmart, $297.21)

6. Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X

The price is a little crazy on this one, but this is FDA-approved and loved by dermatologists. It features a skin tone scanner and won’t unlock until it matches your hair and skin tone, so you know it’s safe to use.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. LumaRx Full Body IPL Hair Removal Device

This is another pricey one, but it's recommended to use if you’re looking to cover larger areas, such as your legs. The system is shaped to cover a large surface. If you're replacing your trips to a professional, you may as well invest in a system that will guarantee good results.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Kadell Mini IPL Laser Hair Remover

If you don’t want to spend major money on a laser system, this mini one is ideal. Invest in a larger one if you want to use it all over, but for something to keep you going between waxes or professional treatments, this is perfect.

(Walmart, $58.66)

9. Feeke IPL Hair Removal System

I’m not saying that the color is the only reason you should buy this, but how cute is this hot pink system? You can switch between manual and automatic to set the intensity levels, and the size allows you to target small areas easily.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. DEESS Hair Removal Beauty Kit

I struggle to remove facial hair without aggravating my skin, so a system that looks after both is a dream come true. You can switch between 3 lamp options for hair removal, acne prevention, and skin rejuvenation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. BeMyLady Permanent Laser Hair Removal Kit

For painless hair removal, this system is amazing. It has a built-in ice compress that will soothe your skin while it works. The kit comes with a razor and goggles for extra protection from the rays.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. me Sleek Permanent Laser Hair Removal System

Laser hair removal can be pretty time-consuming. If you’re in a rush, this system will speed things along. Think: hairless legs in 8 minutes. The best part is that it’s suitable for all skin types.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. MiSMON Laser Hair Removal Device

To all my fellow thick-haired girls, you’ll love this device. The price is pretty reasonable and the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. It works especially well on those coarse, hard-to-tackle hairs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. ProCIV IPL Laser Hair Remover

Some of these larger systems make getting those small areas kind of hard. Luckily, this easy-grip system has a small lamp that's perfect for armpits, bikini lines, and the face.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. BoSidin Facial & Body Permanent Hair Remover

After just 3 treatments with this hair remover, say bye bye to those pesky follicles. The light is also adjustable, so you can decide the strength of the treatment, depending on the area you use it.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

