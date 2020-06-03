15 Best Home Waxing Kits For A Smooth And Hair-Free Body

You can have a waxing studio in your very own home!

To wax or not to wax is a personal decision, but for those that do, fitting in time and affording a wax on a regular basis is hard work.

Let's face it: the idea of waxing yourself at home with little to no experience can be a little daunting at first. But don't worry — you'll get the hang of it with a home waxing kit.

Before applying wax to your body, be sure to check the ingredient lists to make sure you won't get an allergic reaction. Also, head to the gym or do any exerting activities before you wax, as sweating afterward may cause ingrown hairs.

If you're ready to take the plunge and strip away your hair, this list of the best home waxing kits is for you!

1. Bliss Poetic Waxing Kit

Brought to you by Bliss with an easy-to-use and safe formula that helps you remove hair anywhere on your body. With Chamomile Oil as an active ingredient, this will help your skin stay smoother longer.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Gigi Mini Pro Waxing Kit

The perfect solution for the woman looking to have all her tools right at her fingertips! The kit also comes with post-waxing oils to prevent breakouts and ingrown hairs.

(Sally Beauty, $59.99)

3. No Mo-Bush Hypoallergenic Waxing Strips

These are portable waxing strips aimed at helping you look your best while on the go. Plus, you can't argue with the price!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. Veet Ready-To-Use Wax Strips

All you have to do with these strips is rub them between your hands and you're in business. The formula was created with shea butter and almond oil to help sensitive skin and moisturize the area.

(Target, $8.49)

5. Sugar Me Smooth Facial Hair Removal

A sugar-based recipe that helps remove hair from the root while soothing your pores, this product will leave you hair-free for up to four weeks. And it's completely cruelty-free.

(Revolve, $23)

6. No Tweeze Hard Wax Hair Remover

This product is made to help remove hair from eyebrows, chins, and anywhere else unwanted hair sprouts. With the price so affordable, you won't be able to say no.

(Walmart, $9.79)

7. Parissa Wax Strips

An easy and safe solution to help remove hair anywhere on your body. The best part about this product is you don't need to wash before you wax because the residue comes off with oil.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Nair Roll On Milk & Honey Wax

Microwave your wax in just 15 seconds for silky smooth skin. Simply roll it on your desired area, and then rip off and go.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Nad's Nose Wax Kit

A hypoallergenic formula aimed at help you rid yourself of those pesky nose hairs, this easy-to-use wax applicator will last up to four weeks, leaving you feeling confident and fresh.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Amber Turquoise Depilatory Wax with Chamomile

The Amber kit lets you choose from a variety of different waxes, depending on your hair type. Each type of wax promotes something to keep your body healthy and cleansed.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Mello Beauty Rainbow Wax Kit Bundle

Other than being extremely aesthetically pleasing, this kit is the full package. Its vegan formula is salon quality and will last up to four weeks.

(Mello Beauty, $49.99)

12. Completely Bare Bikini & Body Wax Kit

The Completely Bare package comes with everything you need to set up your own waxing studio right in your own home. It even includes the gloves!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Cirépil by Perron Rigot Blue Wax

This is an all-purpose wax made for anywhere on your body. The bright blue liquid gel can even be used on short hair to help remove them from the follicles.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Cocojojo Full Body Cold Sugar Wax

Sugaring helps remove the hair off of the body in a way that's very similar to waxing. Made with sugar and water, this product cleans the skin while it removes hair from the body.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Mini Cosmic Candy Hard Wax Beans

These wax beans are easy to melt in the microwave and then apply to your skin. Plus, these wax beads smell exactly like cotton candy.

(Wakse, $15)

