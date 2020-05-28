How To Prevent Razor Burn In 7 Easy Steps

Prevent the pain!

Laser hair removal and waxing exists, but even with many options, most of us still are shaving. And why not? Shaving with a razor is quick, easy, and very cost effective. Plus, it works!

Of course, shaving has its potential disadvantages, like ingrown hairs, irritation, and razor burn. But preventing razor burn means not using waterless razors.

According to Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified NYC dermatologist and author of the book Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist, “Even if they have some sort of ingredient that is released while shaving, you will usually get some discomfort after you have shaved.”

To help you combat this painful after-shaving occurance, there are a few things you can try. And it all starts with using certain products and changing your routine.

Here's how to prevent razor burn and have smooth, hairless, and burn-free skin.

1. Exfoliate beforehand.

You’ll want to invest in a good exfoliant scrub.

Resurface+ Glycolic Renewing Body Scrub is a pre-shower body treatment that provides both chemical and physical exfoliation, performing like a peel and polish in one. Use this whipped scrub before you turn on the shower to help retexturize and smooth the look of your skin.

(Sephora, $30)

2. Use a razor with multiple blades.

Why should you do this? Advises Dr. Jaliman, “This helps with the amount of times you’ll have to pass the razor on your skin, reducing chances of irritation.”

Gillette Venus Swirl Women's Razor has FlexiBall technology that has been designed to contour to tricky areas, like knees and ankles, and has 5 contour razor blades individually adjusting to every curve.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Shave while bathing.

Along with making sure your hair is well hydrated before shaving, do this while you're in the shower or taking a bath. “Shave against the growth of your strands and use warm water. It opens the pores making it easier to shave,” Dr. Jaliman says.

Philosophy Purity Made Simple 3-in-1 Shower, Bath and Shave Gel is a multitasking, all-in-one gel for comfortably clean, smooth, hydrated skin.

(Sephora, $28)

4. Prep the area beforehand.

Prepping the area you wish to save will help bring the hair completely out of the follicle.

SweetSpot Labs Buff & Brighten Pads smooth ingrown hairs, bumps, and razor irritation, while brightening the shadows and darkness associated with repeated shaving on your underarms, bikini area or legs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Practice post-shaving care.

An important part of avoiding irritation is to keep the area soothed after shaving. This will prevent bumps from forming, and causing you irritation.

Nelly De Vuyst BioFemme Soothing Mask is an ideal mask for the bikini area and skin predisposed to ingrown hairs. Its organic soothing and antibacterial ingredients prevent rashes after hair removal.

(Luxury Organik, $48)

6. Use a cold compress.

If you do end up with razor burn, a cool compress can help to soothe the irritated skin.

Gel Ice Cold Compresses are great because the packs are soft to the touch, but durable enough to be used dozens of times.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Apply aloe vera.

Aloe vera is another great way to soothe your skin. Studies show that certain enzymes in the aloe vera plant reduce inflammation when applied to the skin.

Seven Organics Aloe Vera Gel is harvested from real, freshly cut aloe leaves, not powder, making it one of the purest and strongest on the market. And now you can get the soothing relief you need!

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.​

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.