100 Get Well Wishes To Send When You Want Someone To Feel Better Soon

Know someone who's sick? Help them cheer up with some sweet get well wishes from a friend who cares.

It’s not easy when someone we care about gets sick, but a sweet way to help them feel better is to send them get well wishes — it lets them know you're thinking of them.

All we can think about is the mental and physical toll sickness has on our loved ones. The best way to relieve their pain is by showing them that you are there and that you are thinking of them.

Having a friend or family member who is ill can be emotionally draining. Many people say the best way to cope is to do things that put you in good spirits (engaging in social activity, exercise, eat healthily, etc.).

But the truth is, you might find it hard to enjoy the happy moments in life when you know that someone you care about is in pain.

When we are concerned about somebody, the solution is not to focus on ourselves.

It's true that a great way to alleviate stress is to improve your daily habits, but the true solution is to channel all of our sadness and anxiety about the situation into thinking of thoughtful and creative ways to help the person who is sick. True happiness comes from caring for others.

It’s hard in the midst of chaos, but these situations can only be handled in a way that helps both the healthy and sick. One of the biggest problems that arise from a loved one being sick is the loss of practicality. When you become overwhelmed with emotions, you will start to struggle with making choices that will help the overall situation.

If you let your sadness and stress consume you, you will have a hard time being practical, and eventually, you can neglect yourself. This can put you in a situation where you can’t help the person who needs it most.

The worst thing that can happen to someone who is feeling under the weather or who is suffering from some sort of chronic illness or condition is for them to see how their illness has negatively affected those around them. Some people even admit to feeling guilty and resentful from becoming ill in the first place, because they felt like a burden to those people who cared for them.

Even though we all have good intentions, it’s important for everyone to be focused on the person who needs help the most.

This can be avoided by transforming our negative feelings about the situation in a way that is good for you and also empathic for the person who's sick. Dealing with illness a tough situation for everyone to be in, but the last thing you want is the person worrying about is your own emotions. You have to show them that you’ll be there for them no matter what and that you are rooting for them on the sidelines.

“Get well soon” is a phrase everyone’s heard before and can come off a bit cookie-cutter to the average person. It’s important to find a personal and creative way to wish a loved one a fast recovery.

Take a look below at our list of get well wishes that are sure to lift their spirits and let them know that they are not alone. Use these as a starting point to create your own "get well soon" cards so that you can focus on helping your friend in need.

1. Missing your constant laughter. Feel better soon!

2. Sending sunshine to brighten your day and spirits. Get well soon!

3. My sweet friend, may you find fast healing each day.

4. I look forward to your fast recovery so we can spend more time together!

5. I hope this message finds you already healthy, happy, and recovered.

6. You are in my thoughts and prayers through this time of trials.

7. I hope you get plenty of peaceful rest so you can heal quickly!

8. It hurts me to see you feeling so under the weather. Wishing you a speedy recovery!

9. Sending healing vibes in your direction. Get well soon!

10. May you have many days of laughter and joy in the near future.

11. Your only job right now is to get back on your feet. Let me know if I can help you get there!

12. My whole family sends their well-wishes for your quick recovery!

13. Sending you all my love and prayers. Get well soon!

14. Hope your tail is wagging again soon!

15. If you don’t get better soon, I might have to take over your bedroom. If that’s not motivation I don’t know what is! Feel better soon!

16. The greatest healing tool is friendship. Let me know if I can come over and keep you company!

17. This fever has nothing on you! I know you’ll recover in no time!

18. I hope these flowers bring a smile to your face and speed up your recovery. Get well soon!

19. Our house isn’t the same without you here — get better soon so you can come home!

20. I hope your recovery is as easy as A-B-C!

21. Your absence creates a void in my day. Get well soon so I can have my friend back!

22. The world is blue without you. I hope you recover soon so you can fill my world with light again.

23. I have no one to laugh at my stupid jokes — please get well soon!

24. We all know that nothing can stop you. Not even a [insert injury or illness]!

25. Remember to give yourself the gift of time during your recovery. Get well soon!

26. Hope you get to feeling better soon!

27. Looking forward to seeing you back at practice when you’re ready.

28. Wishing you well.

29. Take extra good care!

30. Here’s to you—steadier, stronger, and better every day.

31. We hope you’re taking it slow and easy right now.

32. Take your sweet time getting well!

33. Sending good, healthy vibes your way.

34. Warmest wishes for a speedy recovery!

35. Miss you around here!

36. Lifting you up in my prayers during your treatments.

37. I’m sure you’ll be up to your old tricks again in no time!

38. Hope you feel a little better every day.

39. You’re in all our warmest thoughts as you recover from your accident.

40. Hope it won’t be long till you’re out of the hospital.

41. Think of this as the universe telling you to watch more TV.

42. Hope you’re catching up on your cookbook reading!

43. Thinking about you every day. Have [Steve] let me know if you’d like a visit sometime.

44. Thoughts of you are always some of my happiest. Always will be.

45. It’s good to know you’re receiving wonderful care.

46. Praying with you.

47. In my heart and in my prayers. Always…especially now.

48. “I’m praying for a miracle cure. Hey, doesn’t hurt to ask!”

49. It’s always so great when we get together and talk about everything and nothing. I would love for us to do that again soon.

50. “Thinking about you today and hoping it’s a good one for you.”

51. Just wanted to remind you how important you are to me.

52. You’re in all our warmest thoughts and prayers.

53. Hope you feel all the love surrounding you right now.

54. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

55. May you feel your usual self again in no time.

56. I pray you to return to full health soon.

57. I wish you a fast recovery. can’t wait to see you back to your old self again.

58. Sending good, healthy vibes your way.

59. Just sending a little get-well sunshine your way because you are always a bright spot in my days.

60. Sending an extra prayer for your recovery.

61. Get better and get back to your amazing self soon!

62. Sending hugs and love.

63. Sending love and positive thoughts your way. Get better soon!

64. Wishing you to feel better every day

65. Hoping you feel better very soon and I can't wait to see you again

66. I know you're strong enough to beat this and will be back on your feet in no time

67. We're here for you if you need anything. Big hugs and hopefully you'll feel your old self soon

68. Enjoy the flowers and hope they brighten your day and help speed your recovery

69. Remember to rest, take it slowly and you'll be back to your brilliant self in extra quick time!

70. If I told you to Get Well Soon,” it wouldn’t be soon enough. Get Well Now!

71. Please get well soon. I can only be nice to you for so long.

72. Laughter is the best medicine, or gin.. whatever

73. Try not to think of it as a hospital stay. Think of it as a spa package that includes meals, regular health evaluations, and jello cubes.

74. Remember to milk this while you can – 'cause you’ll be all better soon enough!

75. There are easier ways to get off work, you know. Glad you’re on the mend!

76. Sorry your sick day is due to actual sickness.

77. Your stupid illness is robbing me of attention. Get well soon.

78. Germs, just like everyone else, find you irresistible. Get well soon!

79. Hoping for your complete recovery, because I can’t be bothered to come to the hospital for a second time!

80. Get well soon so we can make fun of you again and not feel bad

81. Being sick is just your body’s way of telling you you’re way too awesome, and you need to slow down so everyone else can catch up.

82. I may not be a doctor... but they do say that duct tape fixes everything!

83. I hope you feel better soon, so you can come back to work and immediately feel worse.

84. I know things are tough right now. I know you’re tougher.

85. I know you, and I know you’ll beat this.

86. I’m here for you. For whatever. For as long as you need.

87. Lifting you up in my prayers during your treatments.

88. Like a big old’ basketball, you’ll bounce back!

89. You’re in all our warmest thoughts as you recover from your accident.

90. Love you and think of you all the time.

91. Love you…hate that you’re sick.

92. Miss you around here!

93. No fair. You’re way too nice to be this sick.

94. Sending hugs and love.

95. Sick stinks. You rock. Get well soon!

96. Take extra good care!

97. Take your sweet time getting well!

98. Warmest wishes for a speedy recovery!

99. We hope you’re taking it slow and easy right now.

100. We’ll pick up and clean up. You rest up. Feel better soon!

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.