50 'Be Kind' Quotes That Remind Us To Look Beyond Ourselves

Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.

Kindness is a very important element of life that is often overlooked, so these "be kind" quotes remind us to go back to our roots and put kindness first.

Sometimes in life, we feel the need to treat people the way we feel inside. When there are times we are at our lowest, it reflects in the way we treat others.

The truth is that the only way to truly be happy is to spread happiness to everyone you come across. It’s important to know that what you put into the universe is what will eventually comes back to you.

The reason why we might feel the urge to be dismissive or impolite is because we have all had points in our lives where someone did the same thing to us. We are sometimes surrounded by people who may not see the value in treating others with kindness, which can normalize that type of behavior. It’s important to remember not to internalize the things people do to us for two major reasons:

1. When people treat us a certain way, it’s a personal decision they’ve made with themselves that has nothing to do with you.

2. No one is perfect, including yourself, and there have been times where we have all treated people in ways they didn’t deserve.

When you come to terms with this it helps you become a little more mindful of the way you talk to and treat others. It doesn’t cost you anything to tell someone good morning or ask someone how they’ve been.

This can create an environment where more people will feel comfortable talking to you and opening up because they want to reciprocate the energy.

Although this is great, it’s important to not be kind for the sake of receiving it back. There are many people who never reciprocate kindness back to you, and that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t either. You should do it to because treating others with kindness is the right thing to do — and in the long run it can make you happier because you’ll put more positivity into the world.

It’s also important to be mindful of the way you talk to people in return.

How can we expect kindness from others when we don’t make an effort to be kind?

Think of all the times in your life where someone didn’t show you kindness and how it heavily impacted the way you look at not only the world, but people in general. It only makes sense to treat people the way you would like to be treated.

Being kind shows people that there are still good in the world that put others before themselves and are careful about what they say because they keep others in mind. You should aspire to be apart of something that gives people hope in humanity and inspires them to do the right thing. It’s not logical to put negativity into the world and expect kindness.

Remember, what goes around comes around, so treat yourself with kindness. So here are the best "be kind" quotes that highlight the importance of being kind to others;

1. Kindness spreads like fire.

“When you are kind to someone in trouble, you hope they’ll remember and be kind to someone else. And it’ll become like a wildfire.” — Whoopi Goldberg

2. Be kind and selfless.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” — Princess Diana

3. Kindness is precious.

“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” — Barbara de Angelis

4. When we are kind, we make the world a better place.

“Every time we choose courage, we make everyone around us a little better and the world a little braver. And our world could stand to be a little kinder and braver.” — Brené Brown

5. It’s the meaning of life.

“The world is always going to be dangerous, and people get badly banged up, but how can there be more meaning than helping one another stand up in a wind and stay warm?” — Anne Lamott

6. Be kind all the time.

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama

7. Being kind isn’t easy, but it's worth it.

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.” — Philo

8. It's essential in every environment.

"Transparency, honesty, kindness, good stewardship, even humor, work in businesses at all times." — John Gerzema​

9. It's better than being wise.

“What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?” — Jean-Jacques Rousseau

10. Kindness cannot exist within evil.

“You can accomplish by kindness what you cannot by force.” — Pubilius Syrus

11. Kindness is the reason why we are all here.

“Kindness can become its own motive. We are made kind by being kind.” — Eric Hoffer​

12. Kindness isn’t mutually exclusive with strength.

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt

13. Everyone has the power to be kind.

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” — Ronald Reagan

14. Kindness helps us understand empathy.

“Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” — Charles Glassman

15. Being kind opens doors.

“A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” — Amelia Earhart

16. Look for opportunities to be kind.

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

17. There’s power in kindness.

“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.” — Bob Kerrey

18. Brighten up someones’ day.

"How beautiful a day can be when kindness touches it!" — George Elliston

19. It’s all that matters.

“Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.” — Henry James

20. Don’t take opportunities to be kind for granted.

“You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

21. Kindness doesn’t go unnoticed.

“There is a reward for kindness to every living thing.” — Prophet Muhammad

22. Go above and beyond with kindness.

“Always be a little kinder than necessary." — James M. Barrie

23. Be rich with kindness.

“You can be rich in spirit, kindness, love and all those things that you can’t put a dollar sign on.” — Dolly Parton

24. Create a world filled with positivity with kindness.

25. “Just imagine how different the world could be if we all spoke to everyone with respect and kindness.” — Holly Branson

26. Choose kindness over arrogance.

“Never look down on anybody unless you’re helping them up.” — Jesse Jackson

27. Be a light in the world.

“Be the reason someone smiles. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people.” — Roy T. Bennett

28. Use kindness to make an impact.

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams

27. It doesn’t take much to be kind.

“Perform a random act of kindness for someone: a smile, compliment, or a favor just for fun. These will multiply and spread very rapidly.” — Steve Brunkhorst

28. Be someone's rock.

.“Those who have suffered a tragedy need to know that they are loved and cared about. They need to feel that they have not been forgotten and left to their own devices. Doing little things for such people does not entail much effort or time and generally little money, but it will mean all the difference to those to whom you show such kindness.” — Eliezer Alperstein

29. Kindness will always be reciprocated.

“Kindness is an electrical spark of life that runs through all kingdoms and has a reciprocal action when shown to others.” — Joe Hayes

30. Be a blessing to someone.

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud” — Maya Angelou

31. Kindness helps you uplift others.

“Kindness is seeing the best in others when they cannot see it in themselves.” — Raktivist

32. All it takes is one action.

“Kindness starts with one.” — The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation

33. Be the kind person you wish you could meet.

“The world is full of kind people… If you can’t find one, be one”

34. It’s our responsibility to be kind.

"Kindness is no virtue, but a common duty." — Frederick Greenwood

35. Kindness goes a long way.

"The level of our success is limited only by our imagination and no act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted." — Aesop

36. Be kind to people who are wicked to you.

"A good man is kinder to his enemy than bad men to their friends."— Joseph Hall

37. Kindness shows people who you really are.

"Men are only as great as they are kind." — Elbert Hubbard

38. Kindness breeds different types of positivity

"Kindness in words creates confidence.. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness.. Kindness in giving creates love." — Lao Tzu

39. Be the bigger person.

"A great man shows his greatness by the way he treats little men." — Thomas Carlyle

40. Be kind to those you don’t know.

"Be nice to strangers. Be nice even when it doesn’t matter." — Sam Altman

41. There are no excuses for not being kind.

"Treat everyone with respect and kindness. Period. No exceptions." — Kiana Tom

42. Be kind and expect nothing in return.

"Act with kindness, but do not expect gratitude." — Confucius

43. Kindness is essential before anything.

“If you can be anything, be kind.”

44. Be kind because some people need it.

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” ― Plato

45. It’s the same in every language.

"Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see." — Mark Twain

46. Be kind regardless how how other's feel about themselves.

“Kindness is choosing to acknowledge and celebrate the beauty in others, regardless of whether or not they can find it in themselves.” — Raktivist

47. Learn how to be kind with no hesitation.

"Guard well within yourself that treasure, kindness. Know how to give without hesitation, how to lose without regret, how to acquire without meanness." — George Sand

48. Kindness can also be expressed thorough body language.

"A warm smile is the universal language of kindness." — William Arthur Ward

49. Kindness heals all.

"Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate." — Albert Schweitzer

50. Kindness helps build ones self-esteem.

"There is overwhelming evidence that the higher the level of self-esteem, the more likely one will be to treat others with respect, kindness, and generosity." — Nathaniel Branden

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.