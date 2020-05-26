50 Songs About Loneliness To Help Get You Through The Tough Times

Sad songs help us know that our feelings are heard.
We feel better after listening to sad songs when life pressures us, which is why it only makes sense to relate to songs about loneliness if you're feeling alone, too.
It's strange to think about how someone can feel better when they listen to something sad. It’s expected that we turn up the volume of Pharrel William’s song "Happy", to uplift our spirits.
When it comes down to it, happy songs simply don’t cut it all the time. It almost feels as though they’re the rug we kick all the dirt under, to keep from confronting our depression or loneliness.
In life, we constantly desire to relate to someone, or to a feeling that we all share. Sad songs about loneliness make us feel understood — that we’re at least alone together during life’s lonely moments.
It’s difficult to explain emotions, so listening to sad songs helps ease that tension of feeling word locked. These types of songs make anyone realize that there’s nothing wrong with being sad in general. Some people go to the gym to work out their anger. Others listen to sad songs to vent their emotions with an artist.
Listening to songs about loneliness alleviates negative emotions in a cathartic way. When we face our tension, then we are able to reduce that stress. It’s a battle itself rather than listening to happy music when it makes you have false show of emotions.
There are people who enjoy sad music, even though they’re not down in the dumps.
Happy songs can come out as boring and expressionless. It’s difficult to relate to because it doesn’t express reality at times.
Sad songs are moving to the soul.
They gives the audience aesthetic emotions that produce sentimental arousal. It also helps us to become empathetic, because we learn new perspectives and emotions others face during relationships, life, family, friendships, and community livings.
Sad songs help un-bottle emotions we hold inside us. Whoever said you shouldn’t have a good cry now and then? It’s a moment we should take to face any negative moments in our lives, breaching a solution, and moving forward.
We should restrain ourselves from ‘ruminating’ to music. It’s okay to have a good cry during a sorrowful song, but don’t constantly immerse yourself in the music. This will promote clinical depression, and being stuck on a dark road to the past.
So if you're feeling alone and sad right now, take a look at our list of songs about loneliness below, so that you can have that good cry or emotional arousal you need.
1. “How to Fight Loneliness”, Wilco
"How to fight loneliness
Smile all the time
Shine your teeth to meaningless
And sharpen them with lies" —Wilco
2. "3am", Halsey
"She's got a little bit of something, god it's better than nothing
And in her color portrait world, she believes that she's got it all
She swears the moon don't hang quite as high as it used to" —Halsey
3. "I Wanna Get Better”, The Bleachers
"While my friends were getting high and chasing girls down parkway lines
I was losing my mind 'cause the love, the love, the love, the love, the love
That I gave wasted on a nice face" —The Bleachers
4. "Still Breathing”, Green Day
'"Cause I'm still breathing
'Cause I'm still breathing on my own
My head's above the rain and roses " —Green Day
5. "Bishop’s Knife Trick”, Fall Out Boy
"I'm pedal to the metal make no mistake
This is my pity party, pity party
And I'm living out of time, eternal heatstroke" —Fall Out Boy
6. "Friend, Please”, Twenty One Pilots
Friend, please remove your hands from
Over your eyes for me
I know you want to leave but
Friend, please don't take your life away from me
7. "Heavy”, Linkin Park
"You say that I'm paranoid
But I'm pretty sure the world is out to get me
It's not like I make the choice" —Linkin Park
8. "Bite the Hand”, Julien Baker, Pheobe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus
"Here's the best part distilled for you
But you want what I can't give to you
Your hands are gravity while my hands are tied" — Julien B, Pheobe B, and Lucy D.
9. "Eleanor Rigby”, The Beatles
"Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been
Lives in a dream
Waits at the window" — The Beatles
10. "The Scientist”, Coldplay
"Tell me your secrets
And ask me your questions
Oh let's go back to the start" — Coldplay
Rock songs about loneliness
11. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Green Day
"I walk this empty street
On the boulevard of broken dreams
Where the city sleeps" — Green Day
12. "Here I Go Again”, Whitesnake
"And here I go again on my own
Goin' down the only road I've ever known
Like a drifter, I was born to walk alone" — Whitesnake
13. "Lua”, Bright Eyes
"And everything is lonely
I can be my own best friend
I get a coffee and the paper
Have my own conversations" — Bright Eyes
14. "Away From the Sun", 3 Doors Down
"I'm over this
I'm tired of living in the dark
Can anyone see me down here" — 3 Doors Down
15. "Dancing on My Own”, Calum Scott
"I'm just wanna dance all night
And I'm all messed up, I'm so out of line, yeah
Stilettos and broken bottles" — Calum Scott
16. "Your New Twin Sized Bed”, Death Cab for Cutie
"You used to think that someone would come along
And lay beside you in a space that they belong
But the other side of the mattress and box springs stayed like new" — Death Cab for Cutie
17. "Ask the Lonely”, Journey
"Just ask the lonely
They know the hurt and pain,
Of losing a love, you can never regain" — Journey
18. "Lonely is the Night”, Billy Squier
"Red lights, green lights, stop and go jive
Headlines, deadlines jammin' your mind
You been stealin' shots from the side" — Billy Squier
19. "Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)”, P!nk
"I love you so
Much more when you're not here
Watchin' all the bad shows
Drinking all of my beer" — P!nk
20. "Tea for One”, Led Zeppelin
"To sing a song for you
I recall you used to say
Oh baby this one's for we two
Which in the end is you anyway" — Led Zepplin
Rap and R&B songs about loneliness
21. "Beautiful”, Eminem
"I took my bruises, took my lumps
Fell down and I got right back up
But I need that spark to get psyched back up" — Eminem
22. "Alone”, G-Eazy
"Back when me and Marty was recordin' at my mom's
Most of y'all were chasin' around bops
Always in the lab, only hoping that my job
Never would be based around mops now I'm on" — G-Eazy
23. "Lonely”, Akon
"Lonely (so lonely)
I'm Mr. Lonely (Mr. Lonely)
I have nobody (I have nobody)
For my own (to call my own" — Akon
24. "Inglorious”, Tyler the Creator
"And a new fitted instead I got some CD's
I hated, some Ritalin, some white socks
I was hyper because I didn't get attention from my real pops
Cops say I'm supposed to be in jail but they don't know it's me" — Tyler the Creator
25. "Killing Me Softly with His Song”, Roberta Flack
"Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song" — Roberta Flack
26. "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”, Boyz II Men
"I don't know where this road
Is going to lead
All I know is where we've been
And what we've been through" — Boyz II Men
27. "Anytime”, Brian McKnight
"Still have your picture in a frame
Hear your footsteps down the hall
I swear I hear your voice, driving me insane" — Brian McKnight
28. "Have You Ever?”, Brandy
"Have you ever loved somebody so much
It makes you cry
Have you ever needed something so bad
You can't sleep at night" — Brandy
Personal Lonely Playlist
29. "Whiskey Lullaby" by Brad Paisley
"He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger
And finally drank away her memory
Life is short, but this time it was bigger" — Brad Paisley
30. "Model Homes", In-Flight Safety
"So can you smell these eyes burn
Can you feel it in your bones
I don't feel like I'm a lover
And I know I can denounce the throne" — In-Flight Safety
31. "Ain’t No Sunshine", Bill Withers
"Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
It's not warm when she's away
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone
And she's always gone too long" — Bill Withers
32. "Falling", Harry Styles
"What if I'm down?
What if I'm out?
What if I'm someone you won't talk about?
I'm fallin' again" — Harry Styles
33. "Death Bed", Powfu
"I don't know why this has happened
But I probably deserve it
I tried to do my best
But you know that I'm not perfect" — Powfu
34. "Lost Without You", Freya Riding
"But I think I'm lost without you
I just feel crushed without you
I've been strong for so long
That I never thought how much I needed you" — Freya Riding
35. "Lonely Star", Oh Wonder
"Backseat, sat at the local bar
Dressed to the nines to impress the dark
Damn, they sure look good together" — Oh Wonder
36. "Trying My Best", Anson Seabra
"I hope you know that it's not always happy in my head
'Cause I don't know
The perfect road to go down" — Anson Seabra
37. "The Dark", ZZ Ward
"Oh lord, when I die
Make my life a lullaby
'Till that long goodnight
Keep my fire burning like a star" — ZZ Ward
38. "Better Days", OneRepublic
"Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Oh, that sunshine 'bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today" — OneRepublic
39. "Before You Go", Lewis Capaldi
"So, before you go
Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?
If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather" — Lewis Capaldi
40. "6 Feet Apart", Alec Benjamin
"Oh I, miss you most at
Six feet apart when you're
Right outside my window
But can't ride inside my car" —Alec Benjamin
41. "Slide Away", Miley Cyrus
"So won't you slide away
Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights
So won't you slide away" — Miley Cyrus
42. "Gone", Blake Rose
"So don't tell me when it's over
I don't wanna know
I'm done carrying the weight of the world
So heavy on my shoulders" — Blake Rose
43. "I Can’t Breathe", Bea Miller
"How can I live in the moment
When my thoughts never feel like my own and
Don't know how to admit that I'm broke" — Bea Miller
44. "Lose You To Love Me", Selena Gomez
"We'd always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dance, it was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me, yeah" — Selena Gomez
45. "I Had a Dream", Billie Eillish
"I had a dream that we were born
A generation to behold
Writing fires with our words
Instead of useless smoke that blurs" — Billie Eillish
46. "I Hate U, I love U", Gnash
"I hate you I love you
I hate that I love you
Don't want to, but I can't put
Nobody else above you" — Gnash
47. "Say Something", A Great Big World
"Say something, I'm giving up on you
I'll be the one, if you want me to
Anywhere, I would've followed you
Say something, I'm giving up on you" — A Great Big World
48. "Unsteady", X Ambassadors
"Mama, come here
Approach, appear
Daddy, I'm alone
'Cause this house don't feel like home" — X Ambassadors
49. " Hometown", Andy Burrows
"I can see the ground I can't see you
And see our hometown I can't see you
Leave the lights on when I'll go
So I can watch you down below" — Andy Burrows
50. "Mad World", Michael Andrews
"And I find it kinda funny, I find it kinda sad
The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had
I find it hard to tell you, I find it hard to take" — Michael Andrews
Sofia Stewart is a writer who covers music, self-care, and astrology.