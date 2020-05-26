50 Songs About Loneliness To Help Get You Through The Tough Times

Sad songs help us know that our feelings are heard.

We feel better after listening to sad songs when life pressures us, which is why it only makes sense to relate to songs about loneliness if you're feeling alone, too.

It's strange to think about how someone can feel better when they listen to something sad. It’s expected that we turn up the volume of Pharrel William’s song "Happy", to uplift our spirits.

When it comes down to it, happy songs simply don’t cut it all the time. It almost feels as though they’re the rug we kick all the dirt under, to keep from confronting our depression or loneliness.

In life, we constantly desire to relate to someone, or to a feeling that we all share. Sad songs about loneliness make us feel understood — that we’re at least alone together during life’s lonely moments.

It’s difficult to explain emotions, so listening to sad songs helps ease that tension of feeling word locked. These types of songs make anyone realize that there’s nothing wrong with being sad in general. Some people go to the gym to work out their anger. Others listen to sad songs to vent their emotions with an artist.

Listening to songs about loneliness alleviates negative emotions in a cathartic way. When we face our tension, then we are able to reduce that stress. It’s a battle itself rather than listening to happy music when it makes you have false show of emotions.

There are people who enjoy sad music, even though they’re not down in the dumps.

Happy songs can come out as boring and expressionless. It’s difficult to relate to because it doesn’t express reality at times.

Sad songs are moving to the soul.

They gives the audience aesthetic emotions that produce sentimental arousal. It also helps us to become empathetic, because we learn new perspectives and emotions others face during relationships, life, family, friendships, and community livings.

Sad songs help un-bottle emotions we hold inside us. Whoever said you shouldn’t have a good cry now and then? It’s a moment we should take to face any negative moments in our lives, breaching a solution, and moving forward.

We should restrain ourselves from ‘ruminating’ to music. It’s okay to have a good cry during a sorrowful song, but don’t constantly immerse yourself in the music. This will promote clinical depression, and being stuck on a dark road to the past.

So if you're feeling alone and sad right now, take a look at our list of songs about loneliness below, so that you can have that good cry or emotional arousal you need.

1. “How to Fight Loneliness”, Wilco

"How to fight loneliness

Smile all the time

Shine your teeth to meaningless

And sharpen them with lies" —Wilco

2. "3am", Halsey

"She's got a little bit of something, god it's better than nothing

And in her color portrait world, she believes that she's got it all

She swears the moon don't hang quite as high as it used to" —Halsey

3. "I Wanna Get Better”, The Bleachers

"While my friends were getting high and chasing girls down parkway lines

I was losing my mind 'cause the love, the love, the love, the love, the love

That I gave wasted on a nice face" —The Bleachers

4. "Still Breathing”, Green Day

'"Cause I'm still breathing

'Cause I'm still breathing on my own

My head's above the rain and roses " —Green Day

5. "Bishop’s Knife Trick”, Fall Out Boy

"I'm pedal to the metal make no mistake

This is my pity party, pity party

And I'm living out of time, eternal heatstroke" —Fall Out Boy

6. "Friend, Please”, Twenty One Pilots

Friend, please remove your hands from

Over your eyes for me

I know you want to leave but

Friend, please don't take your life away from me

7. "Heavy”, Linkin Park

"You say that I'm paranoid

But I'm pretty sure the world is out to get me

It's not like I make the choice" —Linkin Park

8. "Bite the Hand”, Julien Baker, Pheobe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus

"Here's the best part distilled for you

But you want what I can't give to you

Your hands are gravity while my hands are tied" — Julien B, Pheobe B, and Lucy D.

9. "Eleanor Rigby”, The Beatles

"Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been

Lives in a dream

Waits at the window" — The Beatles

10. "The Scientist”, Coldplay

"Tell me your secrets

And ask me your questions

Oh let's go back to the start" — Coldplay

Rock songs about loneliness

11. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams”, Green Day

"I walk this empty street

On the boulevard of broken dreams

Where the city sleeps" — Green Day

12. "Here I Go Again”, Whitesnake

"And here I go again on my own

Goin' down the only road I've ever known

Like a drifter, I was born to walk alone" — Whitesnake

13. "Lua”, Bright Eyes

"And everything is lonely

I can be my own best friend

I get a coffee and the paper

Have my own conversations" — Bright Eyes

14. "Away From the Sun", 3 Doors Down

"I'm over this

I'm tired of living in the dark

Can anyone see me down here" — 3 Doors Down

15. "Dancing on My Own”, Calum Scott

"I'm just wanna dance all night

And I'm all messed up, I'm so out of line, yeah

Stilettos and broken bottles" — Calum Scott

16. "Your New Twin Sized Bed”, Death Cab for Cutie

"You used to think that someone would come along

And lay beside you in a space that they belong

But the other side of the mattress and box springs stayed like new" — Death Cab for Cutie

17. "Ask the Lonely”, Journey

"Just ask the lonely

They know the hurt and pain,

Of losing a love, you can never regain" — Journey

18. "Lonely is the Night”, Billy Squier

"Red lights, green lights, stop and go jive

Headlines, deadlines jammin' your mind

You been stealin' shots from the side" — Billy Squier

19. "Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)”, P!nk

"I love you so

Much more when you're not here

Watchin' all the bad shows

Drinking all of my beer" — P!nk

20. "Tea for One”, Led Zeppelin

"To sing a song for you

I recall you used to say

Oh baby this one's for we two

Which in the end is you anyway" — Led Zepplin

Rap and R&B songs about loneliness

21. "Beautiful”, Eminem

"I took my bruises, took my lumps

Fell down and I got right back up

But I need that spark to get psyched back up" — Eminem

22. "Alone”, G-Eazy

"Back when me and Marty was recordin' at my mom's

Most of y'all were chasin' around bops

Always in the lab, only hoping that my job

Never would be based around mops now I'm on" — G-Eazy

23. "Lonely”, Akon

"Lonely (so lonely)

I'm Mr. Lonely (Mr. Lonely)

I have nobody (I have nobody)

For my own (to call my own" — Akon

24. "Inglorious”, Tyler the Creator

"And a new fitted instead I got some CD's

I hated, some Ritalin, some white socks

I was hyper because I didn't get attention from my real pops

Cops say I'm supposed to be in jail but they don't know it's me" — Tyler the Creator

25. "Killing Me Softly with His Song”, Roberta Flack

"Strumming my pain with his fingers

Singing my life with his words

Killing me softly with his song

Killing me softly with his song" — Roberta Flack

26. "It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”, Boyz II Men

"I don't know where this road

Is going to lead

All I know is where we've been

And what we've been through" — Boyz II Men

27. "Anytime”, Brian McKnight

"Still have your picture in a frame

Hear your footsteps down the hall

I swear I hear your voice, driving me insane" — Brian McKnight

28. "Have You Ever?”, Brandy

"Have you ever loved somebody so much

It makes you cry

Have you ever needed something so bad

You can't sleep at night" — Brandy

Personal Lonely Playlist

29. "Whiskey Lullaby" by Brad Paisley

"He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger

And finally drank away her memory

Life is short, but this time it was bigger" — Brad Paisley

30. "Model Homes", In-Flight Safety

"So can you smell these eyes burn

Can you feel it in your bones

I don't feel like I'm a lover

And I know I can denounce the throne" — In-Flight Safety

31. "Ain’t No Sunshine", Bill Withers

"Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

It's not warm when she's away

Ain't no sunshine when she's gone

And she's always gone too long" — Bill Withers

32. "Falling", Harry Styles

"What if I'm down?

What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm fallin' again" — Harry Styles

33. "Death Bed", Powfu

"I don't know why this has happened

But I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best

But you know that I'm not perfect" — Powfu

34. "Lost Without You", Freya Riding

"But I think I'm lost without you

I just feel crushed without you

I've been strong for so long

That I never thought how much I needed you" — Freya Riding

35. "Lonely Star", Oh Wonder

"Backseat, sat at the local bar

Dressed to the nines to impress the dark

Damn, they sure look good together" — Oh Wonder

36. "Trying My Best", Anson Seabra

"I hope you know that it's not always happy in my head

'Cause I don't know

The perfect road to go down" — Anson Seabra

37. "The Dark", ZZ Ward

"Oh lord, when I die

Make my life a lullaby

'Till that long goodnight

Keep my fire burning like a star" — ZZ Ward

38. "Better Days", OneRepublic

"Oh, I know that there'll be better days

Oh, that sunshine 'bout to come my way

May we never ever shed another tear for today" — OneRepublic

39. "Before You Go", Lewis Capaldi

"So, before you go

Was there something I could've said to make your heart beat better?

If only I'd have known you had a storm to weather" — Lewis Capaldi

40. "6 Feet Apart", Alec Benjamin

"Oh I, miss you most at

Six feet apart when you're

Right outside my window

But can't ride inside my car" —Alec Benjamin

41. "Slide Away", Miley Cyrus

"So won't you slide away

Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights

So won't you slide away" — Miley Cyrus

42. "Gone", Blake Rose

"So don't tell me when it's over

I don't wanna know

I'm done carrying the weight of the world

So heavy on my shoulders" — Blake Rose

43. "I Can’t Breathe", Bea Miller

"How can I live in the moment

When my thoughts never feel like my own and

Don't know how to admit that I'm broke" — Bea Miller

44. "Lose You To Love Me", Selena Gomez

"We'd always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dance, it was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah" — Selena Gomez

45. "I Had a Dream", Billie Eillish

"I had a dream that we were born

A generation to behold

Writing fires with our words

Instead of useless smoke that blurs" — Billie Eillish

46. "I Hate U, I love U", Gnash

"I hate you I love you

I hate that I love you

Don't want to, but I can't put

Nobody else above you" — Gnash

47. "Say Something", A Great Big World

"Say something, I'm giving up on you

I'll be the one, if you want me to

Anywhere, I would've followed you

Say something, I'm giving up on you" — A Great Big World

48. "Unsteady", X Ambassadors

"Mama, come here

Approach, appear

Daddy, I'm alone

'Cause this house don't feel like home" — X Ambassadors

49. " Hometown", Andy Burrows

"I can see the ground I can't see you

And see our hometown I can't see you

Leave the lights on when I'll go

So I can watch you down below" — Andy Burrows

50. "Mad World", Michael Andrews

"And I find it kinda funny, I find it kinda sad

The dreams in which I'm dying are the best I've ever had

I find it hard to tell you, I find it hard to take" — Michael Andrews

