Who Is Trey Songz's Baby Mama? Everything To Know About Caro Colon

When Trey Songz's son Noah was born just about a year ago, the "Bottoms Up" singer was thrilled beyond belief, as can be expected. However, while he was eager to share photos of his newborn child, he kept the identity of his child's mother a mystery.

Fans of the singer went into overdrive trying to find the identity of Songz's baby mama, but their efforts were all for naught. Nevertheless, they kept looking.

But on April 22, 2020, Songz quelled the rumors and revealed the identity of his child's mother when he made a post on Instagram to thank her for being a good mother to their child. He also made the post to celebrate Noah's first birthday!

Who is Trey Songz's baby mama, Caro Colon?

Let's look at what we know about this no-longer-mystery woman.

She's a stripper.

Caro Colon is a stripper who used to dance at the New York City clubs Lust and Startenders. Shortly after it was announced that Trey Songz was going to be a father, however, she deleted her Instagram page and all her other social media accounts and it's unclear if she's still a stripper at this juncture.

Her identity was first speculated back in 2019.

When Songz first announced that he was about to be a father, the Internet went into overdrive to track down information about his baby mama. As luck would have it, back in 2019, a baby registry featuring Colon's name alongside Songz's mother's name — April Tucker — was discovered, leading fans to speculate that Colon was, indeed, Songz's baby mama.

Colon's sister is a rapper's baby mama, too.

Songz's baby mama isn't the only one with a child by a famous man. Colon's sister, Milagrito Colon (who goes by "Millie"), is rapper Dave East's baby mama. The rapper, in fact, was once so smitten with Colon's sister that he had her name tattooed on his neck.

In the past, Songz refused to reveal the identity of his baby mama.

When Songz first announced that his son, Noah was born, he didn't disclose Colon's identity. In fact, when fans pressured him to reveal the name of his baby mama, he snapped back pretty ferociously. "Who's the mama? We need to talk," said one fan, to which Songz replied, "Noah’s mom and you don’t have s*** to talk about. And the rest of y’all either mind ya f***in business."

But he and Colon had been photographed together.

Back in November 2019, Songz was photographed courtside with his son, Noah, and with a woman whose identity wasn't revealed at the time. As it turns out, however, the identity of the woman was none other than Colon! While it looks like they're a happy family here, it's unclear if they were "together" at the time, or if they're still together now.

When Songz finally revealed Colon's identity, he turned his comments off.

"I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma," Songz wrote on his latest Instagram post, in which he turned the comments off so fans couldn't share their thoughts. You can check out the post below.

Congratulations, then, are definitely in order for Songz and his newly-revealed baby mama, Caro Colon!

